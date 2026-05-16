Is there anyone who couldn’t tell such stories? They must be told, to give us further evidence of the gravest crime against humanity since human history began.

Certainly the press, with very few exceptions, has blacked out this mega-Holocaust, and, by and large, academics too have turned away from it. And so recording this vast horror is up to us, lest people keep on seeing it as “normal,” so that its perpetrators finally get away with it.

I ask all who read this post to share it far and wide, to get still others to tell what they’ve seen or heard of from trustworthy friends, loved ones, doctors or whoever else has recognized what’s happening. It would be especially helpful to know similar stories from abroad, since “COVID” was an unprecedented triumph of global propaganda; and so we badly need a global archive of such evidence, against the day when there’s so much of it that it will be impossible to keep denying it—at which point we’ll start to see accountability at last.

And we also need to stop allowing “our free press” and “social media” to distract us, with (for instance) Trump’s decline, the Epstein files, the next elections, and the like—all important stories, surely; but they should not be uppermost in all our minds. The fact is that they’re killing us deliberately, for the purpose of worldwide depopulation; and it isn’t just the “sudden deaths” and “rare” diseases that have caused a global population crash, but, as well, the spike in “vaccine”-related stillbirths and miscarriages, suicides and homicides, and mysterious deadly “falls” and “drownings,” and lethal “vaccidents” on city streets and country roads and highways, and at airports, and in the air.

(I believe there’s solid evidence that “vaccination” also kills the moral sense, and makes for an insane belligerence—as in Trump’s cabinet [and Trump himself], and throughout the Democratic Party, a fervent “vaccination” cult; and Israel (repressive from its founding, but, since Netanyahu forced his entire people to get jabbed for Pfizer’s sake, now more virulent than ever in its violence and rhetoric], and Russia/Ukraine [the former with a “vaccination” rate of up to 60%, the latter with a rate of roughly 45%]. Just as we’ve seen wild “altercations” spike since 2020, and random acts of murderous violence on our streets and in the subways, so have entire nations turned barbaric under COVID “vaccination.)

In any case, we need a global “vaccination” databank to make it clear to all what those “vaccines” have done, and to provide as much hard evidence as possible, to make the case against its psychopathic authors.

Bobby Roland:

OH, you wanted stories? The bartender where I was playing piano... 42, perfectly healthy, dropped dead of a “Brain Bleed” caught on camera. I know two jabbed medical personnel, both female, who recently came down with Thyroid Cancer. Both in their early 40’s. One swears it was from the jab. Every member of my group could give you Dozens of examples!

IKnewSinceMarch2020:

In the office where I work (head count around 70): one scientist died suddenly in their 40s in about 2022 (unfortunately a mother of a young child), and one other scientist’s wife died suddenly (50s) very soon after, also leaving behind a child of less than 10 years old. One intern in his 20s had to go to the funeral of his best friend, who had died suddenly of “multiple blood clots”, (which the intern put down to him smoking and drinking!). A week after that happened almost the exact same event happened again when I was at a conference and one of my close friends/associates was called away from the conference because his best friend from school days had dropped dead of a heart stoppage; later it was revealed he was also “full of clots”.

Two people still at the office have had facial paralysis, one severely (he was maybe 35). Other people at the office seem to just have days off for extended sickness/flu on a frequent basis. On my linkedin account, where I have about 1,000 contacts, I counted about six deaths in 2022-3 of people I knew personally or by reputation, where previously I had only come across one death in maybe 10+ years of being on LinkedIn (a suicide); mostly these deaths were people in their 60s-70s, but some were younger. My partner, who took two AZ c0viD shots before I was her partner and stopped her taking more, has had a period of deafness, one eye slightly closed for a period of weeks, skin problems, heart tremors, and a kidney issue for which she is still having check-ups; she is 45 (now) and was previously healthy. My neighbour 3 doors up had stage 3 cancer but has survived so far. My partner’s next door neighbour had stage 4 cancer (in her 50s) and died.

I know two people who have brain tumour (one the father of a colleague in my office) and one the wife of my only golfing buddy from a local golf club. Two of my three remaining aunts have been affected - one died of liver failure, the other has stage-3 cancer but is still alive, I believe. One of my two uncles has prostate cancer. I count two really close friends from school days who I still see, and out of those both had a parent die - one of cancer previously in remission, the other of liver failure. At my meditation class, which I go to weekly, there have been waves of people going to funerals, waves of illness (including clots meaning people wore medical boots), and several deaths, from within that fairly small community of perhaps 120. One of the teachers went home to her motherland of Australia, and when she was back she told me that she had been to “so many funerals” and that it was shocking, (but still no penny dropped even though she knows I have spoken out about the shots before). My mother was forcibly given one shot against her will, while in hospital, and since she has had heart failure and seemingly accelerated dementia and depression.

Two of my friends are radiation therapists and reported to me at their own initiation that they were seeing a massive number of severe cancers in incredibly young people, but again refused to ponder why or entertain any of my “scary theories” as obviously just true. Finally, during the lockdowns in the UK, I started an “online beers” session with three of my professor friends from around the UK. All three took the shots. All three have had fairly severe issues - two have heart problems which means they have check-ups and medication, and the other has/had kidney stones and was not allowed to fly for at least weeks. They are all between 40 and 50. If I went to wider circles like the stories of others or friends of others then this carnage would be even larger, but this list shows very rare things happening (including sudden deaths) to people at very young ages from a quite small circle of either immediate acquaintances or their friends and relations (and only when that gets my attention because it is a death). From all of that list only one person acknowledges it is the shot - the golf buddy whose wife has brain cancer. All the rest are in denial or ignorance.

Two other things I forgot. Several people have told me that they can no longer hear or decipher conversations in a moderately noisy atmosphere such as the office lunch area or a bar.

And one person has seemingly accelerated ageing. She is 52-53, but has gone from looking 45 to looking 75. She is a nurse and had severe reactions to the second jab such that I sent her a batch of ivermectin and other things because I thought she might actually die.

Reader East of Albuquerque :

Every week, and oftentimes several times I week, I encounter a colleague, a neighbor, or catch up with family or old friends and I get some story of a sudden death, a turbo cancer, and/or some sort of “baffling” neurological, cardiac, GI tract, and musculoskeletal issues. Two weeks ago it was a neighbor who’d had 3 strokes and a colleague who suddenly could not fathom what day of the week it is. Last week it was a colleague’s wife who suddenly, circa 2021, can’t walk more than a few steps and needs a cane. Today, my teacher tells me about another student of his, a man whose hands are wasting away. I don’t keep track. It’s been like this since 2021.

peggy bean:

I’ve lost good friends to the vax. One friend died an agonizing death from an infection of her spinal fluid, which is transverse myelitis. Horrible. Another friend just had a stroke. She felt so guilty because her spouse told her it was because of her poor diet, which is anything but poor. I explained to her it was from the vaccine and boosters. I think it made her feel a little less guilty because her doctor more or less made her take it. Many friends have developed a fib from the shot. So sad. I don’t mind telling people what I believe to be true.

DUANE HAYES:

First hand experience, my brilliant aero physicist cousin, several degrees, lost her mind in a few months went to 3 year old intellect. She was a college professor when she retired.

Teri :

I live in the Seattle area where the covid vaccination rate was 88% for the first dose and 84% for the second (and in one city the vaccination rate was 99% for the first dose and 96% for the second). I don’t do any vaccinations and living in this area was a surreal and very disturbing experience. In ultra liberal Washington state there was no problem excluding certain people from many aspects of every day life (going to events, eating in restaurants, etc.). Even when it became clear that the jabs didn’t prevent infection, tranmission, hospitalization or death people lined up for more and totally dismissed any claims of vaccine injury (even for those who died immediately following an injection). I felt totally alone in my beliefs and was thrilled to learn of a medical freedom group which I joined. As the years have gone by I have known multiple healthy people who have been diagnosed with serious health issues and/or died seemingly as the result of covid jabs. There is total denial that this could be a possibility - no one will even consider or discuss it!

Priscilla Schwartz:

I lost 4 cousins within 9 months over 2024/2025. 3 to rapid cancers and one heart. Two friends in 2022, as they were getting jabs/booster (1 developed fast acting ALS, the other hospitalized with COVID and put on a vent). Many relatives with heart issues requiring medical inquiries. No real answers given, and so far no further issues that I am aware of. I’m hoping for the best for everyone.

Donald Wood:

Spoke to a good friend who lives in Utah about this (he is awake) we count 17 friends or family members who suffer we think from the vaxx, most of them were vaxx jockeys and had lots of boosters ages 30-79 years.No deaths but several just hanging on.

The Outlaw:

I too have been afflicted by this Madness as they Forcible Jabbed my then 95 Year Old Momma when she was Incapacitated, non-verbal and Paralyzed following a Stroke. “Momma, I told you not to take the Jab! I didn’t have Much of a Choice, now did I?” She’s fine now at 100 years old but my Younger Brother has Full Blown Dementia, Cancer is will be Dead soon--

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot:

Mah best/oldest friend has breast cancer an’ wuz so sick from the radiation “treat-mint” she couldn’t git up fer a few weeks--this ain’t normal fer a gal under 60 “formerly” in great health (eats right, exercises, but took all’ve her dang jabs AND the roosters too...I did try ta warn ‘er...now it’s too late ta say sumthin’…)...Also, at mah Ma’s eldercare joint they keep breakin’ hips thar too--I mean they’re all oldsters, sure, an’ less steady on their feets, but seems that EACH time they fall they simply break a hip--Bones shatterin’ like dropped measurin’ cups on kitchen tile. Ma’s neighbor fell on CARPET an’ busted her hip! How kin this be? Oldsters are fallin’ apart, middle-aged-sters ‘re all gettin’ cancers (lost an’nuther good friend last year at 52!), an’ even the under 30’s are comin’ apart at the seams--literally--bustin’ up the joint-s! I’ve no doubt all of the above got their fall flu shots an’ will be linin’ up fer Hanta in his Slay (jingle jingle of coins not bells....) soon as the vaxxine comes out…

Not Me:

Lost 3 family members in 2 months. 2 to Turbo cancer and 1 to heart failure. All were jabbed.

Charisse:

I have a neighbor whom I will not talk to anymore, but when I told her to stop getting jabbed she said I’ve taken every vaccine they have & if they come out with more I’m going to take them. Anyways I can’t be around ppl like that, plus she seems to have gotten snappier & violent.