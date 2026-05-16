News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

I remember a few years ago, one Italian city had 30 or so people drop dead on the beach. They are all listed. But for those we know of, how many more died without anyone mentioning it in obits or press. The official obits hardly list stillborn babies. Only Brazil seems to do this. this week I noticed one in Belgium, but only because I accidentally opened an undertaker's page.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3hEdited

This is a thankless task for you I know, but thank you for saying the quiet part out loud. What I've noticed is an epidemic of friends needing hip replacements. In their 60's to late 70's. Like way more than should be in my circle. When I was growing up I don't remember any of my elderly relatives needing a hip replacement. The other thing is severe neurological issues. BOTH of my neighbours. Dear people with everything from "autoimmune disease" to vertigo to POTS. No idea why. And I have had two or three good friends say they are frightened that they can't remember things the way they used to. Age 52 to 70. I assure them that we all have memory slips but secretly I am afraid for them. Two relatives developed heart issues in the past 4 years. And have you noticed how many phone "hold" messages that need to say "We will not tolerate rude or disrespectful language with client services" or something along that line. When did we need that? And what could it be doing to the minds of our children? Among my teen acquaintances, a heartbreaking increase of flus and colds necessitating weeks off throughout the year. One teen had difficulty reading music in the weeks following her second or third shot, and couldn't play the trumpet because the air pressure gave her crushing headaches for months. Oh and I forgot - her younger sister (age 11) suddenly developed juvenile diabetes. The specialist who diagnosed her said they are noticing an increase in new onset diabetes and suspect one of the causes the vaccine. I do believe "they" are killing us bit by bit, and no one is commenting on these unusual changes in health. I mean, I don't blame those who naively trusted the authorities. Imagine if you had to face the truth that something you willingly took has contributed to a total decline in your health. Imagine the terror. I have a great deal of compassion for those who took the shot. Even though I believe "shedding" means I too am affected. We are all in this together sadly.

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