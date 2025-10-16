A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

JAMAICA

Future Fambo suffers ‘mild heart attack’

October 5, 2025

Veteran dancehall artiste Future Fambo [53] reportedly had a mild heart attack on Sunday in New York which triggered a response from FDNY ambulance personnel. He posted a 28-second video of himself on Instagram where he was lying on a sofa clad in only his underpants, hooked up to wires while FDNY medical personnel worked feverishly to stabilise his vitals. The deejay, who has been diagnosed with diabetes, said he had complained of “washing with cold sweat” after eating cornmeal porridge, and his friend called an ambulance to assist. “I hadn’t eaten for two days because I had been traveling from Sacramento on Thursday and I delayed five hours in Vegas, so I didn’t get to New York until early in the morning, so I didn’t eat,” the artiste, whose real name is Warren Gladstone Williams, told Observer Online. He added: “So when I drank the porridge, cold sweat start wash me, vision blurry, and yu caan help yourself, so my friend called the ambulance so the medical personnel coulda assess me.” Future Fambo, who is now recovering at home, said the ordeal was a big scare but assured his fans and friends that he was “alright now”.

Link

CHILE

Former Chilean Goalkeeper Patricio Toledo Suffers Heart Attack During Tribute Match

September 29, 2025

A frightening incident struck Chilean football on Sunday during the tribute match “Adiós capitanes,” organized by Universidad Católica. Former goalkeeper Patricio Toledo, 63, collapsed on the pitch after suffering a heart attack and required immediate resuscitation before being rushed to the hospital, the club confirmed in an official statement. Toledo had been active in the game, making a save only moments before falling unconscious. Players quickly signaled for medical assistance, and medical staff performed emergency procedures on the field. Universidad Católica later reported that Toledo had suffered an acute myocardial infarction. He was transported to a hospital, where doctors performed an angioplasty. Hours later, the club confirmed Toledo was “stable and conscious,” a relief for fans who had feared the worst.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody says he’s been diagnosed with motor neuron disease

October 6, 2025

Former England rugby captain and World Cup winner Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with motor neuron disease, he announced on Monday. The 47-year-old, who was part of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team, learnt of his diagnosis two weeks ago, he told the BBC while sitting alongside his wife, Annie. He first noticed a “shoulder weakness” a couple of months ago that didn’t go away even after a course of physical therapy, he said. After being referred to a shoulder specialist, he underwent an MRI scan that identified signs of MND, often referred to as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) since almost 90% of MND patients have this form of the disease. “It came as a fairly sizeable shock to all of us,” Moody said. “In myself, I feel absolutely fine. You’re given this piece of information, you’re given this diagnosis of MND or ALS and it’s a huge piece of information to absorb and deal with and we’re rightly quite emotional about it. But it’s so strange because I feel like nothing is wrong. I don’t feel ill, I don’t feel unwell.”

Link

Gemma Atkinson gives a health update on her daughter Mia, six, after she was diagnosed with epilepsy

October 2, 2025

Gemma Atkinson gave a health update on her daughter Mia on Thursday after she was diagnosed with epilepsy. The actress, 40, shares Mia, six, and son Thiago, two, with her Strictly Come Dancing fiancé Gorka Marquez, 35. Sharing a post to her Instagram Story, she confirmed that she was ‘now absolutely fine’ despite the ‘scary time’ they went through 18 months ago. Gemma wrote: ‘Morning everyone, just jumping on to address the recent headlines regarding Mia. I was recording an episode of my podcast last month and in a relaxed environment with mates I mentioned her health during a topic we were discussing. To put this into context, Mia’s diagnosis was something we dealt with privately almost 18 months ago. This isn’t recent and I’m pleased to say she’s now absolutely fine. She’s thriving and doing everything in life she wants to do.’



Gemma previously explained on her Just As Well, The Women’s Health Podcast that Mia is currently receiving treatment for epilepsy after experiencing loss of awareness which causes her to zone out. Absence seizures are a type of epileptic seizure, where you briefly lose awareness of what’s going on around you. The former Hollyoaks actress explained that medical professionals advised her to put Mia on a keto diet, to help improve her overall brain health.

Link

GERMANY

German transport minister collapses during cabinet meeting

September 30, 2025

German Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder [57] was taken to hospital on September 30 after collapsing during a Cabinet meeting in Berlin, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius confirmed. Schnieder, a member of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), recovered quickly but was hospitalised as a precautionary measure for further examination, Caliber.Az reports per German DP. The incident occurred during the first day of a two-day Cabinet retreat in the capital, where ministers are discussing the country’s faltering economy. Schnieder was notably absent from the official group photo taken at the event.

Link

ITALY

Domenico Sportelli suffers sudden illness, rescued by helicopter

October 5, 2025

The match between Corleto and Invicta Matera in the Promozione championship was suspended in the 15th minute of the second half, with the score at 0-1 due to illness affecting Invicta manager Domenico Sportelli. Rainews reports that “after being rescued by ambulance, he was transferred by helicopter to Potenza hospital for all the necessary tests.”

No age reported.

Link

Illness at the polling station in Spezzano Albanese: Mayor Nociti assisted during the vote

October 5, 2025

Moments of great concern this morning in Spezzano Albanese: Mayor Ferdinando Nociti was taken ill at the polling station of the elementary school in Piazza della Vittoria. Emergency services from the Misericordia di San Marco Argentano and doctors Bartolomeo and Guido responded promptly, and the mayor was taken to Castrovillari hospital for checkups. The episode was reportedly caused by a drop in blood pressure, in the context of feverish symptoms he had already experienced on Saturday.

No age reported.

Link

CHINA

Zhang Jin shows promising recovery after heart attack, enjoys casual outing with wife Ada Choi in Hong Kong

October 3, 2025

Hong Kong - Celebrity power couple Ada Choi and Zhang Jin [51] have offered a heartening public glimpse into their lives, following a period of major health anxiety for the family. The pair were spotted enjoying a low-key moment together in a Tsim Sha Tsui shopping mall, with Zhang Jin appearing robust and healthy just months after a serious cardiac scare. The sighting comes after Zhang Jin himself revealed earlier this year that he suffered a sudden heart attack. The actor and martial artist disclosed that the incident occurred while his wife, Ada, and their three children were merely metres away, yet he was unable to call out for help. The emergency necessitated an urgent return to Hong Kong, where he underwent a successful procedure to have a heart stent fitted.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Broadcaster Han Seok-jun Collapses, Loses Memory; No Major Health Issues

September 30, 2025

Reporter-Broadcaster Han Seok-jun [50] revealed that he collapsed with his memory cut off, causing concern, but it was reported that there was no special health issue. Han Seok-jun said on the 30th, “I am grateful for today,” adding, “Last week, I suddenly collapsed at home. My memory was cut off.” Han Seok-jun explained, “When my wife woke me up, I couldn’t tell if I had woken from sleep or returned from death. There was blood everywhere, and I couldn’t speak properly. I was taken to the emergency room, had a brain scan, and received treatment for the torn area.” He continued, “I am much better now, but looking back, it was a close call. If my wife hadn’t been there, if I had been alone—any of the countless ‘what ifs’—this moment might not exist. That’s why I am so grateful to be breathing right now.” The agency stated, “There is no major health issue. He likely hit his head while collapsing, causing a temporary memory lapse. There is no special problem.”

Link

‘I’m fighting quietly day by day’: Single’s Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung diagnosed with leukemia

September 29, 2025

Former Single’s Inferno and Physical: 100 contestant Cha Hyun-seung has revealed that he has leukemia. The 34-year-old dancer and actor posted about his cancer diagnosis on his Instagram on Saturday (Sept 27), writing that his life had come to “an abrupt halt” back in early June when he was rushed to the emergency room. “Until then, I had passed the final audition for all the projects I’d dreamt of and was running towards my goals — but a diagnosis of leukemia brought everything to a stop.” Hyun-seung added that he initially couldn’t accept his diagnosis and couldn’t tell anyone, “filled with fear and confusion” every day. “Now, with time, I finally feel ready to speak honestly,” he continued. “I’m currently undergoing treatment, fighting quietly day by day.” Accompanying his message was a series of photos of Hyun-seung’s hospital journey.

Link

Lee Dong-gun Diagnosed with Rare Autoimmune Condition on ‘My Little Old Boy’

September 29, 2025

Actor Lee Dong-gun has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition. On the Sept. 28 episode of SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” the actor visited a hospital looking visibly concerned. He told the doctor his right eye had been bloodshot and painfully sensitive to light, with vision in that eye markedly reduced ― symptoms that have persisted for more than a year. The physician explained the signs pointed to uveitis, which can trigger eye pain, light flares and blurred vision. Given how long the symptoms have lasted, the doctor added they could be tied to a rheumatic disease called ankylosing spondylitis. Ankylosing spondylitis is a progressive inflammatory arthritis that can cause the spine to stiffen if left untreated. On the show, it was described as rare in Korea, affecting roughly 1% of the population ― news that left the panel of celebrity moms visibly worried. Reviewing X-rays taken that day, the doctor said the images suggested stage 2-3 inflammation out of four and, considering the full picture, diagnosed ankylosing spondylitis. Lee also tested positive for a gene associated with the condition, though he said there’s no known family history. The doctor noted that while this is uncommon, a genetic predisposition means lifelong management is crucial. Even when symptoms ease, neglecting care can lead to complications, the physician warned.

No age reported.

Link