NETHERLANDS

Ronald Koeman's wife announces she's battling cancer - but gives Euro 2024 blessing

June 8, 2024

Ronald Koeman's wife has given her blessing for him to take Holland to the Euros after revealing she is fighting another battle with cancer. Bartina Koeman, who beat the disease a decade ago, has been diagnosed with breast cancer with the tournament now less than a week away. But she insists she is once again up for the fight - and that she refused to even contemplate asking her husband to stay at home.

ITALY

Illness while swimming in the lake, 29-year-old saved by carabiniere

June 10, 2024

Bracciano, Italy - He was saved by an off-duty carabiniere. He is a 29-year-old Romanian citizen who would have drowned on Saturday if the military policeman had not intervened, who was on holiday on the shores of Lake Bracciano in Santo Celso. The young man was taken ill while swimming. To notice him in difficulty was the carabiniere who dived into the water and brought the young man to shore and entrusting him to the care of the 118 medics who transported him, by helicopter, to the hospital "Gemelli" in Rome, where he is still hospitalized, not in danger of life.

Fear for the councillor, Edy Tamajo, he had a sudden illness and was rush to the Civic Hospital

June 14, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - Illness for the Councillor for Productive Activities, Edy Tamajo, rescued in Mondello (Palermo) and transferred to the Civic Hospital of Palermo. There is still very little information about what happened. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the councillor collapsed during a meeting in Mondello. Rescued by the 118 medics, he was transferred to the Civic Hospital for the investigation and treatment.

No age reported.

Ill at the soccer game, his hero friend (who had just done the first aid course) saves his life

June 13, 2024

Nizza Monferrato (Asti) - A group of friends were playing five-a-side soccer in the field near the municipal swimming pool of Nizza Monferrato. At one point, however, one of them fell to the ground, caught by a cardiac arrest. Without any signs of what was happening, the man collapsed to the ground without any signs of life. Next to him the teammate immediately felt his pulse and realized that it was a cardiac arrest and immediately began the massage to restart the heart. A rescue so timely that you can recover the beat for two or three phases before the arrival of the defibrillator provided to the structure and, almost simultaneously, the arrival of the 118 rescuers. By chance, the teammate whose timely intervention allowed the heart attack [victim] to not suffer brain damage from cardiac arrest, had completed a few days course of first aid and was therefore "fresh" memory of the maneuvers to be performed.

No age reported.

Caught sick near the cemetery, a 58-year-old in serious condition in Soave di Porto Mantovano

June 12, 2024

The man was rescued by 118 and brought to the Civil Hospital of Brescia with the helicopter rescue in code red. Caught by a sudden illness while he was near the cemetery of Soave in Porto Mantovano, now a 58-year-old is in very serious condition at the Civil Hospital of Brescia, where he arrived in code red by helicopter.

Agostino Ciucci victim of an illness: is under control in the hospital

June 12, 2024

Puglia - The mayoral candidate in the last election, Agostino Ciucci, suffered a sudden illness this afternoon while he was at his home following his shift. According to reports in the Daily of Puglia, the doctor, who had applied to the administrative board with the list "Rights and Civilization for Lecce", would have regularly worked last night. In the afternoon he would then feel a strange illness that led him to call for help that, after rescuing the candidate mayor at home, they transported him to the hospital "Vito Fazzi". Once he arrived, he was transferred to the neurology department, where all the necessary tests were carried out. From the initial checks it is not serious, but the clinical picture remains monitored by doctors.

No age reported.

Regional councillor, Angelo Chiorazzo, struck by cerebral aneurysm

June 12, 2024

Senise (Basilicata) - Angelo Chiorazzo, 50, a Lucan from Senise and newly elected regional councillor of Basilicata, was struck by a brain aneurysm. He was admitted to San Carlo di Potenza hospital, Chiorazzo, where he underwent surgery this morning.



Ludovica Cavalli is now well but the scare was huge: "First tachycardia, then hyperventilation"

June 10, 2024

Rome - Quite a scare for Ludovica Cavalli Sunday evening during the final of the 1500 meters women at the European Athletics Championship in Rome: the 23-year-old Genoese felt bad during the race, sliding back several meters without anyone understanding at the moment what was happening, then after the finish she fell to the ground touching her chest. Immediate help for the illness, for those who then were fundamental attentions to understand the extent of the illness that held with bated breath the audience present at the Olimpico and the viewers at home.

Sheriff has cardiac arrest at Pastrengo: He was saved and operated on

June 10, 2024

Naples - A dramatic episode shook the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Naples: a sheriff was struck by a heart attack while on duty. The emergency intervention of the 118 medical staff allowed him to be transferred quickly to the Mediterranean Clinic, where doctors intervened urgently to save his life. The sheriff, during the normal course of his daily duties, felt a strong pain in the chest, an unequivocal signal of a cardiac arrest. Colleagues and those present immediately alerted the rescuers, who arrived promptly on the spot. The medics of 118, with their promptness and professionalism, stabilized the man directly in the office located in Via Pastrengo. Subsequently, it was decided to urgently transfer him to the Mediterranean Clinic to undergo a life-saving surgery.

No age reported.

Caught by an illness in the woods, man was taken to the hospital with the helicopter rescue

June 9, 2024

Pruno (Lucca) - He suffered a severe chest pain while he was hiking a path in the woods, just above the village of Pruno. He was rescued for a sudden illness. It happened around 11 am this morning (9 June). The operations center of 118 sent on site a team of mountain rescue of Querceta and the helicopter rescue: once identified the hiker, 60 years old, resident in the province of Pisa, was winched aboard the helicopter and transferred to Noa Massa.

Hit by a heart attack, he falls to the ground, saved thanks to cardiac massage practiced by passers-by

June 8, 2024

Venaria (Torino) - In the late afternoon of yesterday, Friday, June 7, 2024, a 61-year-old man was taken ill while walking along Corso Garibaldi in Venaria. His life was put in serious danger, but thanks to the quick reflexes of passers-by and the intervention of the Carabinieri, the man was saved and transported to the hospital. The incident occurred around 17:30, when the man suddenly collapsed to the ground from a heart attack.



TURKEY

Police officer passed heart crisis while interfering in discussion [i.e., doing crowd control] at concert

June 10, 2024

The Culture Road Festival, held in Samsun, came up with an unexpected event as well as entertainment and cultural events. During the festival at Batıpark in Ilkadim district, the beloved singer Buray took the stage and the brawl between the two groups marked the night. While Buray's energetic performance took place at the concert area, there was an intense time arguing between the two groups for an unknown reason. Police officer Sadık Döngel [40] wanted to intervene in order to control the crowd and prevent the fight from growing. At this time, however, he collapsed unexpectedly. The medical teams, who quickly arrived at the scene on the tip, first responded and referred the police officer Sadık Döngel to Ondokuz Mayıs University Medical Faculty Hospital. It was learned that Döngel, who was taken to the intensive care unit, was intubated and maintained the seriousness of his condition. Doctors are making an intensive effort to minimize the effects of a heart attack.

UKRAINE

In Uzhhorod, a man suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing football: he was resuscitated

June 14, 2024

During a soccer game in Uzhhorod on a field near a school, one of the players suddenly collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Thanks to a lightning-fast reaction and professional actions, his life was saved, according to the Facebook page of the Transcarpathian Territorial Center for Emergency Medical Care , UNN reports. "Boys were playing soccer on the field near health care facility #19. Suddenly one of the players stopped, screamed loudly and fell to the ground. Intuitively realizing that it was a heart problem, I rushed to him. The man had a sudden cardiac arrest. I immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and people around me helped," said sports medicine doctor Volodymyr Sabadosh. According to him, they called 103 at the same time. "Resuscitation was carried out without stopping for a moment until the ambulance arrived," the doctor said. Brigade 103 arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes. After three injections of adrenaline, two defibrillator shocks and intensive resuscitation, the man's heart started beating again, he started panting and regained consciousness. After stabilization, he was taken to a medical facility in Uzhhorod.

THAILAND

Heart attack victim in Bangkok Chit saved in the nick of time

June 14, 2024

Police officers successfully performed CPR on a heart attack patient, after the automated external defibrillator (AED) had failed, saving his life just in time. The incident occurred across the Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal, Bangkok yesterday after authorities received an emergency call at 5 pm. Upon arrival, authorities found the man unresponsive with symptoms indicating a possible heart attack. Fortunately, a member of the 191 training unit and a trained field medic, Thongchai Tosongkram happened to be nearby and stopped to assist after conducting an initial assessment of the patient’s condition. Thanks to the quick actions of the police officers and the CPR administered, the patient’s life was saved. He is currently receiving medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

AUSTRALIA

Biggest challenge of my life': TikTok exec, 38, reveals shock diagnosis weeks after completing half marathon

June 14, 2024

Sydney, New South Wales - A fit and healthy social media professional who completed the Sydney half marathon last month has shared his shocking health battle on social media, revealing he has recently been given a preliminary diagnosis of stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Sydney-based Govind Sandhu, head of Global Music Partnerships at TikTok, is now urging others to get regular check-ups as he comes to terms with beginning an "aggressive" treatment plan. In an emotional video shared to his Instagram on Wednesday, the 38-year-old said he began to deteriorate following the half marathon, which was held on May 5.

NEW ZEALAND

Hawke’s Bay woman’s sudden-onset epilepsy: ‘I thought I was crazy’

June 7, 2024

Hawke's Bay woman Antoinette was diagnosed with adult-onset epilepsy in her mid-40s after two years of confusing and upsetting seizures. [Paywall]



