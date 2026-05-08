News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
1h

Great find. I’m a citizen of the United States of psyops, perhaps should be renamed lieops.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

New psyop is Hantavirus, its on page 4 of the Pfizer documents under adverse events. I guess the WHO and others didn't think we were smart enough to figure out this so called outbreak is just the jabbed having issues.

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