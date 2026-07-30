John Leake on YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s psychopathic boast of having banned a million videos as “dangerous misinformation”—a sick projection, as those videos were banned for telling truths that would have saved innumerable lives.

Read Leake’s righteous piece, then watch his forbidden interview with Dr. Peter McCullough.

As ever, they—or we—who spoke the awful truth out loud and clear (or tried to) turned out to be absolutely right.