News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
1d

So my youngest son who was vaccinated is currently in the hospital being treated for anal cancer. Him and his brother didn’t wanna listen to the crazy old man. Now I’m probably gonna have to bury both of them. It’s about as horrible as it gets. The oldest son can no longer work. His left hip suddenly went out and needs to be replaced and it looks like his right hip is gonna need to be replaced too plus he’s been diagnosed with emphysema. And the criminals who did this still walk free and enjoy their lives?

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9 replies by Mark Crispin Miller and others
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1d

Goodness. I can't count the number of people I know who have had hip and knee replacements. I mean it's an epidemic. I know I've commented on this before, but Carly Simon's problems are just another prominent name to add to the list. Yes, people have needed hip and knee replacements before, but these are folks who are in normal weight range, and active. Nothing to see here....

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