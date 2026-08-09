Celebs

UNITED STATES

July 26, 2026

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The story of the COVID-19 pandemic is one defined by a chasm between the public directives issued by the medical establishment and the private realities of its most prominent leaders. Dr. Anthony Fauci, as the long-serving director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), became the primary architect of the global vaccination strategy. Yet, documents recently released by Senator Rand Paul reveal a stark, personal contradiction that exposes the profound dissonance between the official narrative of universal vaccine safety and the private health crises faced by those enforcing it. On December 22, 2020, Dr. Fauci stood before the nation at the NIH Clinical Center to receive his first dose of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine. This performance was not merely a medical procedure; it was a carefully choreographed spectacle designed to manufacture public confidence and serve as a symbol of the supposed “veil of protection” the shots would provide. However, the reality of the situation on the ground was far more complex than the celebratory press releases suggested. By mid-2021, the veneer began to crack. Internal records released by Chairman Rand Paul illuminate a harrowing medical event in June 2021. According to these documents, on June 19, 2021, Dr. Fauci was grappling with the aftermath of an acute “pulmonary infarct”—a direct result of a pulmonary embolism which is a known side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The medical consensus documented in these notes from his own inner circle of advisors concluded that the “only definite thing” on his scan was this infarct, necessitating the immediate commencement of anticoagulation therapy with the drug Eliquis. Crucially, this health emergency occurred just months after his primary vaccination series. Yet Fauci was not transparent with the public. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci would later contract SARS-CoV-2 in June 2022, despite being “fully vaccinated” and twice-boosted, a fact that NIAID was forced to disclose as the reality of the shots’ failure to prevent infection became impossible to ignore. The most damning aspect of this revelation is not merely the medical failure itself, but the behavioral response of the architect of the policy. Even as Dr. Fauci was personally navigating the dangers of vaccine-associated vascular events-evidenced by his own prescription for Eliquis—he continued to utilize the full weight of his office to pressure the American public into accepting the same pharmaceutical interventions. There is a profound, sick irony in a public health leader suffering a life-threatening blood clot following a novel mRNA inoculation, only to return to the podium to demand that millions of others accept the same risk profile.

July 27, 2026

NEW YORK - Singer Carly Simon has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was recently treated for skin cancer, the singer shared in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease,” Simon’s statement on Monday read. The singer, 83, had been experiencing arthritis in one of her hips and both her knees, resulting in replacement surgeries for those three joints. But her mobility continued to decline. At times, she said, she could not walk without “considerable help.” “My family and I knew that something more was going on. After an extensive evaluation at the Mayo Clinic, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” she said. She also shared that she was treated for basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, on her face at the same time. She had surgery, and the cancer was removed, “but the surgery affected my appearance and made me more self-conscious about being seen in public,” she said.

Researcher’s note – Simon was one of the many prominent musical artists to support the Rock ‘N’ Relief live-stream concert series in March 2021, which was organized to raise funds and awareness for equitable COVID-19 “vaccination” distribution and mobile “vaccination” units: https://spectrumnews1.com/entertainment/2021/03/05/rock--n--relief-live-stream-concert-series-to-aid-vaccine-distribution

July 22, 2026

Nivea is opening up about her health, and sharing that she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. The “Laundromat” singer, 44, gave an update on her life when asked what she was most thankful for during the Tuesday, July 21, episode of Cadillac Chronicles. “Well, first of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I’m so grateful to God. I’ve been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen,” she said. Nivea remained positive during her ride, adding that she was “very grateful for life.” There are several types of leukemia, but the cancer attacks the body’s blood-forming tissues, which include bone marrow and the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic. The “Okay” singer did not disclose which type of leukemia she had been diagnosed with.

July 24, 2026

Waylon Wyatt expected July 17 to be a day of celebration. After years of hard work and sacrifice, his debut album, Dustpiles, landed on streaming platforms. Packed with songs like “Box of Bones,” Wyatt promoted the album with a special performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. As Wyatt’s career continued to expand, sepsis overshadowed the release of his debut album. While under the care of doctors, Wyatt offered an update about his health. Posting a few pictures of himself having fun in the hospital, Wyatt seemed to be in high spirits. “I got out of the hospital in Montana earlier this week and have been in Nashville with family seeing specialists this week. I’m so grateful to be on the mend and can’t tell y’all how much I appreciate all y’alls support through this.” Having been hospitalized since July 17, Wyatt remained in good spirits as doctors continued searching for answers. While his recovery is still ongoing, the rising country star made it clear he’s focused on getting healthy first before returning to the stage and celebrating the milestone of his debut album.

July 24, 2026

Having a passion for country music, Nat Myers hoped to leave his mark on the genre that inspired him. That mark came in the form of songs like “Ramble No More,” “Duck N’ Dodge,” and “God Don’t Like It.” While it seemed that Myers was on the rise, tragedy struck when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Needing to step away from the spotlight to focus on his health, the singer recently announced that while the cancer remains, he’s ready to get back to performing. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Myers wasn’t about to let his battle with cancer stop him from doing what he loves. Just last week, Myers hinted that he missed the road. Posting another video, he explained, “I had chemo this Tuesday & a biopsy on my lung Wednesday & all that to say it’s got me takin it easy. Docs didn’t tell me I couldn’t sang, but to be fair they didn’t say I could neither. Said I’d cough up some blood but then I’d be good and that’s what happened. I think I’m good but knock on wood.” As for the singer’s condition, Myers suffers from a rare but aggressive form of cancer called intimal sarcoma. According to SarcomaUK, “Intimal sarcoma is a very rare sarcoma that occurs in the large blood vessels that carry blood around the body. It most commonly occurs in the large artery that carries blood from the heart to the lungs, called the pulmonary artery. It can also occur in the heart itself or in a large artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, called the aorta.” While still facing an uncertain road ahead, Myers remains determined to keep making music and connecting with fans whenever he can. And his recent performance serves as a reminder that even cancer can’t stop his passion.

Researcher’s note - In the text below this January 2021 video for his song “It Is What It Is”, Nat Myers wrote, “Wear a mask, get a vaccine [sic] if you can, and keep safe”:

July 27, 2026

Florida - Former NHL star Ron Duguay was found unconscious on Friday, July 24, and transported to a nearby hospital. “He fainted at home, was unconscious, injured a few parts of his face, and knocked out a few teeth in the fall…this time, it wasn’t from hockey,” Ron’s daughter Shay Thomas shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 26. “He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.” She added, alongside a video of her father being loaded into the ambulance, “After extensive testing, doctors found that he was extremely dehydrated and had been struggling to eat because of how sick he had been feeling. They also discovered varices, portal hypertensive gastropathy, internal bleeding, and an ulcer.” Ron, 69, revealed he had been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer earlier this year. “Because of the cancer in his liver, along with everything his liver has endured from surgery, chemotherapy, and the pump, pressure has built up inside the liver,” Shay wrote. “That pressure can back up into the stomach and cause bleeding. The ulcer still needs further evaluation, but the bleeding and liver pressure are the major concerns right now.” Ron’s daughter said he remains “admitted to the hospital and receiving blood transfusions while the doctors continue to monitor him closely.” “Through it all, our dad remains strong, positive, and trusting God every step of the way,” she added. “We will continue to keep everyone updated. Please keep him covered in prayer.”

July 24, 2026

Simone Biles has revealed she’s back in the hospital for surgery just weeks after a horrifying health scare. The Olympic gymnastics icon recently announced a mystery medical emergency left her ‘almost dying.’ On Thursday, the 11-time Olympic medalist posted a selfie to her Instagram story, as she wore a hospital gown next to her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens. Biles underwent an undisclosed medical procedure but appeared to be in a good mood and joked about Owens having to spend his 31st birthday in the hospital with her. Biles’ latest hospital visit comes after the 29-year-old stunned fans on June 6 with a picture of herself wearing several hospital wristbands and revealing she had “one of, if not the scariest experiences of [her] life.” The seven-time gold medalist revealed she was rushed to the hospital after a life-threatening medical emergency on her Instagram story. “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” she wrote. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.” Several weeks later, Biles fired back at Instagram comments that questioned her mystery illness after she went on a vacation to the Dominican Republic. “A little over two weeks ago, I experienced a serious medical emergency that could have ended very differently, and this trip has been part of allowing myself to heal and appreciate being here,” she wrote. “I hope you understand that life-changing experiences can shift your perspective and that you’re able to extend a little more grace to others moving forward.”

Researcher’s note - Biles in April, 2021: “And then on vaccinations [sic], I have not been but once it’s my time. I would love to be vaccinated [sic]. And I think it’s good for athletes to become advocates for that so we can stay safe and healthy [sic] and we can have a good Games. And I think it’ll be really exciting once the time comes, so definitely approve of being vaccinated [sic]”: https://www.olympics.com/en/news/simone-biles-tokyo-new-vault-voice-naps

July 23, 2026

Longtime sports reporter Curt Sandoval revealed he’s been quietly battling cancer since May. “What a cancer diagnosis taught me. I always thought I had pretty good perspective on life. Then God tapped me on the shoulder around 1 May. My lymphoma has returned,” the ABC7 icon shared via social media on Wednesday, July 22. “I’ve been off a lot this summer, enjoying vacation time and doing treatments.” Sandoval went on to share that the purpose of his announcement was to remind fans to “live day by day.” Sandoval - who joined ABC7 in 1999 - explained that his diagnosis was eye-opening and has forced him to slow down, prioritize sleep and maintain a healthy diet. “Yes, I have lymphoma. I’m so grateful mine is still a slow-growing cancer. But that tap on the shoulder is real!!” he wrote.”I’ll be back to work tomorrow. My ABC 7 family- has been nothing short of amazing, incredible and supportive!!! I rang the bell to put radiation in the rearview mirror!!! I still have some chemotherapy on the calendar in the fall.”

Researcher’s note - Sandoval worked for ABC7, owned by Disney, which mandated their employees take the COVID “vaccine”: https://abcnews.com/Business/google-joins-growing-list-employers-mandating-covid-19/story?id=79120671&utm_source=chatgpt.com

No age reported.

July 24, 2026

Former Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb) [54] and his wife talk about speaking to their children after Sasse’s doctor called and said he had a “torso full of tumors”. They discuss their reluctance to tell their teenage son that the doctor said Sasse probably only has “three months or so to live.”

Researcher’s note - Sasse was strongly in favor of COVID “vaccinations”. In 2021 he praised the Biden administratino’s purchase of 500 million Pfizer doses to share worldwide. “Health diplomacy is a smart investment and buying these vaccines [sic] is the right move. America should have an aggressive strategy to vaccinate [sic] a billion people around the world this year,” Sasse said in a statement: https://www.axios.com/2021/06/10/ben-sasse-praises-biden-vaccine-purchase?utm_source=chatgpt.com

July 21, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas - As Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes [38] prepares to return to work next week from maternity leave, she is sharing some unexpected news with constituents: She has Stage 2 breast cancer. Fuentes, who represents Austin’s District 2, said she learned of her diagnosis at 37 weeks pregnant. She said her immediate question to her doctors was if her baby was OK and if she would be able to deliver her safely. Fuentes said within 36 hours of delivering her daughter and while recovering in the hospital, she began her cancer treatment. She said as she returns to work next Monday, July 27, she is about halfway through her treatment plan.

July 29, 2026

Country star Megan Moroney [28] cut her Denver concert short Tuesday night after becoming too sick to continue performing, later telling fans it was “the hardest decision” she has ever had to make. The singer took the stage at Ball Arena but struggled through just three songs before stopping the show. Moroney returned to address the audience herself, apologizing as she fought back tears. “I am obviously extremely sick, and I thought I did everything to make myself better, and obviously, two songs in, I just can’t play this show tonight,” she told the crowd in a fan-recorded video.

An update to our June report:

August 1, 2026

Radney Foster is postponing shows once again, due to a battle with sepsis that started back in early June. A few weeks after his ICU hospitalization, Foster gave fans an initial update on Instagram, per American Songwriter. “As many of you know, I was recently hospitalized with sepsis,” he said. “The good news is I’m recovering well.” Foster told fans that he was rescheduling shows through July 14, so that he would be able to “focus on making a full recovery.” He also shared that he would be present to perform at events like Songwriters in Paradise Healdsburg, as well as shows throughout July and August. More recently, on July 21, the country hitmaker shared that he has decided to push back his comeback date. “I have some disappointing news to share,” he wrote on Instagram. “On the advice of my doctors, I’ve had to postpone all my shows until the end of September. After my first shows back, it became clear I came back too soon. I’m still recovering from sepsis,” he continued. “My energy just isn’t where it needs to be yet, and I’m dealing with some balance issues that make traveling and performing unsafe.” In his caption, Foster thanked fans for their support and assured them that he would see them back on the road when he was able.

Researcher’s note - Radney Foster performed at events that required either COVID “vaccination” or a recent negative test: Link

July 28, 2026

Dick Scott, the manager of Triple-A Syracuse and a longtime fixture in the Mets’ player-development pipeline, underwent surgery after a cancer diagnosis in his kidney and is “on his way to a full recovery,” the club announced Tuesday. Now on a leave of absence, Scott will attempt to return to the team before the end of the season. Scott is in his 13th season with the organization and fourth as manager of Syracuse, where he has worked with countless young Mets from Carson Benge to Brett Baty to Nolan McLean to Christian Scott. The 64-year-old has worn many hats around the Mets, from coordinator of coaching development and instruction from 2021-2022, major league bench coach from 2016-17, director of player development from 2013-15 and minor league fielder coordinator from 2011-12.