You’d think that, after COVID and the lethal “vaccination” drive that followed (and that’s still going on), more of us would be willing to look into such Big Stories before buying them.

This is a matter of life and death. We all need to tell the difference between state fakery and reality—which does exist. To write off everything that happens as a scam is as debilitating as believing everything the state and media pump out.

(This is why propaganda—like the history of eugenics—must be studied deeply and impartially in every high school and college/university in the USA, and elsewhere.)