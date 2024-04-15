UNITED STATES (1)

Either Francis Collins (unlike Fauci) really got the jab, which evidently injured him; or he wasn’t really jabbed, but got prostate cancer anyway (perhaps from someone shedding on him, or he got the “wrong” batch by mistake); or he doesn’t actually have cancer, but is only faking it to help scare everybody into still more bio-fascist panic (though, if that were so, this would be a much bigger story).

In short, who knows? The only thing we know is that there’s something really evil going on.

What to know about prostate cancer following Francis Collins’ diagnosis

April 12, 2024

When Francis S. Collins first learned that his prostate-specific antigen levels were rising, he wasn’t particularly worried. A slow rise in PSA levels, which can indicate the presence of prostate cancer, is common in men older than 65, and most never develop severe disease. However, when the former director of the National Institutes of Health underwent an MRI about a month ago, the scan revealed an enlarged tumor. By then, his PSA levels had also spiked, and he knew his diagnosis had drastically changed. Now, the 73-year-old scientist has announced that he will have to undergo a radical prostatectomy, a surgical procedure that removes the prostate gland.

Popular social media priest Father Goyo Hidalgo diagnosed with cancerous tumor

April 12, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Father Goyo Hidalgo of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced on his social media accounts that he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. Father Goyo is popular on social media for sharing various experiences of his priesthood and encouraging his followers in their Catholic faith. He has over 100,000 followers on Twitter and almost 40,000 followers on Instagram. "The news I feared is here. I have a big cancerous tumor," Father Goyo wrote on Twitter. They don’t know if they can operate or even shrink. So I guess my next appointment will determine what my future is. I am at peace and at the same time scared. I pray for all who hear the cancer news for [the] first time. Not fun."

No age reported.

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella reveals she underwent 3rd craniotomy amid brain cancer battle

April 12, 2024

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella has experienced a setback in her battle against brain cancer. The 19-year-old model emotionally revealed on her YouTube vlog Friday that she had to undergo a third craniotomy after developing a fever. “It’s not as bad as the first time but I’m really in pain. They do give me pain medicine … they don’t work that well on me. So I’m in a lot of pain,” she told viewers before bursting into tears. “There’s ups and downs to this because I was eating so much a week ago and now I can’t eat anything,” she explained. “I’m in a down right now.” The University of Southern California student was discharged from the hospital after a weeklong stay but was readmitted after she started experiencing shortness of breath.

USC’s “vaccination” policy:

USC strongly recommends that all students, faculty, and staff become Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 and thereafter receive booster doses when recommended.

Purdue student, 22, is dying. Inside a hospital room, he got Final Four for the ages

April 7, 2024

Indianapolis, IN - Purdue is on the court battling North Carolina State in the Final Four on a big screen television that's been brought in to the hospice unit at IU Health Methodist Hospital for Jonathan Avalos. But most of the game his eyes are closed. Mostly, he is listening to the sounds of the announcers and his friends and family all around him. No one knows how much longer the 22-year-old Purdue student has to live, but everyone knows he is dying. Treatments have been stopped because there are no treatments left that will help the advanced stages of his glioblastoma, a deadly brain cancer Jonathan was diagnosed with the fall of his freshman year at Purdue. It was October of 2021 when Maria Avalos first noticed something was wrong with her only son. He was a freshman at Purdue and he was getting annoyed by his roommate, who wasn't as squeaky clean and organized as he was. Maria drove to Purdue to check on the situation and, as she pulled up, Jonathan started walking toward her car. As he got closer, she noticed his left eye looked odd. It was drifting and unfocused. She asked him what was wrong, and Jonathan told her not to worry. It was just stress. Instead, Maria's motherly instinct took over. She drove Jonathan to Methodist the next day at 10 a.m. for tests. By 7 p.m. that evening, the Avalos' world was turned upside down. The scans showed a tumor, and it was obvious what kind of tumor it was. Jonathan had glioblastoma, a brain cancer with an average survival time of 12 to 18 months, according to Glioblastoma Research Organization. Only 25% of patients survive more than one year, and only 5% of patients survive more than five years. "He was scared, but I don't think, until now, I don't think he realized how big this is," Maria said Saturday as she fed Jonathan steak. "He would always say, 'I'm going to be fine.'" And for a while, it looked like Jonathan might be fine. After his diagnosis, he left Purdue and came home to go through treatment. When the scans came back, they were clear. He went back to Purdue and focused on his classes in his major of video game design. He was living life to the fullest. But after a routine MRI in March 2023, Maria got a call from the doctor. "You have to come back. Something is there." Jonathan started radiation. But this time, the tumors weren't going away. "One day, the doctor was talking with him, and he got the news that he had another tumor and he cried a little," said Maria. "And then he said to his doctor, 'I'm so sorry that you have to tell bad news to people every day.'"

Purdue’s “vaccination” policy:

The COVID-19 vaccine is NOT mandatory, but health officials strongly encourage those who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

South Carolina 15-year-old walks off soccer field with a headache — it turns out to be a brain bleed

April 6, 2024

Myrtle Beach, SC - Jase McDowell walked off the field near the end of his soccer game on March 26, saying he had the worst headache of his life. The high school freshman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, covered his right eye with his hand and started vomiting. As the 15-year-old lay down on the sidelines, people thought he might have a migraine, or possibly a concussion — a few spectators thought he got hit in the head with a ball. As athletic trainers examined him, his father, Rob McDowell called 911. On the way to Grand Strand Medical Center, Jase was slurring his speech and having seizures as he slipped in and out of consciousness. At the hospital he was diagnosed with a ruptured arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels that connects arteries and veins in the brain, according to Mayo Clinic. The rupture caused bleeding in his brain. Jase was rushed into emergency surgery to try to stop the bleeding. The two-hour surgery was successful and Jase was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, where a neuroendovascular surgeon performed an embolism to block blood flow to the AVM in hopes of shrinking it. While it's possible that a hit to the head by a soccer ball could have caused Jase's bleeding, it might have been coincidental, according to Lena. "Based on how his AVM looked, that thing was a ticking time bomb," Lena says. "It was bound to rupture or bleed at some point. I'd be surprised if it was the soccer ball that caused it. It may have just been coincidental. I think this thing was going to bleed no matter what."

Nurse driving by saves life of teen having heart attack

April 5, 2024

One day after his 17th birthday, Brayden Urland of Bountiful, Utah, was hanging out with friends when he had a sudden heart attack and collapsed. Fortunately, Tiffany Bears, the Chief Nursing Officer at McKay-Dee Hospital, happened to be driving by and saw the group of teens, with one of them on the ground. She knew something was up and turned around to see if she could help. When Bears first assessed Brayden, he was unresponsive, but he had a pulse and was breathing, but then his heart stopped, so the nurse immediately started CPR. Paramedics arrived moments later, took over care of the teen and transported him to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed with a genetic heart condition. Brayden is out of the hospital now and his family is grateful for Bears’ timely intervention, which likely saved the teen’s life

Milan Middle School staff’s swift action saves student

April 5, 2024

Ohio - On February 9, during a seemingly ordinary day at Milan Middle School, a critical incident unfolded that tested the preparedness and swift action of school staff and emergency responders. At 10:20 a.m., during a gym class, a 12-year-old student experienced sudden cardiac arrest while playing basketball. This medical emergency prompted an immediate response from the Milan Area Fire Department, local police, and Huron Valley Ambulance services in a coordinated effort of life-saving procedures. Gym teacher Vicki Etter and school nurse Dawn Hynds, who immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR and utilizing an AED to restart the student’s heart. The student was back home with no permanent cardiac damage.

High school senior with chemo-resistant cancer hopes for miracle with holistic treatment in Mexico

April 3, 2024

Reedley, Calif. - 18-year-old Malachi Rios, a high school senior, is once again fighting for his life. His battle against cancer began in late 2022 when he was diagnosed with stage IV testicular cancer that metastasized to his back and lungs. When Malachi went into remission by May of 2023, he was determined to return to the football field, and he did. "Right when season was starting to begin, he found out that it came back. Through a lot of headstrong will from him, the doctors decided to give him two games and he took advantage of those two games," said Tony Gates, head football coach at Reedley High School. After undergoing heavy chemotherapy in San Francisco, meant to knock the cancer out, he got a devastating prognosis. "At this point, all the treatments that are available to him failed, they're basically deeming him incurable at this point," said Gates. Incurable by chemo and radiation, Malachi and his family are praying for a miracle. They started looking into alternative medicine and found 'Hope 4 Cancer,' a center in Cancun, Mexico, which offers a holistic approach to treatment and has helped thousands of patients over the last 24 years. But the renewed hope comes with a large price tag. "The cost is around $50,000 for the treatment. But she's hoping that the community will once again rally behind Malachi as they have already," said Gates.

Probation union president suffers medical emergency after state board meeting

April 12, 2024

LA County, CA - As you know yesterday the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) held a crucial meeting about the fate of the juvenile halls and the union president, Stacy Ford, was in attendance. Apparently, he suffered a cardio-related medical emergency sometime after the BSCC meeting, which could result in him being placed on light duty.

No age reported.

Greece mom, in heart failure last week, now making major progress

March 22, 2024

Rochester, N.Y. - A local mother fighting for her life is making remarkable progress. Exactly a week ago, we told you Sydney Pelusio needed a new heart or a miracle. Well, it looks like she got her miracle. The mom of two from Greece [NY] has shocked her doctors, as her heart has started working on its own again. Her family shared their story with News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke on Friday of last week. Sydney Pelusio was a healthy, 32-year-old wife and mother. She got flu-like symptoms and within hours of going to urgent care, she was in total heart failure. She was put to the top of the transplant list. But now, it looks like she won’t need that heart after all. One week ago, the situation was bleak. “She’s in complete heart failure; she is on an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which is a machine that is pumping the blood for her; she has a device in her left ventricle called an impella, which is emptying the blood from that ventricle into her aorta — that is keeping her alive,” Sue Vandervoort, Sydney’s mother, said last week. But surrounded by her family and friends, and treated by a team of the area’s top heart doctors, Sydney has made miraculous progress. Amazingly, Sydney underwent a five-hour surgery to have both the ECMO and impella removed from her body. Her heart is now functioning completely on its own — something doctors didn’t think possible just a week ago.

Firefighters rescue hiker in Palm Desert trail

April 6, 2024

Palm Desert, CA - A hiker was in critical condition Saturday after being rescued from a trail in Palm Desert, the Riverside County Fire Department announced. Firefighters responded to a report of an inaccessible rescue around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Homestead Hiking Trail. The department said the hiker had a medical emergency approximately a quarter-mile up the trail. After firefighters made access to the location, the hiker was airlifted and rushed to a hospital by ground ambulance.

No age reported.

Dramatic airlift rescue in Marin County saves hiker facing cardiac crisis on Cataract Trail

April 1, 2024

In a dramatic rescue operation, a joint task force comprising members from Marin Search and Rescue, Marin County Fire, Ross Valley Fire, Marin Water District Rangers, CHP Air Operations, and Contra Costa Air Medical Helicopter, successfully airlifted a male hiker in distress due to a cardiac emergency on the Cataract Trail, as detailed in a Facebook post by the Marin Search and Rescue team. The critically ill patient was hoisted aboard the CHP helicopter and transferred to a waiting air ambulance for immediate medical attention.

No age reported.

