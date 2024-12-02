Blood type is linked to your risk of having a stroke

October 14, 2024

Blood type plays a fascinating role in the world of human biology, influencing various aspects of our well-being. This particular characteristic has piqued the curiosity of scientists and doctors for years. A recent study has uncovered a potential link between certain blood types and an increased risk of experiencing an early stroke.

New Stroke Prevention Guidelines Show 80% of First Strokes Are Preventable: Here’s What Helps

October 29, 2024

The ASA’s new guidelines, updated from 2014, emphasize that even small lifestyle changes can prevent up to 80 percent of first strokes. Key highlights include a focus on regular exercise, a balanced diet and managing underlying health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

Number of people in their 50s suffering from a stroke increases by more than half, shocking figures reveal

November 17, 2024

The NHS has voiced concern about a shocking rise in strokes among those in their 50s. The number of people aged 50 to 59 who suffer the potentially fatal condition has risen by 55 per cent in the past 20 years. Some 12,533 Britons in this age group had a stroke – where blood supply is cut off to the brain – in 2023/24, compared with 8,063 in 2004/05. It comes as the overall number of those being admitted to hospital following a stroke has risen by 28 per cent since 2004. This increase has been driven in part by both an ageing population and the impact of unhealthy lifestyles on the country's cardiovascular health.

Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke, the nation's 4th biggest killer

November 18, 2024

The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that. Stroke was the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than half a million Americans have a stroke every year. But up to 80% of strokes may be preventable with better nutrition, exercise and identification of risk factors.

Scientists hope salmonella could hold the key to treating bowel cancer

November 18, 2024

Salmonella bacteria could be used to treat bowel cancer, scientists hope. Bowel cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the UK after lung cancer, with around 16,800 deaths per year. It is hoped the discovery can overcome the problem and help “unleash the full potential” of using salmonella to fight cancer. Bacterial cancer therapy has been a focus of scientific interest since the 19th century but the health risks prevented it being explored further, although it led to developments in immunotherapy research.

Doctors think they've cracked the mystery of soaring bowel cancers in young people - the problem could lie with your fruit and veg

November 18, 2024

It's a worrying health trend that is baffling doctors: the sharp rise in young people being diagnosed with bowel cancer. Cases of the deadly disease have surged by 52 per cent in 25-49 year-olds over the last 30 years, according to studies. Now, three of the world's leading specialists in bowel health have weighed in, giving their intriguing potential explanations for the trend. Perhaps the most concerning is the idea, posed by Dr Michelle Hughes, a gastroenterologist at Yale Medicine, is that the rise could lie with our increasing use of microscopic chemicals that are in everyday items — from food containers to fruits and vegetables.

'Young and Healthy' Millennials on Shock Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

November 16, 2024

While cancer mortality in the U.S. has declined over the past 30 years, saving around 4 million lives due to smoking reduction, early detection, and treatment advances, colorectal cancer is rising among those under 55. It is now the top cancer killer in men and second in women under 50, potentially due to lifestyle changes beginning with those born around 1950, according to the American Cancer Society.

Why Doctors Think Colon Cancer Is on the Rise in Gen Z and Millennials

November 17, 2024'

In the United States, the number of cases of colorectal cancer (CRC) has nearly doubled in younger adults—especially those between the ages of 20 and 49—since the early 1990s. While medical professionals cannot pinpoint one specific cause, there are many factors that may increase the likelihood of being diagnosed with CRC. Newsweek spoke to three doctors about the rising rates of CRC in young people and the lifestyle changes that can help prevent it.

In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk

October 17, 2024

Liver cancer is the sixth leading cause cancer death in the U.S. There are a few steps you can take that research has shown can reduce your risk of liver cancer. They include:

• Getting the hepatitis B vaccine

• Getting treatment for chronic hepatitis B infection

• Preventing the spread of hepatitis C

Long Covid warning signs as millions are left grappling with condition

November 17, 2024

Two million people across the UK are still battling the disease that triggered the Covid pandemic - and with new variants emerging, many more diagnoses are expected. However, with pandemic protocols now a thing of the past, some are left wondering where to turn. Long Covid , or post-Covid syndrome, can affect individuals of any age, with persistent symptoms lasting over 12 weeks. According to the NHS, these symptoms include extreme fatigue, breathlessness, muscle aches, joint pain, and difficulty concentrating. Patients may also experience prolonged side effects following a standard COVID-19 infection, which could subside and does not necessarily indicate they have Long Covid. These include loss of smell, chest pain or tightness, sleep difficulties, pins and needles, tinnitus, rashes, coughs, headaches, sore throats, diarrhoea, stomach aches, and loss of appetite.

Walking Pneumonia Cases Are Surging Right Now. The Reasons Why May Surprise You

November 18, 2024

Though seasonal illnesses like the flu are just starting to gain some traction, there’s one respiratory disease that’s sickening tons of people across the United States right now: walking pneumonia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published an alert last month warning people about the uptick in walking pneumonia cases. The infection, which is caused by the bacteria Mycoplasma pneumoniae, damages the lining of the respiratory tract, including the throat, windpipe and lungs. The symptoms, including coughing and wheezing, are typically milder than other lung infections, so people tend to not stay home in bed, hence the nickname walking pneumonia.

The CDC suspects the increased prevalence is a direct result of the immunity gap that occurred after the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, protective measures such as face masks and social distancing slowed the spread of many infectious diseases, including walking pneumonia. But “once masking mandates were dropped and we went back to pre-pandemic practices, we started seeing a surge of respiratory pathogens that were almost nonexistent in the first part of the pandemic,” Ballan said. In 2023, walking pneumonia re-emerged, triggering a wave of infections around the world, according to the CDC .

Increase in Young-Onset Pancreatic Cancer May Be Due to Over-diagnosis of Early-Stage Endocrine Cancer

November 19, 2024

A recent analysis of pancreatic cancer data in young adults (aged 15–39) has found that although there is an increase in incidence, the mortality rate remains stable. According to Patel et al, who published their findings in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the rise in incidence is primarily due to an increase in the detection of smaller, early-stage endocrine cancer, and not an increase in pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The investigators explained that their findings reflect the detection of previously undetected disease, rather than a true increase in cancer occurrence. Globally, pancreatic cancer has become the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths, and the incidence of the disease is on the rise. The vast majority of pancreatic cancers—more than 95%—are pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and previous studies have shown that in younger adults, the incidence of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma has increased in younger women but remained stable in men.

6 Common Cancer-Causing Items That You Need to Rid Your Home of Immediately

November 17, 2024

Your home is meant to be a safe haven, but did you know that some everyday items lurking in your house could significantly increase your cancer risk? From household cleaners to personal care products, many commonly used items contain harmful chemicals and toxins that are known or suspected carcinogens. The good news? You can take control of your environment by identifying and eliminating these items today.

Everyday Cancer-Causing Foods? Oncologists Reveal the Top 10 You Should Know About

November 14, 2024

Here’s a list of 10 everyday foods oncologists and researchers advise consuming with caution - and, in some cases, avoiding altogether.

Cannabis use directly linked to head and neck cancer

August 10, 2024

The world today is more understanding – and embracing – of cannabis use than it has ever been before. Oddly enough, the green herb with its distinctive odor has quickly jumped the ranks from a controversial substance to an almost celebrated component of pop culture. However, like with most things too good to be true, it may have a darker side. New research unveils that cannabis, while soothing in its allure, might be hiding some not-so-chill health risks in its smoke puffs — namely, an elevated likelihood of developing head and neck cancer!

It's not just smoking — here's what causes lung cancer

July 22, 2024

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer among men (behind prostate cancer ) and women (behind breast cancer ) in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. You don't have to smoke tobacco to be at risk for developing lung cancer, experts note. Exposure to secondhand smoke, air pollution, asbestos, diesel exhaust, and radon, a radioactive gas with no smell or color that's typically found in rocks, soil and burning coal and fossil fuels, can also cause lung cancer, according to the ACS. Medical experts don't know every risk factor that causes lung cancer, either. The ACS notes that other people could develop lung cancer from "random events that don’t have an outside cause" as well as "factors that we don’t yet know about."

The role alcohol plays in new cancer cases – landmark new report

October 1, 2024

A little bit of alcohol was once thought to be good for you. However, as scientific research advances, we’re gaining a clearer picture of alcohol’s effect on health – especially regarding cancer. The complex relationship between alcohol and cancer was recently highlighted in a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research. The report’s findings are eye-opening. The authors of the report estimate that 40% of all cancer cases are associated with “modifiable risk factors” – in other words, things we can change ourselves. Alcohol consumption being prominent among them. Six types of cancer are linked to alcohol consumption: head and neck cancers, oesophageal cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and stomach cancer.

Can You Get Lung Cancer From Your Basement? Non-Smoking Woman’s Stage Four Lung Cancer Caused By Radon, An Invisible Gas

October 26, 2024

Kerri Robbins, a non-smoking Utah resident, is warning others about the dangers of radon, a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas, that led to her stage four lung cancer diagnosis. Now, in an effort to encourage others to take necessary preventative measures when it comes to radon exposure, Robbins is speaking out about her cancer diagnosis, something she never expected. It’s important to note that smoking may be the No. 1 cause of lung cancer deaths in the U.S., but radon is the second leading cause.

New theory that could explain 'disturbing' rise in young people with stomach cancer - doctors suspect a common infection could be to blame

October 3, 2024

Scientists are probing the causes of stomach cancer after a 'disturbing' rise in young adults with the disease. Although cases are falling in older people, in the past few years has been an annual two per cent uptick in under 50s being diagnosed, leaving experts baffled. Worryingly, in half of these cases the cancer is already advanced — meaning it is 'almost a death sentence', with just a four per cent survival rate. Now, concerned doctors have launched a new study to find out if the common bacteria H. pylori, which also causes stomach ulcers, could be to blame. If the theory holds, it throws open the possibility that simple antibiotics could be offered to high risk patients in a bid to prevent cancer from ever developing.

New cancer cases among young adults are increasing, worrying experts

September 18 2024

According to a new report, cancer deaths are continuing to go down, but new cases among young adults are increasing. "We don't understand and we're trying to better understand, but it's going to take research. And so that's our concern," said Dr. Patricia LoRusso, president of the American Association for Cancer Research. LoRusso says research depends on money, and this year there has been a cutback in cancer funding. Researchers say obesity, alcohol consumption and environmental factors are the probable causes of the increased cancer rates among young people.

Mountain state's fears over unexplained surge in unnatural deaths - with accidents, murders and suicide 'through the roof'

September 16, 2024

Multiple Wyoming counties have sounded the alarm over an inexplicable surge of 'unnatural deaths' - leaving officials scrambling for answers as the body count continues to rise. A chilling report warned that suicides, accidents, overdoses and murders are 'through the roof' and on pace to make this year one of the worst on record, Cowboy State Daily reported. Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps told county commissioners: 'This has been an abnormal year, kind of a rollercoaster ride when it comes to unnatural death.' While Whipps did not pinpoint an exact cause for the deadly surge, he warned that Natrona County is 'on pace statistically to have another 2020-21 kind of record-setting year,' referencing the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cancer expert reveals how every new patient he sees is UNDER 45 - as he tells what they all have in common

August 14, 2024

A doctor is speaking up about the surge in cancer cases among young people - revealing 'every new patient' that comes to his clinic is under 45 years old. North Carolina's Duke University oncologist Dr Nicholas DeVito says he and his colleagues have experienced a complete demographic switch in recent years. Based on what he's seeing everyday, talking to patients on the ground and analyzing the data, he blames the rise of junk food diets.

5 Reasons Why Flying is Becoming More Dangerous

August 5, 2024

Here are five reasons air travel is becoming more hazardous due to climate change—and a possible ticket to less dangerous, more environmentally conscious travel.

TV Stars Dying From Cancer — The Spike in Younger Generations Alarming Researchers

August 3, 2024

With the tragic cancer-related deaths of TV stars like beloved 90210 actress Shannen Doherty and The Bachelor alum Hailey Merkt in recent weeks, it's a distressing reminder of the sharp increase in cancer cases/mortality in younger people. More than ever, it's imperative that younger generations focus on screening and preventative care, not to mention living a healthier lifestyle, to avoid becoming a part of the staggering statistics.

Almost HALF of all cancer cases are caused by 6 lifestyle factors – are you at risk?

July 11, 2024

One in four cancer cases and half of all deaths could be avoided, a new study suggests. Researchers found they were attributable to things we can change in our lives, like smoking , alcohol consumption and not doing enough exercise.

What is turbulence and can it cause your plane to crash?

July 2, 2024

Encounters with extreme turbulence while in the air can be terrifying. During one recent example of a severe incident, a 73-year-old British man with a suspected heart condition died and 30 were injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London, which was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok. Even seasoned fliers can, at times, get spooked by the mid-flight bumps and shakes, though in reality the vast majority of cases will be nothing more serious than a jiggle to your in-flight meal. We look at what causes turbulence, answer some of the most commonly asked questions, and investigate whether it can ever bring down an aircraft. Are we seeing more turbulence? Yes. Global heating is causing disruptions in different layers of the atmosphere . Since 1979, wind shear in the jet stream has increased 15 per cent, according to Dr Paul D Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading.

Covid might be to blame for an uptick in rare cancers

June 20, 2024

Rare types of cancer are showing up in higher numbers since the Covid-19 pandemic. Doctors suspect that the virus itself may be contributing to the higher cancer rates, despite a solid connection not yet being established. The pandemic may have permanently altered the bodies of those infected, making them more susceptible to cancer. Those affected include people who were otherwise previously healthy.

Colorectal cancer cases spiking among under 30s as expert points to two key reasons

June 10, 2024

There's been a serious spike in colorectal cancer diagnoses with an added 100 young people per day learning they have the condition. One expert sheds light on why more and more young individuals are being diagnosed. The primary reasons behind this alarming surge, according to a scientist, are changes in diet and increased consumption of processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, genetic factors, as well as delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis. Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer, holds the dismal spot as the second most deadly cancer in the US.

COVID-19 may be linked to rare cancers: Doctors

June 7, 2024

Bonnie and Bob Krall are a married couple who got through the COVID-19 pandemic with relative ease. Bonnie had a couple of mild cases, and Bob had a case that brought no symptoms. “We were both healthy as can be,” said Bonnie Krall. “We had just finished a giant trip to the Western United States, we came back, and bam, Bob was diagnosed.” Bob didn’t have COVID but instead two very rare forms of cancer. Then, Bonnie got similar news. “I had an 8 1/2 pound tumor in my abdomen,” she told NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “I was healthy in December, and by April, they diagnosed the cancer.” The Kralls are among a growing number of people who had COVID and then developed rare kinds of cancer, often more than one kind.

“We started noticing some very unusual patterns,” said the Kralls’ physician, Dr. Kashyap Patel. He and his colleagues at Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates have documented some very concerning links between COVID and cancer:

A 20-30% rise in new patients

Multiple patients with multiple cancers

Couples and siblings developing cancer within months

Cancer patients relapsing after years of remission

Patel says the inflammation that often accompanies COVID may be key to finding the link to the cancers people are contracting.

The reason for the increase in heart attacks has been revealed

May 2, 2024

A new study conducted by the Turkish Thoracic Society has revealed the real reason behind the increasing cases of heart attacks among young people in Turkey. The study indicate that heart attacks that occur at a young age, contrary to what is commonly believed, are not caused by vaccines, but by damage caused by air pollution. At a recent congress, air pollution and climate change were discussed as the biggest enemies of health. At this meeting, which was held with the participation of approximately 1200 experts from Turkey and around the world, the effects of air pollution on health were examined in detail. "Sudden heart attacks were thought to be due to the COVID-19 vaccine, but research shows that the main problem is air pollution."

