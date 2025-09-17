I’m posting this, from yesterday, again—partly as a reminder of what Big Pharma’s Senators are doing today to get RFK, Jr. ousted; but mostly to provide the context for an email I received this morning.

Someone who glimpsed that headline felt compelled to let me know how it made him/her feel:

Give me a fucking break, he's a dangerous idiot who makes shit up, lies and knows nothing about medicine. He's a disgrace to his family, he preaches about health and vapes while sticking nicotine slips in his mouth. He had a brainworm from swimming in contaminated sewage water. You people are not only deep in the cult, but easily one of the dumbest ones ever to exist. Any further contact with me will be considered harassment and dealt with as such.

I replied, How many shots have you had?

I have you [ sic ] one warning about any further [ sic ] replies from you. Lol you people still stuck [ sic ] in 2020 with that played out crusty old attempt at an insult [ sic ]. You voted for a pedophile who though [ sic ] drinking bleach could cure covid. Now I will deal with your harassment as stated. Again, do not reply or email this account as it will continue to be considered harassment.

I replied: I never voted for Trump.

You can't harass me and then sue me for replying (civilly). Why don't you just stop emailing me?

That seemed to put an end to it; but we’ll see.

Now, ordinarily—that is, before millions were brain-damaged by “vaccination,” after having been deranged and blinded, irreversibly, by the propaganda flood that started rising in 2016 (as prelude to the “COVID crisis” four years later)—I wouldn’t bother sharing such an email, since it would only have been the sort of hate mail that one gets now and then from some loose nut or other. (I have a file of those that I’ve received from Nazis; and I now also have not only more of those—including another one just yesterday, averring that RFK, Jr. has been “bought and paid for” by (who else?) “the Jews”—I now have, as well, a file of emails from Zionists who lividly defend what Netanyahu’s done to Gaza, and what he’s doing now, since they too have been brutalized by the separate [but related] flood-tide of fear propaganda pumped out relentlessly since “October 7”).

But now such emails aren’t unusual: on the contrary—or, to put it more precisely, such hatefulness is not confined to the “fringe” of either side (for, contrary to the sanctimony of the right since that traumatic incident a week ago, such vitriol is coming from them, too). It’s all around us, fouling up the air, as countless seeming adults, including “our” representatives in Congress, routinely go berserk, attacking one another, and one another’s followers, with foul-mouthed insults and outright threats of violence.

This you know already. I’m posting this to raise the urgent question as to what (if anything) one—that is, what we—should ty to do about it. As a firm believer in non-violent resistance, and in the free society envisioned in, and, to some extent, enabled by the Bill of Rights (an ideal all but crushed back in the Sixties and Seventies, by a state-backed murder spree, along with the state sabotage of all political resistance), I can’t see how that strategy can possibly succeed with people like the one I’ve quoted here.

Gandhi made the British occupation of his country morally unacceptable, much as the American civil rights movement, led by King, did (briefly) with the official violence inflicted on peaceful protestors. Those successes were enabled by a certain moral decency, a capacity for shame at what was going on. Thanks to our overlords, and their accomplices throughout “our free press” and the medical profession (guided by state agencies), such shame is now in dangerously short supply.

Nor, relatedly, does Jesus’ counsel—to love thy neighbor as thyself, and turn the other cheek—seem quite appropriate today, since no “soft words” can turn this wrath away. It is especially dangerous, of course, because such mob ferocity will feed into new measures by the government at every level for the purpose of repression such as we have never seen before (which is why “both sides” have been thus mobilized).

And so I’m posting now to raise these questions (which I know are also in a lot of others’ minds): What do we do now? How do we proceed?