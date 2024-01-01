UNITED STATES

From Ars Technica , a staunch pro-”vaccination” booster (as it were) from the beginning of this nightmare:

Fall COVID shot uptake is an “abysmal” 7%

October 27, 2023

More than a month since US health officials recommended updated COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans, only 7.1 percent of US adults have rolled up their sleeves for the shot and just 2.1 percent of children have been immunized.

The uptake is sluggish at best, and the current rates were dubbed "abysmal" Thursday by one immunization adviser for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's advisory panel got an update yesterday on the fall campaign to boost protection against COVID-19 ahead of the winter respiratory illness season.

https://arstechnica.com/health/2023/10/fall-covid-shot-uptake-is-an-abysmal-7-wastewater-testing-impaired/

‘Nobody wants to speak about COVID’: Less than 3% of eligible Americans got a booster shot in September — does that mean trouble for these 3 big vaccine stocks?

Market performance hangs on U.S. vaccination rates for these three companies [Novovax, Moderna, Pfizer]

November 30, 2023

https://moneywise.com/a/ch-oath/latest-covid-booster-shot-numbers-low-in-september-vaccine-stocks-reaction_1701345716608

44 candidates, 26 electeds, 18 states pledge BAN on “vaccination”—and that list is growing

December 29, 2023

Texas AG Ken Paxton SUING Pfizer

December 2, 2023

A major lawsuit blacked out (unsurprisingly) by “our free press,” which cares vastly more about Big Pharma’s advertising dollars than it does about the citizens whom they’re supposed to serve. Here’s detailed coverage by Jeff Childers, in his Coffee & Covid:

💉 Texas’s remarkable Attorney General (and political assassination survivor) Ken Paxton filed possibly the most important lawsuit of his entire career yesterday. His office announced the explosive filing with a 20,000-volt press statement titled, “Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Pfizer for Misrepresenting COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Conspiring to Censor Public Discourse.”

Corporate media sell-outs and pharma’s citizen volunteers corps were shocked, screaming for their crisis counselors and therapy bunnies.

It makes Texas’s second lawsuit against Pfizer. Earlier this week, recently-unsealed documents revealed a pending lawsuit against the pharma giant, over its ineffective ADHD medicine Quillivant XR, which is marketed to kids through the state’s Medicaid program.

That was bad enough. This new case has completely twisted corporate media around the axle. This sarcastic Daily Chaos, I mean Daily KOS, headline popped up all over the place:

In other words, they didn’t know what to say about the lawsuit’s merits so they have devolved into mocking.

There are two broad prongs or categories of potential pharma liability. They track the two drug approval standards: safety and efficacy. One category of potential liability is focused on lack of “safety” — this includes injuries and deaths caused by dangerously defective “covid vaccine” products. That avenue is currently blocked by the PREP Act and other liability shields. We are working on it.

The other category, which Texas’s new lawsuit focuses on, involves drugmakers’ early false claims about “efficacy” — for overhyping their defective products and reprehensibly attacking folks who pointed out the problems.

Paxton’s 54-page Pfizer lawsuit tracks one of my earliest legal theories. Back in 2021, I temporarily got a little too excited over suing Pfizer, under Florida’s version of what’s called a “deceptive trade practices” (DTP) law. You might know about DTP law as “false advertising.” I’ve litigated DTP cases in Florida, and I was off and running and already drafting a complaint back in late 2021 when the wheels fell off. I discovered, deeply buried in the weeds of Florida’s DTP statute, a special carve out for pharma….

Major “narrative shifts” emerge around Ukraine, gain-of-function research and UFO disclosure

November 29, 2023

More hopeful signs, elaborated by Jeff Childers:

New Yorkers pushing back—and winning some—against 5G:

LinkNYC Operator Withdraws Westbeth 5G Tower Plans

Facing community pushback and after a review by the New York State Historic Preservation Office, LinkNYC’s operator is withdrawing its plan for a Link5G tower in front of the landmarked building that once housed the Bell Telephone Laboratories Complex.

December 14, 2023

CityBridge, the tech and wireless consortium operating LinkNYC, will withdraw its proposal for installing a LinkNYC 5G tower at 445 West St., following a review from the New York State Historic Preservation Office and after receiving pushback from local preservationists.

The block-long building complex in the West Village is of national historic value: It was formerly the Bell Telephone Laboratories Complex, a National Landmark, and now hosts Westbeth Artists’ Housing, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a city landmark.

In public comments opposing the siting of the Link5G tower from early November, Greenwich Village Society of Historic Preservationists, which often goes by Village Preservation, said that the 32-foot structure would partially obscure the “delicate details” on the north facade of the complex’s oldest building, which was built in 1860. The preservationist group had previously pushed for the complex’s landmark designation, which it received in 2011….

https://www.otdowntown.com/news/linknyc-operator-withdraws-westbeth-5g-tower-plans-HH2966584

32-Foot LinkNYC 5G Towers Get Pushback from Historic Preservation Advocates

https://www.ourtownny.com/news/32-foot-linknyc-5g-towers-get-pushback-from-historic-preservation-advocates-JM2916083

https://www.cb8m.com/2023/11/weekly-news-roundup-november-27-2023/

Lawmakers and residents rally against LinkNYC 5G kiosks

https://ny1.com/nyc/manhattan/news/2023/11/06/lawmakers-and-residents-rally-against-linknyc-5g-kiosks

Link5G Towers Must Pass Historic Preservation and Environmental Reviews, Says FCC

https://www.thecity.nyc/2023/04/25/fcc-link5g-historic-preservation-environmental-reviews/

‘But Why So Tall?’ Brooklynites Question the Look, Locations of 5G Towers

https://www.brownstoner.com/brooklyn-life/link5g-towers-free-wifi-internet-public-reaction/

Sidewalk Cell Tower Opposition | Carnegie Hill Neighbors

https://www.carnegiehillneighbors.org/5g-opposition

Gracie5GRemoval

Please support removal of the 5G antenna outside of 520 E90th St.

https://linktr.ee/520e90th

LinkNYC Kiosk Locations

https://data.cityofnewyork.us/Social-Services/LinkNYC-Kiosk-Locations/s4kf-3yrf/data

On the academic front:

VICTORY: UMass Boston quietly removes DEI requirements from faculty applications

November 30, 2023

The University of Massachusetts Boston has eliminated mandates for faculty applicants to express particular views about diversity, equity, and inclusion after months of back-and-forth with FIRE. Such mandates often function as political litmus tests for adherence to prevailing ideological views on DEI and can too easily be used to penalize faculty for holding dissenting opinions.

In June, FIRE learned of faculty job listings requiring applicants to express their commitment to DEI. In particular, an application for a computer science professor position required “a diversity statement that reflects” not only experience with, but “commitment” to, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Another such listing required applicants to demonstrate a commitment “to support[ing] our goal of ensuring an inclusive, equitable, and diverse workplace and educational environment.” …

https://www.thefire.org/news/victory-umass-boston-quietly-removes-dei-requirements-faculty-applications

On the retail front:

‘I will not participate in that nonsense,’ fume Walmart shoppers as they threaten boycott of self-checkout stage

November 28, 2023

https://www.the-sun.com/money/9730272/walmart-shoppers-threaten-self-checkout-boycott-receipts/

Self checkouts will be scrapped at Walmart, Costco, and Wegmans

December 1, 2023

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/news/self-checkouts-will-be-scrapped-at-walmart-costco-and-wegmans/ar-AA1kQJiU

Standing up against “woke” crybullying (an article worth reading to the end):

DELTA AIR LINES GATE AGENT PUSHES BACK AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF “MISGENDERING” TRANS PASSENGER

December 27, 2023

A trans activist snapped at a Delta Air Lines agent in New York, accusing him of repeatedly “misgendering.” But the agent pushed back, dismissing that claim and then threatening to have the activist thrown out of the airport. Who was reasonable here?

Kyle sent me this story last night and while I knew others would cover it this morning, I wanted to take a moment to think it though before posting and make sure there were no details I was missing.

Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman identifies as a trans woman. Dorfman, who prefers the pronouns she/her, claims that a Delta gate agent misgendered her and that another agent named “Tristan” (pictured in the video below) displayed both “threatening” and “transphobic” behavior by misgendering her. In posting the video below on TikTok (since removed, but I’ve downloaded a copy), she explains:

When you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met with even more transphobia and threats of being arrested at Laguardia. Tristan, the employee, said that he was fine with me posting this, didn’t realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly.

Dorfman claimed the gate agent was being hostile, to which Tristan responded:

“It wasn’t intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that’s also okay. You’re being condescending, and if you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. Which if you’d like to continue three days before Christmas, I really don’t mind.”

Police were called and showed up 10 minutes later to discuss the issue with Dorfman….

https://liveandletsfly.com/delta-gate-agent-trans/

The video, with trenchant commentary: