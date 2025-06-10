Senate Report Exposes How Federal Health Officials 'Downplayed' COVID Vaccine Risks, Failed to Warn Public

May 21, 2025

The records show how U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials under Biden avoided issuing a formal warning to the American public despite a safety signal that the COVID-19 vaccines could cause myocarditis and pericarditis, especially in young men.

Dr. McCullough Drops the Hammer in the Senate — FDA Concedes with Expanded Myocarditis Warning

May 23, 2025

Dr. Peter McCullough’s Senate Testimony Exposes the Full Scope of COVID-19 Vaccine Heart Damage and Death

The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines [video]

May 21, 2025

mRNA Shots Induce Cancer-Linked Bone Marrow Reprogramming Within Weeks

June 5, 2025

New study analyzed leukemia patients who developed cancer within weeks of mRNA injection—their bone marrow showed distinct cancer-associated metabolic alterations.

Studies of 184 Million People Confirm Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Not Safe for Human Use’

April 15, 2025

Investigations into the health outcomes of a staggering 184 million vaccinated people have confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause multiple deadly diseases, injury, and sudden deaths.

Four major landmark studies were analyzed by McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

The results of the studies were combined to reveal that deaths, heart attacks, strokes, and multi-organ failure all skyrocketed among people who received Covid mRNA injections.

After reviewing the studies of 184 million people, Hulscher declared that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are “NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE.”

Dr. Simone Gold (post on X):

April 18, 2025

VAERS: 38,541 deaths. 220,494 hospitalizations

73,311 permanently disabled. All in the U.S. alone—all reported after mRNA shots. This is from the CDC’s own data. Still think they’re “safe and effective”?

CDC Knows 'Horrible Covid Shots' Caused '38,000 Deaths'

April 11, 2025

A prominent doctor is sounding the alarm about "horrible Covid shots" as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to push the mRNA "vaccines" onto children despite having evidence that they caused at least "38,000 deaths." The warning was issued by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

A Horrifying Breakthrough in the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT Saga

April 19, 2025

In depth analysis by chemist Greg Harrison and his team of "white fibrous blood clots" provided by embalmer Richard Hirschman. They were able to link the clots to the components of the SARS-COV II vaccines.

Video interview here:

Microscopic and Biochemical Analysis of Anomalous White Fibrous Clots from Deceased mRNA Injection Recipients

May 8, 2025

Gold-standard analytical techniques reveal a potential novel infectious amyloid pathology associated with Spike protein exposure.

Worldwide Embalmer Survey Reveals Striking Rise in White Fibrous Clots Following COVID-19 Vaccination

May 16, 2025

Prion-Like Amyloid Fibrils Found in 3-Year-Old Born Lifeless After In-Utero Pfizer mRNA Injection Exposure

June 6, 2025

Dr. Kevin McCairn Reveals How Biowarfare Attacked The Children. ... the first-ever documented case of prion-like amyloid fibrils in the blood of a chronically ill 3-year-old exposed in utero to Pfizer’s mRNA injection.

Top Neurosurgeon Sounds Alarm: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Bioweapons’ Designed to ‘Kill People’

April 21, 2025

He clarifies how SV40 is responsible for the escalating “turbo cancer” crisis that is being reported by oncologists around the world.

According to Kruse, the plan to spread the cancer virus has been in the works since SV40 contaminated polio vaccines.

“This is a bioweapons program that spans 75 years,” Kruse asserts.

“We have killed more people in the last 4 years than we did in any world war we’ve been involved with.”

According to Kruse, Pfizer intentionally spiked its Covid mRNA “vaccine” with SV40 to trigger a “turbo cancer” epidemic.

Study of 2.3 Million: mRNA Shots Cause ‘Vaccine-Induced AIDS’

April 23, 2025

A major new study has confirmed that covid mRNA shots cause vaccine induced AIDS to develop in those who receive the injections.

Flu shot Update: This year’s jab actually increases your risk of getting sick

April 21, 2025

The Cleveland Clinic researchers pointed to strain mismatch as a potential explanation for the vaccine’s failure... the inactivated 3-valent influenza vaccine, which typically contains thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative still used in many multi-dose flu vials.

Thimerosal has been linked to the buildup of inorganic mercury in the brain, and a 2001 report by the Institute of Medicine found a “biologically plausible” connection between thimerosal exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders.

House Republicans Demand Accountability for New York's COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths

April 21, 2025

House Republicans have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo for lying to Congress and covering-up New York’s preventable COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR ON X:

The more vaccines you get, the more

chronic illness you have

Covid mRNA "vaccines" are causing the "death of children": Dr. Peter McCullough

April 25, 2025

World-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has gone on the record with explosive testimony under oath to declare that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are causing the “death of children.” While testifying before the Pennsylvania Senate McCullough, told the story of two teenage boys who were killed by Covid “vaccines.”

Spike in 2021 Data collection changes key to understanding maternal mortality trends in the US, study shows

April 28, 2025

The study confirms the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on maternal death rates for women of all racial and ethnic groups.

Link

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Accelerates Alzheimer’s Disease Via Increased ACE2-Mediated Cerebrovascular Inflammation

April 29, 2025

Pandemic Could Lead to Expanded Dementia Population Needing Care

How times change:

WHO Data: ‘Covid Deaths’ Skyrocketed Among Vaccinated

April 28, 2025

A damning new study of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) data has revealed that pandemic era deaths attributed to COVID-19 only skyrocketed among those who receivced mRNA “vaccines.” The study found that global deaths surged the most in highly vaccinated countries.

Pfizer Recipients Face 37% Higher Risk of Death Than Moderna Recipients

April 29, 2025

Study of 1.47 million Florida adults by MIT’s Retsef Levi and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo finds significantly higher all-cause, cardiovascular, and COVID-19 mortality after Pfizer vaccination.

Traces of Fauci’s HIV Vaccine Found in Covid mRNA Shots

April 30, 2025

A chilling warning has been issued after traces of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s HIV vaccine-derived sequences were found in Moderna’s Covid mRNA injections. The discovery was made by independent researcher Kevin McKernan, who is now sounding the alarm over the findings

Why is a Fauci HIV vax sequence in a Moderna's C19 vaccine?

April 9, 2025

This is the 5th paper where plasmid DNA sequences can be found in patients or mice post vaccination with C19 mRNA vaccines. This particular paper is a gold mine and it does a thorough job of teasing apart unappreciated biology in cells post transfection. It also follows up its hypothesis with knock out models and Nanopore sequencing to dissect the problem. There is a staggering amount of work that went into this paper.

We Have the Data—It’s Time to Cancel mRNA—Interview With Dr. Drew

April 30, 2025

The two largest COVID-19 vaccine safety studies ever conducted, involving 99 million ( Faksova et al ) and 85 million people ( Raheleh et al ), found that mRNA injections are not safe for human use. The shots significantly increase risks of the following serious adverse events:

1. Myocarditis (+510% after second dose)

2. Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (+278% after first dose)

3. Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (+223% after first dose)

4. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (+149% after first dose)

5. Heart Attack (+286% after second dose)

6. Stroke (+240% after first dose)

7. Coronary Artery Disease (+244% after second dose)

8. Cardiac Arrhythmia (+199% after first dose)

New Florida brand differential study shows the Pfizer vaccine killed over 470,000 Americans

April 30, 2025

This stunning brand comparison study shows the Pfizer shots increased your risk of death by at least 36%. Vaccines are NEVER supposed to INCREASE your risk of death

Reprinted May 6 here:

Why we should stop the shots

May 1, 2025

There are two primary reasons the COVID vaccines should be stopped:

1. In actual use, they provide no protection against COVID infections or deaths and

2. They were shown in a study by the Florida Dept of Health that they can increase risk of non-COVID death by 36% or more.

Vaccines are NEVER supposed to increase all-cause mortality.

This is enshrined in regulatory ethics and risk-benefit calculus: even a small increase in ACM is disqualifying, regardless of theoretical benefits against a single disease.

A 36% mortality rate increase over the Florida population for those getting Pfizer is DISQUALIFYING .

Recipients of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Had Higher Mortality Than Those of Moderna: Study

May 2, 2025

Florida adults who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were more likely to die following vaccination than Moderna COVID-19 recipients, according to a new preprint study that was co-authored by Florida’s top health official.

That analysis found that more Pfizer recipients died, with 847 deaths per 100,000 recipients, compared to 618 deaths per 100,000 for Moderna recipients. Pfizer recipients were also more likely to suffer heart-related deaths and COVID-19 deaths.

3 Decades Wiped from Life Expectancy of Covid-Vaxxed (New Study)

May 3, 2025

(Free access to this article for smart phone only. Computer access requires a subscription.)

New Study of 4,610 Women Hospitalized post-mRNA Vaccination Due to Severe Bleeding

May 4, 2025

A new study shows increased risk of severe bleeding post-mRNA vaccination. In 2021, Pfizer launched Myfembree - a $16,000 per year treatment for women who suffer from heavy menstrual bleeding.

What’s the Real Story Behind Vaccines? Why Are So Many Sick After This One 'Safe' Jab?

May 4, 2025

Joe Rogan recently sat down with Dr. Suzanne Humphries, co-author of "Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History."

· Dr. Suzanne Humphries challenges conventional vaccine narratives, arguing that improvements in sanitation and nutrition, not vaccines, were primarily responsible for declining disease rates

· Humphries' journey from kidney specialist to vaccine researcher began after noticing patterns of kidney failure in patients following flu vaccination

· The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act shields vaccine manufacturers from lawsuits, prioritizing profit over rigorous safety testing

· Early vaccines contained contaminants like SV40, a cancer-causing monkey virus that entered polio vaccines through production methods using monkey kidneys

· Humphries emphasizes the importance of avoiding dogmatic thinking about vaccines, advocating for open-minded examination of medical practices

COVID-19 Vaccines Responsible for More American Casualties than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War Combined

May 4, 2025

As the estimated U.S. COVID-19 vaccine death toll surpasses 600,000, we must stand in solidarity and remembrance of the fallen.

Fauci’s U.S Biolab Engineered Covid to Cross Blood-Brain Barrier, Spread More Rapidly

May 5, 2025

Alarming new evidence has emerged to reveal that a top virologist working in Dr. Anthony Fauci’s U.S. biolab engineered COVID-19 to spread more effectively among humans. Working under Fauci, virologist Ralph Baric reportedly engineered the virus as part of the 2018 DEFUSE project.

Five recent papers show COVID vaccine harms outweigh any benefits

May 5, 2025

Levi paper: Pfizer increases your ACM by > 36%

Maniche paper: Women who got the shot were 30-50% less likely to give birth

Okoro paper: More vaccines, more death

Mostert: Excess mortality continued to climb even after the vaccines rolled out. It’s almost “as if” they didn’t work

Redert: EU (30 countries 550M people) shows vDFR>IFR

Lataster paper: European Excess Mortality Correlates with COVID-19 Vaccination into 2024 shows strong correlation between vaccine and excess all cause mortality

Maternal Death Rates Skyrocket with COVID-19 Mass Vaccination

May 7, 2025

Peak Vaccine Uptake and Maternal Death Occurred in 2021

A paper from Chen et al in JAMA reporting a pre-pandemic maternal death rate in the US skyrocketing from 25.3 in 2018 to 44.1 per 100,000 live births in 2021 (74.3% increase). What made 2021 such a bad year?

Covid injections linked to significant increases in stroke, heart attacks, coronary artery disease and arrhythmia, a new study of 85 million people finds

May 7, 2025

A study published in the International Journal of Preventative Medicine in March analysed the outcomes of other studies, which evaluated a combined total of 85 million people. It showed a link between covid injections and an increase in various conditions: stroke (+240%), heart attack (+286%), coronary artery disease (+244%) and arrhythmia (+199%).

Link

Original study is here:

COVID-19 Vaccine deaths in 1 year are equivalent to deaths of all other vaccines in 33 years

May 9, 2025

(Subscription only)

One chart is all you need to show the COVID vaccines had no mortality benefits

May 9, 2025

One graph is really all you need to show no effect. A few other graphs are useful for showing that there are no alternative explanations for the lack of a CFR drop.

Perfectly normal:

Doctor: For the first time in my career, I’ve seen 8, 9, and 10-year-olds with colon cancer…

MAY 10, 2025

(Free with smart phone access; computer access is by subscription only.)

Spike Protein Detected in 92% of Vaccine-Injured Patients Up to 245 Days After Injection

May 13, 2025

92% of symptomatic individuals with post-vaccine syndrome had spike protein in their immune cells up to 8 months after injection—raising serious concerns about post-vaccination chronic disease burden.

UCSF study reveals vaccinated 6x more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated

April 22, 2025

A UCSF study found vaccinated, COVID-naïve individuals were 5.8 to 7.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people with prior infection. The data challenges previous claims that vaccines reduce severe outcomes, suggesting instead a higher risk for the vaccinated group.

Reverse Transcription, Cancer Acceleration & Immune Dysregulation Detected in Patients After mRNA Vaccination

May 14, 2025

During the interview, the experts warn that the findings are evidence that the Covid mRNA “vaccines” are behind surging cases of aggressive cancers and devastating immune system collapse.

Cancer Clusters Likely Caused by the Covid injections

April 18, 2025

The media’s deafening silence doesn’t mean the clusters aren’t real or aren’t significant. It means the clusters are too dangerous to explain, because this time, the trail leads right back to the newsroom itself, where the government, pharma, media, and public health agencies all stood together and smiled for the cameras (scroll to near the bottom of the page).

HHS virologist Steven Hatfill: "mRNA Vaccines Cause Cancer"

May 18, 2025

All four Pharma companies that distributed SARS-COV 2 injections used cancer causing SV -40 in the serum.

Video Interview:

Specifically, Hatfill is raising the alarm about the presence of the cancer-causing SV40 enhancer in Covid mRNA injections. SV40 is an abbreviation for simian vacuolating virus 40 or simian virus 40, a polyomavirus that is found in both monkeys and humans. The oncogenic capacity of SV40 infections has been well established.

Article:

Who agreed to this WHO “agreement”?

WHO Pandemic Agreement Approved by Member States, Ushering in a Dangerous New World Health Order

May 19, 2025

U.S. escapes WHO treaty enabling fast-tracked experimental vaccines, censorship of dissent, and global surveillance systems.

Ventricular Arrhythmias after COVID-19 Vaccination

May 20, 2025

Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic Study Show Cardiac Side Effect Commonly Fatal. Because the COVID-19 vaccines deposit mRNA and Spike protein in the heart which causes inflammation (myocarditis) it is not difficult to conclude that abnormalities in heart rhythm occur as a result of heart muscle inflammation. (This article is for subscribers or a free trial.)

Bill Gates’ Covid ‘Replicon’ mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Severe Blood Abnormalities’ in 93% of Recipients

May 31, 2025

The most common abnormalities were:

· Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count, internal bleeding risk) · Lymphopenia (suppressed adaptive immune response) · Neutropenia (lowered neutrophils, increasing infection risk)

Debunked: “Millions Saved” COVID-19 Vaccine Study Torn to Shreds

May 18. 2025

Dr. Raphael Lataster’s new meta-critique exposes the flawed math, false assumptions, and hidden conflicts behind the infamous “14 million lives saved” vaccine claim.

FDA Chief: Natural Immunity 27 Times Stronger Than ‘Vaccines’

June 3, 2025

The new head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA ), Dr. Marty Makary , has just pulled the rug from under the pharmaceutical industry by warning the public that natural immunity offers far greater protection from viruses than “vaccines.”

He’s long pointed to an Israeli study from 2021 showing that people who recovered from Covid had 27 times greater protection against symptomatic reinfection than those who were vaccinated.

MAHA is now the mRNA technology savior?

June 4, 2025

Everything they’ve done, and everyone they’ve appointed - has been for the purpose of rehabilitating the mRNA Vaccine technology so they can keep it going.

Global studies

UK

Oncologist :‘Horrible’ Covid ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Horrendous Turbo Cancers

June 3, 2025

The warning was issued by Dr. Angus Dalgleish, who warns that the mRNA injections are “not vaccines.” “This is Nuremberg trial stuff,” Dr. Dalgleish declared. “These were not vaccines."

SCOTLAND

Traumatised Scots ‘gaslit’ by health bosses after horror complications from Covid vaccine - Some are unable to work, bedridden, and others have even dodged death: Dr. William Makis

April 25, 2025

(Free access to article by smart phone only. Computer access requires a subscription.)

CANADA

Canada Admits Deaths Are Surging Among ‘Fully Vaccinated’

June 6, 2025

A government report shows a major death surge caused by the so-called “booster” shots. The alarming admission was revealed in a report from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). In a parliamentary response, the PHAC’s report reveals that deaths spike dramatically in individuals who were “boosted” with third and fourth Covid mRNA injections.

Contamination in Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines - Canadian oncologist William Makis (Video 22 minutes)

April 19, 2025

Informative video narrated by former ABC Catalyst presenter, Maryanne Demasi, PhD

Canadian Government Begins Testing Inhaled Covid mRNA 'AeroVax'

May 1, 2025

The Canadian government has begun ramping up testing for a chilling new Covid mRNA "AeroVax" that seeks to overcome "vaccine hesitancy" by using aerosols to "vaccinate" the general public.

AUSTRALIA

Australian Government Admits ‘Vaccines’ Are More Harmful Than Covid

June 5, 2025

In a quietly released but momentous update, the Australian government has officially reversed its Covid “vaccination” policy for children and teens. The government is now stating that healthy individuals under 18 should not receive the mRNA injection, citing potential risks that outweigh any alleged benefit.

Renowned Toxicologist: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Have Destroyed Immune Systems of Millions

May 14, 2025

A world-renowned toxicologist has warned that millions of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” have been impacted by a devastating injury, including himself. Burcham raises urgent questions about the chemical design and safety testing of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

"Forest of the Fallen" on Balmoral Beach, NSW, Australia

April 6, 2025

(Two minute video. Full video by subscription only .)

JAPAN

Japan Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Turbo Cancer’

April 26, 2025

A major new study from top Japanese scientists has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancers to spread more rapidly and aggressively while dramatically reducing the survival rate of patients. The study found that vaccinated patients had far worse prognoses, the severity and acceleration of the spread of the cancer increasing with repeated doses.

Spike Protein Found in Female Stroke Victims Up to 17 Months After Receiving mRNA COVID Vaccine

May 7, 2025

Researchers found the spike protein inside the cerebral arteries, which flow to the brain. The study confirmed that, in all of the patients, some of the spike protein detected originated from the COVID-19 vaccines.

Covid ‘Boosters’ Trigger Severe Ulcerative Colitis

May 3, 2025

Experts in Japan are sounding the alarm after uncovering evidence that Covid mRNA “booster” injections are triggering severe flare-ups of ulcerative colitis – a deadly condition that requires life-altering emergency surgery.

Japanese Cardiovascular Surgeon Sounds Alarm Over VAIDS Crisis Among Covid-Vaxxed

May 18, 2025

Dr. Kenji Yamamoto, a world-renowned Japanese cardiovascular surgeon, is sounding the alarm over surging reports of immunodeficiency among people who received repeated doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.” He has now issued a warning in a paper published in the Virology Journal .

EU

Global Study of 19 Million: Official Covid ‘Vaccine’ Data Inflated to Promote ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative

May 6, 2025

A major international study of almost 19 million individuals has found that official government data for Covid “vaccines” from several different countries was artificially inflated to make the injections appear “safe and effective” in the eyes of the public.

Led by James Humphreys of Epiconcept in France, the study’s collaborators include, among others:

· The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) · Statens Serum Institut (Denmark) · Instituto de Salud Pública de Navarra (Spain) · Sciensano (Belgium) · Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Italy) · Instituto Nacional de Saúde (Portugal) · RIVM (Netherlands)

Major EU Study Confirms Zero Effectiveness of Pfizer’s mRNA ‘Booster’ Against Covid

May 10. 2025

The European Union’s official “vaccination” strategy has just been thrown into disarray after a major multicountry study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “booster” shot is ineffective against COVID-19.

NETHERLANDS

Dutch Scientists Expose Fake Data on Death Rates Among Covid-Vaxxed

May 1, 2025

A group of Dutch scientists has revealed that global data on all-cause mortality rates had been faked to show that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were far safer than they are. The researchers conducted a major study involving a staggering 15.9 million Dutch citizens.

GERMANY

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Laced with Cancer-Causing DNA

May 12, 2025

While the presence of DNA contamination in Covid injections is not a new discovery, this latest study uses advanced techniques for more reliable quantification, making it the most significant investigation to date.

ITALY

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Personality Changes’: ‘Pineal Gland Was Completely Destroyed’

April 21, 2025

A world-renowned Italian pathologist has raised the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have “completely destroyed” the pineal gland of recipients, causing widespread “personality changes”. The pineal gland is a pea-sized organ inside the brain that regulates sleep, mood, and hormones. (Video interview included )

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czech Data Reveals Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Over 200,000 Fetal Deaths

May 29, 2025

The study found that Covid “vaccines” caused one-third of pregnancies in vaccinated women (ages 18–39) to end in miscarriages or stillbirths. From 2021 to 2023, the “vaccines” caused over 200,000 fetal deaths in the Czech Republic alone.

SLOVAKIA

High levels of DNA and undisclosed substances” in Covid mRNA “vaccines”

April 24, 2025

The prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has issued a chilling warning to the rest of the world after an investigation by his government found “exceptionally high levels of DNA and undisclosed substances” in Covid mRNA “vaccines.” The report found that mRNA “vaccine” vials from both Pfizer and Moderna contained traces of DNA that were up to 100 times higher than the regulatory limit.

ITALY

Major Study Warns Covid-Vaxxed Face Long-Term Brain Damage Risk

April 27, 2025

A group of Italy’s leading scientists has issued an alarming warning of the devastating long-term health risks faced by those who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” The experimental medicine researchers found that people who received the injections face persistent neurological symptoms leading to brain damage. The results of the peer-reviewed study were published in the UNITesi medical journal.

SINGAPORE

Singapore Citizens Face Jail for Refusing ‘Vaccines’ After Government Changes Laws to Criminalize ‘Anti-Vaxxers’

May 7, 2025

The Singapore government has just updated its laws to make it a crime to refuse mandatory “vaccines,” punishable with prison time. Interestingly, the changes have emerged while “vaccine” advocate Bill Gates has been visiting Singapore to meet with the nation’s leadership.

SOUTH KOREA

Study of 1.4 million COVID-19 Vaccinated shows increased risks of hair loss, shingles, warts, menstrual disorders, ear disorders, tinnitus, glaucoma and more!

April 23, 2025

ISRAEL

COVID-19 Vaccines Increase Risk of Long-Term Autoimmune Disease in Children — Not the Virus

May 16, 2025

A massive study of 493,705 children found a 23% increased risk of developing autoimmune disease after COVID-19 vaccination, with symptoms emerging about 9 months after injection.

TURKEY

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause Leukemia, Bombshell Study Finds

June 6, 2025

A major new study has set alarm bells ringing among oncologists after researchers uncovered evidence showing that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause leukemia to develop within weeks of receiving an injection.. The results of the study have just been published in the medical journal PubMed. In the study’s paper, the researchers warn about the “broader physiological effects” of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

FERTILITY STUDIES

COVID Vaccines May Reduce Women’s Lifelong Egg Supply, Rat Study Suggests

June 5, 2025

(Article is free to read with a smart phone but requires a subscription to read on a computer.)

Birth Rates Plummet Nine Months after COVID-19 Vaccination: Dr. McCullough, John Leake, with Vibeke Manniche, PhD in McCullough Foundation Office

Fertility Rates Plunge Among mRNA-Vaxxed Women - Czech Republic

May 13, 2025

A Czech nationwide study analyzing the official data for 1.3 million women aged 18–39 from 2021–2023. The researchers found “vaccinated” women had 33% fewer successful pregnancies than unvaccinated women.

Turkey: COVID Vaccines May Reduce Women’s Lifelong Egg Supply

May 13, 2025

COVID-19 vaccines decreased the number of primordial follicles — “ the foundation of fertility ” — in female rats by up to 60%, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Vaccines . “This kind of damage — to a woman’s lifelong egg supply — is biologically irreversible. The loss of primordial follicles is permanent — they do not regenerate. If this applies to humans, it means early menopause, infertility, and plummeting birth rates.”

COVID-19 Vaccines and the Silent Erosion of Fertility: Echoes of a Dark History

April 29, 2025

Echoes of the Past: COVID-19 Vaccines, Fertility Declines, and the Return of Covert Population Control. In a newly published analysis of national data from the Czech Republic, researchers have identified a staggering finding: women vaccinated for COVID-19 experienced a 30% lower birth rate compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

Johns Hopkins Study of 1.9 Million Women Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Depopulate

May 20, 2025

A major new study from world-renowned scientists at Johns Hopkins University has confirmed that Covid “vaccines” are reducing human populations by lowering birth rates. The massive investigation included a staggering 1.9 million women from around the world.. The findings of the study were published in PLOS ONE journal.

Mass mRNA Injection Campaigns Likely Fueling the Global Fertility Collapse

May 1, 2025

Among ~1.3 million Czech women aged 18–39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had ~33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women . The study titled, Rates of Successful Conceptions According to COVID-19 Vaccination Status: Data from the Czech Republic , was just uploaded to the Preprints.org preprint server:

Major Studies Show Miscarriages Skyrocketing, Conception Rates Plunging Among Vaxxed Women

May 2, 2025

Two alarming international studies have just been published that raise major concerns about the future of highly “vaccinated” populations. One study, from researchers in Spain, shows that miscarriages are skyrocketing among women who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” Meanwhile, official data from the Czech Republic has revealed that conception rates are plunging among “vaccinated” women. They published the results of their study on Wednesday in the medical journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth ..

Another Study Shows Higher Miscarriage Rate Among Women Who Received COVID Vaccines

May 5, 2025

Among a group of pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19 , the women who received a COVID-19 vaccine were significantly more likely to miscarry compared to women who didn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new peer-reviewed study. The study by six Spanish researchers was published last week in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, a Springer journal .

Bill Gates Launches 'Self-Assembling' Contraceptive Injections for Women

April 25, 2025

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has developed a horrifying new contraceptive injection for women that “self-assembles” inside the body. The new injectable platform was funded by the Gates Foundation and developed by researchers from MIT, Harvard Medical School, and the Broad Institute. Sounding more like a chilling scene from a sci-fi movie, the injections contain microcrystals that self-assemble inside the body to create an implant that blocks pregnancy.

More:

Gates, WHO, and abortion vaccines

July 19, 2020

Abortive vaccines work by turning the immune system of females against their own pregnancy hormone, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). When a woman carries enough antibodies against hCG, embryos will either fail to adhere to the uterine wall or miscarry. Dr. Gursaran Prasad Talwar, founder of India’s National Institute of Immunology in India reported in 1976 that a vaccine against a combined hCG and tetanus toxoid achieved the desired results.

CHILDHOOD VACCINE EFFECTS

Vaccines May Trigger Sudden Infant Death Syndrome via Brainstem Failure

June 3, 2025

New study finds that immature infant livers may fail to clear toxic vaccine ingredients—triggering inflammation and brainstem dysfunction that can lead to sudden death during sleep.

Major Study Concludes Childhood ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Causing Autism Epidemic’

May 30, 2025

Rogers has published a sweeping overview of more than 850 U.S.-based studies on the causes of autism.

Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019

May 23, 2025

Conclusion: This study found that a substantial proportion of infant deaths and SIDS cases occurred in temporal proximity to vaccine administration. The excess of deaths during these early post-vaccination periods was statistically significant.

DTaP vaccine failure exposed: Vaccinated children 15x more likely to spread whooping cough, study finds

May 6, 2025

The DTaP vaccine — touted as essential for preventing diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) — actually puts children at greater risk to the targeted diseases , and makes them more likely to contract and carry pertussis (whooping cough). The latest research confirms what truth-tellers have warned for years: the vaccine is a catastrophic failure, leaving vaccinated children up to 15 times more likely to contract whooping cough within five years compared to their unvaccinated peers.

The Century of Evidence Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

May 22, 2025

Unmasking one of the greatest tragedies in medicine. This article will concisely review the vast body of evidence showing vaccines cause SIDS and reveal the mechanism modern research has now repeatedly proven causes vaccines to trigger infant death.

CDC Scientist: The MMR Vaccine Causes Autism – ‘We Covered It Up’

April 18, 2025

A former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scientist has blown the whistle to warn the public that the federal government has long known that “vaccines” cause autism in children but “covered it up.” Children’s Health Defense (CHD) recently released phone call recordings with whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, during which he confessed to the shocking cover-up.

Vaccines Cause 97% of Sudden Infant Deaths

April 14, 2025

One of America’s leading pediatricians has gone on the record to warn the public that vaccines cause the vast majority of sudden deaths in young children and babies. During an interview with CHD.TV , Thomas revealed that a staggering 97% of all sudden infant deaths happen within ten days of the child being vaccinated. He notes that the remaining 3% of sudden infant deaths happen between 10 and 20 days after vaccination. Many would argue that these findings show that vaccines caused 100% of SIDS cases.

78% of Sudden Infant Deaths Occur Within Days of ‘Vaccines,’ Study Finds

May 3, 2025

An explosive study has confirmed that the vast majority of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) cases occur within the first week following routine childhood vaccinations. The study analyzed official data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Statistics from the VAERS database were combined with peer-reviewed research for a groundbreaking new analysis. The findings were confirmed in six separate peer-reviewed studies. The results were published in the renowned journal Toxicology Reports.

Scientists Issue Warning as Hepatitis B Vaccine Linked to Musculoskeletal Adverse Events

May 4, 2025

A group of scientists has issued a warning after linking hepatitis B vaccines to disturbing musculoskeletal adverse events. The warning was issued in response to a large-scale pharmacovigilance study led by Dr. Weiguo Bian of the First Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University in China. The results were published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

POSITIVE NEWS

NIH Shuts Down Research Center Founded by Fauci, as DOJ Scrutinizes Key Researchers

June 5, 2025

NIH officials confirmed plans to shut down a research center established by Dr. Anthony Fauci that issued millions in grants to researchers who promoted the theory that COVID-19 emerged from wildlife, The Disinformation Chronicle reported today.

Trump Admin Cancels Moderna’s $700 Million Contract for ‘Bird Flu’ mRNA ‘Vaccine’

May 29, 2025

The contract was canceled by Trump’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-led Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

CDC to END COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations for Kids & Pregnant Women

May 27, 2025

HHS to END COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations for Kids & Pregnant Women

May 15, 2025

With over 600,000 estimated COVID shot deaths in the U.S., HHS moves to roll back CDC guidance—amid mounting criminal referrals, legislative efforts, and growing calls for a complete moratorium.

Texas House Passes Bill Allowing Lawsuits Against Vaccine Manufacturers for Harmful Advertising: HB 3441

May 17. 2025

If it passes the Senate and is signed by the governor, it will go into effect on September 1, 2025.

Moderna is facing suspension from Britain’s pharmaceutical trade association for a string of breaches relating to its COVID-19 Vaccines

May 18, 2025

(Free to read with smart phone access. Computer access is subscription only.)

Dr. Vinay Prasad Replaces Ousted Peter Marks as Chief FDA Vaccine Regulator

May 7, 2025

Dr. Vinay Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist and outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccines for children and the government’s response to the pandemic, has replaced Dr. Peter Marks as the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the federal agency that oversees vaccine approval.

FDA Will No Longer Approve Covid ‘Vaccines’ Without Proof That ‘Benefits’ Outweigh Risks

May 21, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that regulators will no longer approve Covid “vaccines” for use on the American people without trial data proving that they don’t cause severe outcomes such as heart failure and cancer. The update was revealed in a New England Journal of Medicine article written by FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Vinay Prasad, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. They explained that the FDA will no longer approve any Covid “vaccines” without evidence that the claimed “benefits” far outweigh the risks.

How Florida Residents Can Bring Criminal Charges against Pfizer and the FDA Under Title 46 Ch. 790.166

April 25, 2025

COVID-19 mRNA Injections are Bioweapons. This is not a hyperbolic statement. It's the only accurate legal term to describe the injections, not ‘vaccines’ and not ‘gene-editing therapies.’ - Aug 2021

Trump Bans Foreign Gain-of-Function Research — U.S. Experiments Paused

May 5, 2025

The executive order halts federal funding for dangerous virus experiments overseas and temporarily suspends high-risk U.S. research involving infectious pathogens and toxins.

Grok agrees: Levi/Ladapo paper justifies pulling the Pfizer shots

May 5, 2025

Why is Pfizer silent on this study showing their COVID vaccines are killing people? Why isn't the mainstream media asking them to comment on this study?

Minnesota Republicans Introduce Bill to Ban 'mRNA Bioweapons'

April 23, 2005

Republican lawmakers in Minnesota have introduced legislation to ban mRNA “vaccines” due to mounting evidence that the injections are “weapons of mass destruction.” The lawmakers argue that the “vaccines” are “mRNA bioweapons” and demand an immediate ban across the state.

