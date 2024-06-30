UNITED STATES

Empty school bus is hit by a pickup truck, then crashes into a Marion Oaks house

Juune 26, 2024

A crash between a truck and an empty school bus on Wednesday resulted in a home being damaged. Here's what we know: [Nothing much]

Southwest Boeing 737 plunges within 500 feet of Oklahoma neighborhood setting off emergency alarms and terrifying residents who feared it was going to crash into their homes

June 18, 2024

A Boeing 737 aircraft suddenly plummeted to less than 500 feet off the ground over Oklahoma, terrifying residents who feared the jet was going to crash. Southwest Airlines Flight 4069 was nine miles away from Will Rogers World Airport just after midnight on Wednesday when records show the 737 dived to between 400 and 500 feet as it flew over a high school in the city of Yukon. Doorbell camera footage showed the Boeing 737 MAX-8 then hovering above houses, before it flies out of frame. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident and SouthWest has confirmed they are working with them to address any 'irregularities'. A resident was startled awake by the plane's engine and wondered if the aircraft was set for a collision. 'It woke me up and I thought it was gonna hit my house,' the resident wrote on the Yukon Happenings Facebook page, according to The Oklahoman. The pilot of the commercial flight from Las Vegas confirmed there was no issue with the aircraft, and circled back around - quickly regaining altitude from just about 450 feet to more than 1,000 feet as it crossed over Yukon High School. It then landed safely at the airport in a different runway, and Air Traffic Control personnel confirmed there were no issues with the Boeing 737 Max-8, according to The Oklahoman. But the low approach, along with the late hour, caused concern among residents in the city.

Semi tractor trailer headed the wrong way for miles on Interstate 15 as the driver suffers apparent medical emergency

June 22, 2024

Baker, CA. - California Highway Patrol officers prevented a potential head-on crash on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County early Saturday afternoon. CHP officer received calls about a white semi tractor trailer going the wrong way on Interstate 15 near the Halloran Springs Road exit at around 1:45pm. A semi was headed south in the northbound I-15 lanes. Duplicate callers over 10 minutes from motorists stated on the CHP Traffic Log. Witness stated the semi flying southbound on the northbound right-hand shoulder and the driver is “going to kill someone”. The semi ultimately came to a stop near the Baker Boulevard offramp, roughly 10 miles away, officials said. It was not immediately clear how the semi was halted. Spike strip was set up on the shoulder in multiple areas. The CHP Traffic Log reported at 3pm. The semi did not crash on the freeway. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital due to the apparent early stages of heat stroke.

85-year-old woman slams pickup truck into a Buffalo home

May 28, 2024

Buffalo, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are trying to determine if an 85-year-old female driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel on Memorial Day afternoon. The vehicle, according to police, came through the intersection of East Delavan Avenue and Suffolk Street, went into the parking lot of the Sunoco convenience store and gas station, went through a fence, and landed inside a home on Suffolk Street. The homeowner, Mohammed Sarwar said it sounded and felt like "an earthquake." He was on his living-room couch and considers himself fortunate to be alive. "A few inches over I could have been hit in the head and dead on the spot," he said.

Tractor-trailer crashes into New Jersey home after driver suffers medical episode

June 27, 2024

Carteret, N.J. — First responders responded to a home in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a home. Officials with the Borough of Carteret said the driver had a medical incident before crashing into the home but did not provide further information. Photos of the incident appeared to show the truck resting nearly inside the home after crashing through a white picket fence. The driver was unconscious when police arrived and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to WABC. WABC reported officers had to break a window of the tractor-trailer to get the driver out. The truck was still in gear with the driver's foot on the accelerator panel and officials added the tires were spinning and burning.

Vehicle hits Whataburger on Pines Road

June 28, 2024

Shreveport, La. - A vehicle in the drive-thru reportedly crashed into a Whataburger. On June 28, around 12:33 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a medical emergency and major accident at the Whataburger on Pines Road. SPD says that a vehicle crashed slightly into the restaurant after a medical emergency while in the drive-thru.

Rosemont, state police respond to ‘medical emergency’ crash at I-294 ramp to I-90

June 28, 2024

Chicago, IL - Narcan was administered to an individual involved in a traffic crash that sent Rosemont Public Safety crews onto the Tri-State Tollway early Wednesday afternoon (June 26). The opioid overdose reverser was administered by a fire battalion chief as a precaution, said Rosemont Public Safety Lt. Joe Balogh. The crash occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. on the southbound Tri-State (I-294) ramp to the westbound Jane Addams Tollway (I-90). One driver was on the ground and unresponsive with agonal breathing, according to Balogh. Paramedics from Rosemont performed EMS care and transported the driver to a local hospital. The other driver signed a medical release after they were checked. According to Illinois State Police (ISP), officers from ISP Troop 3 responded to the crash that occurred as a result of a medical emergency. Despite the presence of Narcan, the crash was not drug or alcohol related, ISP said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Driver in Formby collision after medical episode

June 23, 2024

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering a suspected medical episode at the wheel in Formby this afternoon (Sunday 23 June). Emergency services were called to Chapel Lane just before 5.05 pm to a report of a collision involving a white Honda car. It was reported the driver, a man in his 40s, had a medical episode and the car was driven across the roundabout before colliding with railings. He has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious. The front seat passenger, a woman in her 30s, sustained a leg injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is stable. No other vehicles were involved.

IRELAND

Man (70s) rushed to hospital after suffering medical emergency behind the wheel on busy Wexford street

June 27, 2024

A man has been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel of his vehicle on a busy Wexford street this (Thursday) afternoon. The man, believed to be aged in his 70s, was behind the wheel of his van on Upper George’s Street shortly after 2 pm this afternoon, when he suffered a medical emergency and rolled into a parked car. A passer-by reported that the man was being resuscitated at the road-side before being rushed to Wexford General Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious.

ITALY

Road accident in San Venanzo, a wounded man brought to the hospital in Foligno, the other in Spoleto

June 22, 2024

Spoleto (Umbria) - A car accident Saturday morning after 11.30 in Spoleto, with two cars that collided frontally and the two drivers who were injured. On the spot the fire brigade of the local detachment and the municipal police, which has closed a stretch of road to allow rescue and waiting for the removal of the damaged vehicles. The accident occurred along the municipal road of San Silvestro, shortly after the entrance of the road from the side of San Venanzo - Morgnano. Two Fiat Pandas collided, an old model and a new model. To have the worst was the driver of the older vehicle, extracted from the sheets of the vehicle by firefighters and transported by ambulance to the hospital of Foligno. Less seriously injured the other motorist, brought to the San Matteo degli Infermi. Both wounded were aware of the arrival of rescuers.

Struck sick, he loses control of the shuttle bus and breaks through the wall of a dwelling

June 26, 2024

Nave (Brescia, Lombardy) - What happened this afternoon around 6 pm on the Via Sarzanese in Nave, could have had much worse consequences. A bus of the urban line in transit towards Ponte San Pietro suddenly came out of the street and crashed into a building, causing in part the collapse. Fortunately, only the driver was injured. No passengers were on board and no pedestrians or other vehicles were registered. The rubble of the building fell on the bus and on the roadway. On the site of the accident, the health workers of 118 intervened with an ambulance of the Mercy of Lucca to rescue the bus driver, who seems to have been taken ill before losing consciousness and crashing into the building. Several fire brigade and police teams intervened on site.

KAZAKHSTAN

Driver has heart attack on Almaty-Bishkek-Tashkent highway, gets sent to hospital

June 26, 2024

The driver of a Nissan March car asked the traffic police for help on the 233rd km of the Almaty-Bishkek-Tashkent highway at about 10 pm on June 25. [Paywall]

INDIA

Quick-thinking driver prevents major accident after chest pain incident

June 28, 2024

A potentially severe accident was narrowly avoided near Canara Bank in Parkala when a city bus traveling from Udupi to Bairanje suddenly reversed after the driver experienced chest pain. Demonstrating remarkable quick thinking under pressure, the driver swerved the bus to the right, bringing it to a halt near a drainage ditch and thereby preventing a catastrophic accident. The incident occurred on an incline, adding to the difficulty of the situation. As the driver began to feel chest pain, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to reverse down the asphalt road. Fortunately, there were no vehicles trailing behind, which prevented any collisions or further accidents. Passengers on the bus recounted the tense moments, praising the driver’s swift actions in averting disaster. Following the incident, the driver was immediately transported to Manipal Hospital for medical attention. His prompt medical care highlights the community’s rapid response in such emergencies.

NEW ZEALAND

Emergency services rush to State Highway 1 at Ātiamuri after medical event first reported as six-car crash

June 21, 2024

Ātiamuri, South Waikato - Four Fire and Emergency vehicles and three ambulances were dispatched to State Highway 1 at Ātiamuri this afternoon after a medical event was initially misreported as a six-car crash. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were “thinking the worst” after being told there were “six cars” involved in a crash. “We responded [with crews] from Tokoroa and Taupō,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said four appliances were sent to the scene. We went all the way out there.” But the spokesperson said it turned out crews were misinformed and their services were not needed. When asked about the incident and the misunderstanding, a police spokesperson confirmed there had been a false alarm. “It appears this is the case,” the spokesperson said. “The information I have suggests someone had potentially suffered a medical event and received medical care, so you might want to seek further specifics from St John.” A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said “an incident” on SH1 in Ātiamuri was reported at 1.46 pm. “We responded with three ambulances.” The spokesperson said one patient was treated and transported to Taupō Hospital in a moderate condition.

