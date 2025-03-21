Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Country Star Paul Cauthen Reveals He Has Cancer: 'Life Is Short, Precious'

March 13, 2025

Country singer-songwriter Paul Cauthen opened up about his recent cancer diagnosis in a video he posted on Instagram on Thursday (March 13). Cauthen, 39, acknowledged his recent absence on social media as he opened up about his health. The East Texas-born artist said he “had pneumonia on the road, and I was taking a bunch of steroids to get me through those shows.” His team posted a statement on February 6 to announce that Cauthen would take a break from touring “to take care of his mental and physical health.” Cauthen said in his update on Thursday that when he was on the road, “something woke me up and I was blue in my lips and white on my face. I flew home. I kind of shook myself, you know, and listened to myself for the first time in a long time,” Cauthen said. “I decided to go up to the Cooper Clinic in Dallas after getting healthy for a few weeks, and wanted to get my body checked out. So, I go up there and I get a bunch of scans done, and happened to be clear. Great heart, lungs, liver’s great. You know, (the doctor) said, ‘well, we do have this one little spot,’ what he called a ‘hot spot,’ and they found a mass in my right thyroid. And they told me that it is papillary carcinoma, and it’s cancer. I will tour again. I will sing on stage again. I’m not done by any means.”

David Kushner cancels tour following mental health struggles

March 11, 2025

David Kushner says he needs "to focus on getting better"

David Kushner has announced he is cancelling the remainder of his UK and Europe tour.

It follows the Daylight singer opening up about his mental health struggles which led to the 24-year-old scrapping his Manchester gig on Monday evening.

"I've done everything I can to keep going, but right now I need to step back and focus on getting better,'' David has written on Instagram.

The artist, from Chicago, had performances lined up in Birmingham, Bristol, London and Dublin, before being due to go to Lithuania and Belgium.

Popular punk band’s singer suffered brain hemorrhage, tour canceled as he recovers

March 19, 2025

Flogging Molly frontman Dave King is on the road to recovery from a brain hemorrhage he suffered on Jan. 24.

The band recently announced they were canceling their 2025 tour, citing King suffering “a very serious health condition.” On Monday, King’s wife and bandmate Bridget Regan released a full statement on Instagram concerning what her husband has been fighting through.

Kyle Richards’ Friend Morgan Wade Gives Sad Health Update

March 14, 2025

Morgan Wade [30] is dealing with a health issue that has affected her ability to perform. Kyle Richards’ friend, who appeared last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, had to cancel a recent show due to the unfortunate issue. Morgan is a country music singer. Her friendship with the RHOBH star gave her a lot of exposure, especially after the decision to cast Kyle as her love interest in a music video. Morgan took to her Instagram Stories on March 12 to confirm that she has been dealing with vocal chord issues. Unfortunately, the singer had to cancel her show at the Agora Theatre and Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio.

News19’s JR Berry shares cancer diagnosis, will be off-air for several weeks

March 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 Anchor J.R. Berry has announced he has been diagnosed with a curable form of cancer but that his upcoming treatment will keep him off the air for several weeks. Berry issued a statement on social media Friday that said, “Hello friends. The docs tell me I have a very treatable, very curable form of cancer. I have a great team and we’re ready to tackle this head on. My treatment begins next week. As a result, I will be off the air for several weeks. Mrs. Berry and I appreciate your positive thoughts and prayers.”

Researcher's Note - WLTX is a television station in Columbia, South Carolina, affiliated with CBS. Owned by Tegna Inc. Tegna, Hearst, Scripps Require Employees To Be Vaccinated [sic]

UNITED KINGDOM

King Charles Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer, Given Two Years to Live: Report

March 14, 2025

Buckingham Palace announced in February of last year that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, but officials did not offer any specifics with regard to the severity of his condition or the organs affected. However, insiders claim that Charles’ prognosis is an “open secret” among royal staffers, and that those closest to him know exactly what kind of cancer he’s battling. According to a report from In Touch, King Charles [76] was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given just two years to live. Charles reportedly received the diagnosis after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate earlier this year. We should note that the In Touch report has not been confirmed by either Buckingham Palace or any other media outlets. The report also claims that Charles plans to undergo treatment to “extend his life” and will continue to take a partial break from his royal duties. “Charles is keeping up with some appearances, not only to squash the wild conspiracy theories and false reports of his death, but to ensure people that he’s still able to perform his duties as king,” says one insider. Palace officials have confirmed that Charles has cancer and that he plans to continue working, but they’ve said little else about his condition. But keeping the nature of his cancer so hush-hush has caused concern now, nearly a year later, that same concern is mounting.

IRELAND

Fontaines D.C. Cancel Mexico and South American Tour Dates Due to Medical Issues

March 18, 2025

Grian Chatten performs with Fontaines DC at Berlin Music Hall on November 8, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.Martyn Goodacre/Redferns

Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. have been forced to cancel their upcoming run of dates throughout Mexico and South America after vocalist Grian Chatten suffered a herniated disc. [As in the world of sports, such injuries have spiked since 2020.]

Chaten announced the news via Fontaines D.C.’s Instagram Stories on Monday (March 17), revealing that the band will be cancelling their next five shows due to his own health condition.

DENMARK

Troels Lund cancels: “Can barely keep up”

March 16, 2025

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen (48) is sick and must cancel a TV appointment, he writes on Facebook: “I have a high fever and can barely keep up.” Specifically, his sick leave means that he will not participate in the live broadcast 'Verden i opbrud - Danmark Samles', which will air on TV 2 on Sunday evening. A cancellation he is "very sorry" to have to make. “But I don't think I've ever been hit as hard as I am now,” he writes. Troels Lund Poulsen has been nominated and elected to the Danish Parliament in the Greater East Jutland constituency.

