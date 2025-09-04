With the US split into warring tribes, each is hyper-focused on the other’s leader’s cognitive decline, jeering it for partisan advantage, while heatedly denying that their own beloved leader (or figurehead, in Biden’s case) appeared and/or appears to be in physical and mental trouble, too.

Thus Trump et al. made fun, and keep on making fun, of Biden’s stupefied expression, incoherent mumbles, sudden wanderings off-stage, and falling up the stairs of Air Force One—symptoms that all too many Democrats indignantly denied.

And now Trump’s people are beside themselves with rage over the Democrats making sadistic fun of Trump’s bloated fingers, “cankles,” and serial non sequiturs, while quaking (rightly) at his ever-wilder flights of grandiosity—which they regard as merely typical of Trump, so that they fail to see that he was not like this last time. Fixated on himself, and pathologically thin-skinned, he surely was, as he had always been; but, this time, his grandiosity is off the charts, as he surrounds himself with psychopathic toadies; takes credit for extraordinary wins that he has not pulled off; places patent mediocrities, or worse, in powerful positions, just because they’re grimly loyal to him; wants his face up on Mt. Rushmore; wants the Nobel Peace Prize; and has transformed the White House into an extension of Mar-a-Lago, complete with gift shop for Trump “merchandise.”

And then there’s the astounding and gratuitous cruelty of his regime, pursuing his objectives—certain of them wholly valid in themselves—with a vindictive nastiness that actually imperils them, along with all the rest of us. To some extent, the Democrats are actually to blame for this outrageous situation, since they did conspire illegally against him (as he’s now working against them), and did relentlessly attack him, mock his every move, call him many gross and puerile names, and otherwise enflame his wounded vanity. Thus they, in their own way, must share the blame for this catastrophe with vicious courtiers like Laura Loomer, Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller, who always egg Trump on.

Now, lest some of Trump’s diehard fans come after me, let me say again that certain of his stated goals are, in themselves, laudable (a claim for which the “liberals” will come after me), and, if managed sanely, would make America, if not “great again” (whatever that means), at least a better place: criminal gangs illegally admitted to this country by “Joe Biden,” and often funded lavishly with our tax dollars, should be swept up and deported; but Trump has used that program as a pretext for deploying federal goon squads to seize and haul off people of all kinds—including citizens, and little children (some of them unwell)—and throw them into prison camps, often on no charges and in foul conditions. If that was wrong when “Biden” and his goons did precisely that to thousands after “January 6,” so is it wrong that Trump is doing it now. He also has repealed the welcome issued to the world so famous by Emma Lazarus, by keeping people of all kinds (and colors) OUT of the US, as if to turn this country—long “a nation of immigrants,” as JFK called it—into a reverse-Soviet fortress that will not let countless people in, all on the pretext of deporting criminals.

Similarly, our universities and museums should be purged of their patronizing and divisive DEI initiatives, and “woke” indoctrination efforts, in favor of more meritocratic hires, and honest, comprehensive studies and exhibits vis-a-vis our history. For example, there is no excuse for using Hannah Nikole-Jones’ preposterous 1619 Project in high schools and universities (shame on the New York Times for publishing and purveying that tendentious and divisive pseudo-history.) But those institutions need to purge themselves, with guidance from disinterested and learned scholars (who’ll have to be un-canceled for the task). The state has no business dictating school curriculum; nor should getting rid of DEI just mean replacing it with the triumphalist mythology that denies the horrors of slavery and the Indian genocide, takes down memorials to great men and women black or brown or red or yellow, suppresses the atrocious history of the CIA’s covert atrocities abroad, and the FBI’s innumerable crimes within our borders, and otherwise attempt to represent the history of America as, say, John Wayne saw it, and wanted everybody else to see it, too.

All that is deplorable enough; but the gravest consequence of Trump’s mad overreach is that it puts at risk the greatest and most urgent of his accomplishments: