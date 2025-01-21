It’s been embarrassingly obvious (to most of us) these past four years that “Joe Biden” wasn’t really President of the United States, since (a) he wasn’t actually elected (the evidence is overwhelming), and, for the most part, (b) he was patently demented—spouting gibberish, wandering off stage, dozing off in public, falling up and down the stairs, and—I really hate to write this—letting out “a long, loud fart” during a tete-a-tete with the Duchess of Cornwall. So blatant was his incapacity that most of us had to wonder: If he can’t even board a plane, or read a TelePrompter, how can he be making all those Big Decisions hailed as genius by the likes of Joe Scarborough and Sunny Hostin? In short, he wasn’t ever really there; so who was making “his” decisions as the president? Was it “Dr.” Jill? Obama? a posse of “woke” staffers? Xi Jinping?

Some day (if we last long enough) we should know more about the inner workings of the White House “under” Biden. For now, let’s entertain the possibility suggested in the photograph above, taken while COVID-19 was still (literally) all the rage, with “Biden” now ostensibly in charge of the US “response.” If you’ve seen any other presidential images like this one, please let me know, as it strikes this observer as the weirdest tableau ever loosed upon us by the White House.