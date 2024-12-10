UNITED STATES

‘Will & Grace' Star Hospitalized After Waking Up With 'Heart Issue'

November 20, 2024

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes was recently admitted into hospital twice in one night after an ongoing heart issue sparked concerns. Actor Hayes, 54, is living with AFib, or atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular and abnormally fast heart rate. It is associated with an increased risk of serious conditions, including blood clots, stroke, and heart failure. Hayes' health issues became a talking point on Monday's installment of his podcast SmartLess, when co-host Will Arnett playfully teased their guest Hugh Grant, who spoke about how exhausting he found flying between London and Los Angeles. Arrested Development star Arnett, 54, responded: "Hugh, you should know this that Sean, two, three nights ago, woke up in the middle of the night with a heart issue, drove himself to Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center]—didn't wake up his husband." Arnett added that, once Hayes arrived at the hospital, medics "brought the paddles out, they put [Hayes] under. They paddled them. He drove home." However, Arnett added, the issues continued. "An hour later, he woke up to use the bathroom again and drove himself back to Cedars and got paddled again," he said, as Hayes said, "and then we had dinner that night."

James Van Der Beek selling ‘Varsity Blues’ merch to help pay for ‘expensive’ cancer treatment

November 30, 2024

James Van Der Beek is feeling the financial strain of funding medical treatments after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The actor, 47, encouraged his followers via his Instagram Story Friday to order a football jersey from his 1999 hit movie, “Varsity Blues,” that he promised to have signed in time for Christmas. Last week, Van Der Beek confessed for the first time that he was dealing with the “financial burden” of cancer alongside an Instagram post about his “merch drop.” Earlier this month, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum disclosed he was battling the deadly disease after being forced to go public because an unnamed tabloid had been threatening to release the news.

‘Cheers' Star George Wendt, 76, Looks Gaunt During Rare Sighting in L.A. Amid Health Struggles

November 22, 2024

On Monday, November 18, the Cheers alum, 76, was spotted on a rare outing at a medical dialysis facility in L.A. George Wendt is looking worse for wear. Though Wendt’s current health struggles have not been made public, in 2012, he was known to have been hospitalized after suffering chest pain. At the time, the father-of-three was performing in a Chicago production when he reportedly underwent coronary bypass surgery due to a constricted artery. In recent years, the Emmy nominee has largely stayed out of the spotlight aside from a couple of appearances, such as his time as a contestant on The Masked Singer in 2023.

Serena Williams’ Husband and Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Undergoes Surgery After Cancer Scare

November 29, 2024

Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has revealed he underwent surgery to remove half his thyroid, after a recent cancer scare. The 41-year-old underwent preventative surgery after “tracking some suspicious nodules” in the last four years. “The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Legendary Wide Receiver Randy Moss Asking for Prayers Amid Health Battle

December 1, 2024

On Sunday morning NFL legend Randy Moss [47] took to social media with a message for his fans. He admitted that he's battling an "internal" health issue after he received messages from fans who thought his eyes looked yellow during last week's show. The Hall of Fame wide receiver asked for prayers from those willing to give them as he announced he's battling the health issue. While he didn't say what exactly he's dealing with, he asked fans to keep both he and his family in their thoughts.

NFL Fans Are Growing Worried About Longtime Announcer Troy Aikman

December 8, 2024

NFL fans are growing worried about the physical appearance of longtime announcer and former quarterback Troy Aikman. Aikman, 58, has been looking off on Monday Night Football games this season. There's been something going on with Aikman's eyes. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has had red, puffy eyes for many games on ESPN this season. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback dealt with concussions and back injuries late in his career, forcing an early retirement. The longtime FOX announcer has been with ESPN since the 2022 season. He and his broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, both left FOX for ESPN ahead of the '22 season. NFL fans have been expressing their worry for Aikman on social media this year. What's going on with his eyes?

Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency during sermon at Sunday service

November 24, 2024

Bishop TD Jakes suffered a medical emergency while delivering his Sunday sermon. “Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace,” the 67-year-old pastor said moments before he dropped his microphone and fell silent. Jakes then began involuntarily shaking in his seat before those around him rushed toward him to offer support. People were heard saying “back up” and “give him some space” as the livestream video was cut off. A voice off-camera then asked attendees at the church and online to “begin to pray.” Soon after the incident occurred, Jakes’ team took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update on the pastor’s condition. “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals,” a statement read. Immediately after the incident, several fans online speculated that Jakes had suffered a stroke, however his team has not disclosed what actually occurred.

Danielle Bregoli Steps Out with Boyfriend Le Vaughn After Cancer Diagnosis News

November 23, 2024

Danielle Bregoli's spending time with her loved ones amid her difficult cancer diagnosis, stepping out with her boyfriend in the first photos since the news broke. The social media sensation, also known as Bhad Bhabie [21], stepped out in Calabasas Friday with a tight black shirt, matching leggings and Puma slides on. The two laughed and joked together ... appearing to be in good spirits despite the devastating news the rapper recently received. Danielle's appearance here seems to be her first out in public since news of her cancer diagnosis broke, after she posted online and seemed to say she was dealing with the disease. We later confirmed with a family source that she does have cancer and that she's in a doctor's care.

AMA President-elect Bobby Mukkamala, MD, has a brain tumor

November 21, 2024

When Dr. Mukkamala spoke to the AMA Minority Affairs Section earlier this month at the 2024 AMA Interim Meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, the board-certified otolaryngologist and head-and-neck surgeon found himself at a loss for meaningful expression. “In the middle of my speech, for a couple of minutes, I wasn’t making any sense,” said Dr. Mukkamala, who is the AMA’s president-elect and scheduled to be inaugurated as president in June 2025. “It was English, but none of it made any sense.” Many physicians in the room worried that the episode of expressive aphasia was a sign that Dr. Mukkamala, 53, had experienced a transient ischemic attack. However, an urgent-care visit in Florida revealed a normal BP reading and an electrocardiogram showed no signs of atrial fibrillation. Having no issues with the other speaking he did that day or during the rest of the meeting, Dr. Mukkamala waited until returning home to Flint, Michigan, to undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The MRI revealed an 8 cm temporal lobe tumor on the left side of the brain, one that likely had been growing for years before Dr. Mukkamala recently started noticing small “brain farts,” and not feeling quite as sharp as he’d been as a younger man. Physicians suspect the tumor is a grade 2 glioma. The five-year survival rate ranges between 40–80% depending on the final pathology results. “There's just no way to know until it's under a microscope, getting more testing,” said Dr. Mukkamala, who added that the plan is to undergo brain surgery in December to remove the tumor.

UNITED KINGDOM

Elton John lost his vision from an eye infection. Here’s why that might happen—and how to prevent it

December 2, 2024

Last night, at the charity event for the musical The Devil Wears Prada in London, Sir Elton John, who wrote some of the show’s music, revealed to the audience that he couldn’t see the performance. “As many of you know, I’ve lost my eyesight,” John said. “It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it.” The loss of his eyesight, he says, is a result of an eye infection he’s been dealing with since the summer, according to an Instagram post from September, which has left him with limited vision in one eye.“I unfortunately lost eyesight in my right eye in July,” John said in an interview with Good Morning America on Nov. 25. “It’s been four months now since I’ve been able to see.” John hasn’t disclosed the cause of his eye infection, but the musician admits he has been struggling.

Pete Townshend Is Suffering ‘Health Struggles’

December 1, 2024

The Who’s Pete Townshend [79] says he has “suicidal” thoughts every morning. In a new interview with The Sunday Times , the musician opened up about his mental health struggles. “When I first wake up I’m suicidal, actually suicidal,” he said. He went on to say he chooses to wake up between 2am and 5am every day to help his mindset. “I’m still in the state that I was the day before,” he explained. Townshend revealed that he went to a therapist when he was younger, but that he didn’t find it useful at the time. He’s also not a fan of journaling. “If I start my journals before I have my cup of tea, I’ll paint a very bleak picture of my life. Despite the fact that I have everything that I want and everything that I need…And I have had a really extraordinary life,” he said. He now says he’s found a form of therapy that works for him, but is hesitant to suggest solutions to others who may be struggling because he feels that what may work for him may not work for others.

Apparently, the members of the WHO were “vaccinated” in March of 2021, led, according to The Scotsman , by Roger Daltrey:

Original Venom Guitarist Has Left Venom Inc. Due to Health and Personal Problems

December 1, 2024

Jeffrey Dunn [63] has shared a statement on his social media channels, revealing that he's stepping down from Venom Inc. due to his health issues and personal matters. Dunn, who's the original guitarist of speed metal and thrash metal pioneers Venom, said that "the last few months have been incredibly difficult on every level," and added: "To cap it all, only a few days ago, one of my most beloved cats, Spooky, passed away in front of me after a short but very aggressive illness. I was with him every step of the way." Earlier this year, Dunn suffered a heart attack, and Curran Murphy took over as a temporary replacement. In 2023, the guitarist also had to sit out after revealing that his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

Adele 'Facing Long Road Back' After Diva Developed Ear Infection so Agonizing it Left Her Wanting to Chop It Off

November 19, 2024

British songbird Adele has been grounded by an agonizing middle ear infection that's made her deaf in one ear as doctors warn the bug may spread to her throat and destroy her singing voice while triggering severe vertigo, RadarOnline.com can reveal. A music industry insider said: "This is Adele's worst nightmare. Her multi-octave voice is everything to her, so this infection can affect her entire career." The 36-year-old “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker recently revealed she went partially deaf while battling the stubborn bacterial infection – known as otitis media – described the pain as "worse than childbirth". She said: "It's very hard to treat. I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days, and they managed to give me one that started to work. I wanted to chop my ear off a few times... I'm no longer in pain, which is great, but I'm a bit deaf in my left ear."

Soap Opera Actress Alia Bastian Hospitalized in Wake of Cancer Diagnosis

November 26, 2024

Former Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian was rushed to the hospital over the weekend amid her ongoing battle with cancer. The actress, who announced in September that she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, revealed in a Monday post to her Instagram Story that she was back home after a brief hospitalization at Cork University Hospital A&E. “Thank you so much to all at Cork University Hospital A&E for taking care of me this weekend,” Bastian, 42, wrote overtop a photo of herself enjoying some time outside, per The Sun. “Back home now getting some fresh air and some rest.”

Beloved Game Show Host Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing at Pizzeria

November 29, 2024

Stephen Mulhern, the host of Deal Or No Deal in the U.K., was reportedly rushed to the hospital after collapsing at a pizzeria. According to The Independent, Mulhern, 47, was reportedly dining at a Pizza Express in Sunningdale, England, by himself on Wednesday, November 27, when he began to feel unwell. He was said to have collapsed and was later taken to the hospital. A representative for Mulhern issued a statement to the outlet about the incident noting the presenter had been grappling with major life events recently. "Stephen has had an incredibly tough time over the past few weeks," read the statement. "His beloved father recently passed away which has hit him hard and has been understandably very stressful. In addition, he had a procedure which took place on Wednesday. Following the anaesthetic that was administered, he had a few drinks which made him unwell and he was taken into hospital as a precaution. He is now back home recovering."

