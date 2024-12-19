From a reader:

On another note, my neighbor who is semi-retired does volunteer work and decided to spend last week helping to do delivery work in western NC. In the area where his group was assigned was a large bulldozed-up pile of rubble which had been processed by the local Fire Department several weeks ago near Craigsville maybe. Out popped a human hand and soon the first body was recovered. More bodies were found until after several days they had recovered 47 bodies, from one FEMA pile.