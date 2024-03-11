UNITED STATES

Brit Turner dead at 57: Blackberry Smoke drummer passes away after battle with cancer

March 4, 2024

Brit Turner, drummer with American rock band Blackberry Smoke, has died at the age of 57, the band confirmed on Monday (March 4) via social media. Turner - who was a founding member of the group - sadly passed away after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. The band shared the news on social media platform X - formerly Twitter - on Monday morning. The statement reads: “Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day." Turner and his brother Richard founded Blackberry Smoke in 2000, following a brief stint in the thrash metal band Nihilist. The pair hooked up with fellow Atlanta musicians Charlie Starr and Paul Jackson to form the country rock band.

Link

Beloved BR drummer Jo Monk dies at 69

January 14, 2024

Monk, born Michael Wayne Caesar, died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 69. He was one of Baton Rouge's [LA] finest and most beloved drummers. A constant presence at jam nights around town, he was known for his gravelly voice, kind smile and - most of all - his supreme skill.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Former A Life Once Lost Drummer TJ de Blois Has Died

January 10, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - According to an Instagram post by founding A Life Once Lost guitarist Vadim Taver, original A Life Once Lost drummer TJ de Blois has died. “I can’t believe I’m writing this just two weeks after losing another friend. I met TJ de Blois at a show in 1998 and decided immediately I need to be in a band with him and we formed A Life Once Lost very briefly after. We spent countless hours hanging out, going to shows, writing music, playing shows, sitting in a van together. I have so many things I can say about him, but for now I’ll just say that his musical talent was beyond words.”



No cause of death reported.

Link

De Blois “died suddenly”:

Thomas Joseph de Blois, known to family and friends as TJ, age 38 of Philadelphia, PA passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his home.

https://www.hooperfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/ThomasJoseph-deBlois

Kingdom Come drummer James Kottak Dead at 61

January 9, 2024

Sad news from the rock world today as we report the unfortunate passing of James Kottak. A source close to the Kottak camp has confirmed the news that the drummer died early this morning in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. It is believed that Kottak died of an apparent cardiac arrest. Kottak was best known as the drummer from Kingdom Come who made an impact in the late 80s with their Led Zepplin-esque influence. Kottak was also part of various touring bands including a 2 decade stretch in Scorpions (1996-2016), Warrant (1994-1996) and Dio for a short run of shows in 1997.

Link

CANADA

Longtime HELIX Drummer Greg 'Fritz' Hinz Dead At 68

February 16, 2024

Longtime HELIX drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz has died after a nearly year-long battle with cancer. He was 68 years old. Hinz joined Helix in 1982 and stayed in the band until 1996, before returning to the group 13 years later. HELIX frontman Brian Vollmer posted the following message on social media: "Greg 'Fritz' Hinz: January 23rd/1956-February 16th/2024. R.I.P. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Greg 'Fritz' Hinz, drummer for HELIX since 1983, after 10 months fighting cancer.”

Link

Ghislain Ouellette, 60

January 18, 2024

Kapuskasing - We regret to announce the death of Ghislain Ouellette, at the age of 60 years, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. In his heart and in the hearts of those who loved him, Ghislain was a rock star who loved music. He was an avid drummer and a fishing enthusiast. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Colston, 58

January 4, 2024

On December 3rd, 2023, Dean Colston was suddenly taken from us with a massive heart attack at the age of 58. Dean was a lifelong Rock and Roll musician and played his beloved drums from an early age until his untimely death . He was a hard-working landscaper for most of his adult life. Unbelievably, his mother, Marlene, whom he loved dearly, passed away eleven days later. He will be sorely missed by his father Rick, sister Cindy, Uncle Dale, Aunt Angelita, and numerous musical friends. Dean was born in Vancouver, BC on October 24, 1965. His favorite band for many years was “KISS” and Dean adopted the drummer's name of Chris for many years. He was a drummer in a few different rock and roll bands including Ancient Ruins, Thief, Alter Boys and Gun Shy and often wrote some of the music. They toured BC, Yukon, and Alberta. He continued to play recreationally at his residence, sometimes with his musician friends Vince, and Anthony. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

RIP to original The Oath drummer Vincent Albert Wager

December 29, 2023

With their mutual love for old metal, best friends Vincent and Johanna had co-founded the band in 2012, before anyone else joined. Vincent named the band THE OATH. The rest is history. After very short illness Vincent, originally from Brooklyn, passed away December 26th at the age of 47 in Germany. We will never forget your razor-sharp wit, and very rotten sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

ITALY

Music world in mourning: Ignazio Decaro, the Genoese drum master, has died

January 10, 2024

Always with a smile printed on his face and a passion for music in his veins. This was Ignazio Decaro, drummer, who passed away suddenly on January 2nd at the age of 71. Ignazio was the drum master of the Genoese: between the 80s and the first decade of the 2000s, practically all Genoese underground drummers passed through his studio near Via San Lorenzo, where with strength and tireless patience he taught them to love this capable instrument to link music and body.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Venice Lido. Alessandro dies from an illness at 61 years: double tragedy, in September his brother died

January 10, 2024

Venice Lido - Lido loses one of its brightest musicians. Alessandro Trentini, the eclectic drummer, died at 61 from a sudden illness. A few months ago, in September, his brother Stefano, a dealer of knives made by hand, died. A double terrible mourning for the elderly mother of 92 years, whom Alessandro has always taken care of, even more so after the death of his beloved brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

INDIA

Music maestro and Andhadhun actor Franco Vaz passes away at 69

February 7, 2024

Veteran drummer and rhythm wizard Franco Vaz passed away today. He was 69 years old. The musician fell unconscious after a fall at his residence and passed away. In his illustrious career spanning five decades, Franco Vaz started off with Kasme Vaade (1978) and worked closely with RD Burman as his main drummer.

No cause of death reported.

###

Link