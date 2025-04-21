Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Says He’s Returning to ‘Euphoria’ Set Next Week

April 10, 2025

Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The 52-year-old actor shared his diagnosis with People, while stating that his health has not impacted his plans to return for “Euphoria” Season 3. He will be on the HBO series’ set in the coming days. “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane said. ALS is a fatal, progressive degenerative disease that breaks down the nerves in the body, weakening muscles and causing eventual paralysis, impacting patients’ ability to breathe, speak and move. There is no known cure.

Researcher's Note - Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane attended the event Roll Up Your Sleeves:

Vaccinated.. J&J - 1 poke and pure stoke: Link

Jazmine Sullivan Suffered Miscarriage, She Reveals In Emotional Birthday Post

April 11, 2025

Jazmine Sullivan recently reflected on losing the “2-month-old son that I never got to meet.” The Philadelphia songstress shared with fans via her Instagram Stories Thursday (April 10) that she suffered a miscarriage, posting the news one day after her 38th birthday. “Whew.. thank yall for ur birthday wishes. Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard as I’ve been thinking abt my mother and missing her more than words can say,” she began. The singer’s mother, Pamela Sullivan, passed away [inflammatory breast cancer] July 22, 2023. She went on, “I woulda have been holding my 2-month-old son that I never got to meet. So needless to say I’ve been down bad.”

Researcher's Note - Jazmine Sullivan: The Heaux Tales Tour: VACCINATION & MASKS REQUIRED. ALL GUESTS must wear a mask for the duration of the event except when actively eating or drinking. ALL GUESTS AGES 12 AND OLDER must be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 at least 2 weeks after second dose./Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Show [February 2022] After Testing Positive for COVID-19: ‘Health & Safety Come First’: Link

Weezer star’s wife Jillian Lauren revealed cancer diagnosis and had ‘back-to-back’ surgery before being shot & arrested

April 10, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - Weezer bassist Scott Shriner ‘s wife revealed she underwent major surgery just weeks before she was shot by cops in her front yard. Jillian Lauren, 51, posted about her “complicated operation” less than four weeks before she was arrested for attempted murder following a standoff with police officers. On March 2, the rising author shared her cancer diagnosis on Facebook along with a picture of her post-operation. “I’m here to thank the incredible oncology team here, who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch,” she wrote. “I am always so grateful for every second of the compassionate, and excellent medical care I receive in my life. Thank you to all the remarkable healthcare workers who take our lives in your hands. And let’s all breathe.” A few weeks later, Lauren shared an update on her back-to-back surgeries and thanked followers for their “overwhelming” support.”

‘Life Hacks’ Influencer Sidney Raz Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer Following Daughter’s Death In Utero

April 8, 2025

A social media influencer and author of “Life Hacks, Tips & Tricks” revealed he’s been diagnosed with stomach cancer following the death of his baby daughter. Virginia-based Sidney Raz, real name Sidney Raskind [36], revealed via a March 30 Instagram video that after his wife, Kelsey, lost their child in utero at 26 weeks last September, the couple underwent genetic testing. “We lost the baby to holoprosencephaly,” Raz explained, referring to a rare birth defect that occurs when “a baby’s brain ordinarily separates into two sections,” per Child Neurology Foundation . He continued, “It was found that she [his daughter] had a deletion … so we did genetic testing on me and Kelsey didn’t have that deletion but I did have that deletion. And because of that deletion, in recent years, it has been seen to cause certain types of cancer, specifically stomach cancer. I scheduled an endoscopy and … today I found out that I have stomach cancer.” In an Instagram post shared one day later, Raz revealed he was in the “exploratory phase” where health experts were determining what stage of cancer he is suffering from. He detailed a plan to undergo further blood and stomach tests to determine whether he would require chemotherapy or having his stomach removed. News of Raz’s exploratory phase arrived just days after he told fans via a TikTok video that he will “probably” need to have his stomach removed on Friday, April 18. It is uncertain if this is still the case.

UNITED KINGDOM

Last One Laughing star Bob Mortimer makes heartbreaking death admission after triple heart bypass

April 12, 2025

Bob Mortimer has made a heartbreaking admission about death after his triple heart bypass. The Last One Laughing star, 65, underwent bypass surgery in 2015 when his heart was stopped for 32 minutes after discovering that 95 per cent of his arteries were blocked. Last summer, he was left unable to walk for half of the newest series of his show Gone Fishing after he contracted shingles. Bob suffered wasted muscles after a six-month bout of the virus and had to be taken by wheelchair to several of the locations. In December, Bob revealed his 'terrible' fear he will never run again after the 'worst health year' of his life. The comedian, who struggles with rheumatoid arthritis, was told by doctors he has lost 20% of muscle function after contracting shingles. 'It was the worst health year of my life to be honest and you know what, it was worse than my heart period,' he said on the show previously. 'At the moment the consultant saying I'm heading for 80% muscle recovery in my leg and she said 'you'll just have to see what that means for you. 'The muscles I've lost, I've lost… But other ones can compensate for it, you know what I mean?’ In December 2020, Bob admitted he feared the coronavirus pandemic would cut his life short by two years. Confessing he ditched his healthy lifestyle in lockdown, he said: 'I've done no exercise, I've eaten so much and drunk so much booze. Lockdown has probably taken two years off of my life.'

Researcher's Note - Shirley Ballas, Gary Lineker and Bob Mortimer among stars receiving Covid-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

Skunk Anansie drummer Mark Richardson shares cancer diagnosis: ‘Please get checked out’

April 11, 2025

Skunk Anansie’s drummer Mark Richardson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, just months after his bandmate Cass Lewis disclosed his own cancer diagnosis. The British musician, 54, is a longtime member of the groundbreaking rock band, having joined a year after they first formed in 1995. In a post to Instagram on Thursday 10 April, Richardson disclosed his diagnosis, which he said he received in February, as he urged men to get themselves checked. “I had a positive diagnosis on 22 February and I’m waiting for a date for a radical prostatectomy,” he explained. “The reason I’m telling you this is because it’s the biggest cancer in men in the UK, there are about 150 new cases in the UK every day,” Richardson continued. Skunk Anansie are currently on tour in support of their forthcoming album, The Painful Truth. The album’s title was inspired in part by their long-time bass player Cass, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer while they were recording their new music.

Robbie Williams Reveals Scurvy Diagnosis Amid Mental Health Struggles

April 9, 2025

Robbie Williams, the British pop star and former Take That member, has opened up about a surprising health scare he faced earlier this year. The 51-year-old singer revealed that his ongoing mental health struggles led him to make some concerning decisions, including using an appetite suppressant to lose weight. Unfortunately, this caused him to develop scurvy, a rare disease caused by a severe lack of vitamin C. In an interview with The Mirror, Williams explained that his struggles with mental health had taken a serious toll. "I was sad, I was anxious, I was depressed," he shared. The singer, known for his openness about mental health, said that the depression he experienced was unlike anything he had felt in a long time. Williams, who has been very open about his challenges over the years, said that he had stopped eating properly, which contributed to his scurvy diagnosis. "I'd stopped eating and I wasn't getting nutrients," he explained.

Researcher's Note - Ayda Field and wild-haired husband Robbie Williams document having their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine [sic] in LA: Link

IRELAND

Laois MEP has surgery in Dublin after cardiac scare

April 9, 2025

MEP Laois and the Midlands and former Laois Offaly TD Barry Cowen [57] had to have surgery in Dublin after suffering a heart scare. In a statement, Mr Cowen said he underwent a surgical procedure in St James's Hospital in Dublin on Monday, April 7 having first attended the Emergency Department at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The statement obtained by the Leinster Express/Laois Live says that having felt unwell while attending the European Parliament in Strasbourg last week, his symptoms persisted after returning home. "I attended the emergency department at Tullamore hospital on Saturday night and was subsequently transferred to the cardiac care unit at St James’s Hospital on Sunday. I underwent a surgical procedure there on Monday. "I am now receiving further care to support my recovery and hope to return home via Tullamore Hospital over the weekend. I am hugely indebted to the professionalism and compassion of all the staff in both Tullamore and St. James’s hospitals.”

SPAIN

Prince Ernst of Hanover in intensive care for over a week

April 11, 2025

Prince Ernst of Hanover has been in intensive care at Ruber Internacional clinic in Madrid since the night of April 3. According to Vanitatis, he was admitted through the emergency room. His partner, Claudia Stilianopoulos, confirmed the seriousness of his condition, clarifying that it is unrelated to the hip issues he faced recently. Ernst de Hannover’s hospitalization stems from a longstanding health issue, sources confirm. Prince Ernst of Hanover was last seen publicly on March 21, attending his daughter-in-law’s 37th birthday celebration. Exclusive photos published by ¡HOLA! showed him looking fully recovered from the hip surgery he underwent in November following a fall. The prince had previously been seen using a walker on February 26, when he celebrated his 71st birthday in Madrid with Claudia Stilianopoulos and his family—an appearance also captured in exclusive images. But his hip issues are only part of a long history of serious health problems. International outlets reported in 2005 that he suffered acute pancreatitis and ended up in a coma. In 2011, he was hospitalized in Ibiza with an abdominal infection. He underwent emergency heart surgery in 2016, and another alarming hospitalization followed in Austria in 2018.

ITALY

Andrea Pucci undergoes coronary surgery after a sudden illness on March 28

April 9, 2025

The Milanese comedian Andrea Pucci [59] is smiling again after a moment of great apprehension. Last March 28, during a show in Forlì, he had to interrupt his performance due to a sudden illness. Now, days later, the actor and comedian reassures fans with a video on social media: he has undergone coronary surgery and is recovering, ready to get back on stage.

INDIA

Writer Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, suffers breast cancer relapse

April 7, 2025

Bollywood writer-director Tahira Kashyap [42] reveals that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer again, after her first diagnosis in 2018. Tahira, who was just 35 when she was diagnosed the first time, had debuted as a director with the 2024 movie Sharmajee Ki Beti. It was a stage zero, non-invasive cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). She hasn't revealed details of her diagnosis this time. However, she suggests everyone take mammograms regularly.

MALAYSIA

Zamarul Hisham now medication-dependent after heart attack

April 9, 2025

Zamarul Hisham [54] recently revealed that he now depends on medications following his recent hospitalisation due to myocardial infarction. The actor, who spoke to the media two months following the situation, said that he had been taking seven types of medicine since he was discharged after a week in the ICU, though it has now been reduced to five. Zamarul also said that he has made a promise to himself that he will take better care of his diet and health, after undergoing angiogram and stent placement. "It was supposed to be two stents, but the doctor only did one first so not to take any risk. Even that one procedure took two hours. I am supposed to undergo another surgery, but for now, I will try the traditional route first," he added. The actor said that he prayed to God to save his life when he was having the attack back in February. "I prayed to Him to give me a chance to see my children grow up," he added.

AUSTRALIA

Midnight Oil Drummer Rob Hirst Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

April 13, 2025

Rob Hirst, the drummer of Australian rock veterans Midnight Oil, has revealed he is currently battling pancreatic cancer. 69-year-old Hirst, who co-founded the Sydney rock outfit in the ‘70s, revealed his diagnosis publicly in an interview with The Australian, explaining that he has been living with the disease for two years. Hirst noted he had received confirmation of his condition about six months after Midnight Oil wrapped up the Australian leg of their farewell tour in October 2023, and he’s been receiving constant medical assistance since. “So it’s ongoing,” Hirst told the publication. “I’ve had pretty much every treatment known to man – every scan, ultrasound, MRI. I’ve kind of had ‘the works.’” Hirst explained that he was diagnosed “early,” with his tumor being caught while at stage three. Upon learning of his condition, Hirst embarked upon months of chemotherapy before an unsuccessful eight-hour “Whipple” surgery to attempt the removal of the tumor. He has since continued with both chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Though initially keeping his diagnosis a secret, Hirst has since gone public to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, noting that it “hasn’t really attracted the attention, for example, of skin cancers or breast cancers or others.”

