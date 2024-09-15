Note: Due to illness and shortage of funds, this week's compilations are shorter than usual. To subscribe, click here . To learn more, click here .

GERMANY

The Berlin-via-Brooklyn DJ and producer was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disease in October 2023

September 3, 2024

Friends of Berlin-via-Brooklyn DJ and producer Ciarra Black have announced a GoFundMe for her following a multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. Black, who has been making music in various groups and solo projects for more than 15 years, was diagnosed with MS in October 2023. Since then, the neurological disease's progression and treatments necessary to combat it have meant her "life has been put on hold."

SWITZERLAND

Winti star Buess talks about shock diagnosis and comeback plans

September 1, 2024

During a medical examination in January, Winterthur striker Roman Buess was diagnosed with a thrombosis in his head. The 31-year-old has been out of action ever since. He talks to blue Sport about his time of suffering and comeback plans. Headaches and nausea caused Roman Buess repeated problems for weeks at the end of last year. The 31-year-old gritted his teeth and simply carried on playing until the winter break. On January 2, however, nothing works anymore. Buess barely made it out of bed, let alone to the start of FCW training. Buess then undergoes a thorough check-up and receives the devastating diagnosis: thrombosis in the cerebral veins.

ITALY

Elettra Lamborghini's sudden illness: she won't be on Radio Bruno

August 29, 2024

Bologna – Yesterday, Elettra Lamborghini reported on her Instagram profile the onset of a sudden illness, initially mistaken for labyrinthitis. Subsequent tests have instead identified the origin of the problems "It's not labyrinthitis", explains Elettra on Instagram, "but paroxysmal positional vertigo. I've been in bed all day". Paroxysmal positional vertigo is a bothersome complication of the otoliths of the ears that causes short-lived episodes of vertigo. Elettra Lamborghini, tells in the stories that she felt a strong dizziness that made her stagger "like a top" and made her collapse to the ground. The last stage of the Elettraton Tour 2024, scheduled for September 7 in Bonorva, is also at risk: fans are left holding their breath.

Celebs:

INDIA

Dastak actress Rehana Sultan's heart surgery delayed to financial crisis, Bollywood celebs intervene

September 4, 2024

National Film Award-winning actress Rehana Sultan recently had cardiac valve replacement surgery after facing serious breathing difficulties. According to a post shared by Viral Bhayani, Pandit mentioned that Sultan had been in contact with him for some time and had not been well. She experienced a cardiac issue related to her heart valves and started feeling very unwell about three days ago. Her brother, Rishabh Sharma, informed Pandit that she was in a serious condition and needed to be admitted to a hospital. He also mentioned that financial difficulties were causing delays in her treatment.

Cricket Ireland says Singh faces fight for life

September 5, 2024

Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh is facing "life-threatening health circumstances" after it was reported he is suffering from acute liver failure and requires a transplant. Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom, who confirmed the situation, described it as "shocking" to learn that 37-year-old Singh was seriously ill, and sent him "best wishes and prayers... as he takes on this new fight". After feeling unwell in Ireland for some time, Singh returned to his native India for treatment earlier this summer. The Times of India has reported that Singh is in the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon awaiting a transplant and that his wife Agamdeep will donate part of her liver.

AUSTRALIA

Sunrise presenter diagnosed with leukaemia

September 5, 2024

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has announced on air that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Flagging that she had personal news, the Channel Seven personality said she was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in July. “That’s a shock to say and hard to say,” an emotional Bartholomew said on Friday. “It can be treated with a daily tablet. If I can take care of myself I will be completely absolutely fine. I feel very, very lucky.”

My Kitchen Rules star reveals devastating health diagnosis ahead of season premiere: 'I want to inspire others'

September 2, 2024

A My Kitchen Rules contestant has opened up about her devastating health diagnosis, which came just weeks before she was set to appear on the 2024 series. Mother of one, Ash Irwin, who is set to make her debut on Seven Network's hit show next week, revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) just a month after applying for the series. Ash, 32, decided not to let the potentially debilitating disease hold her back from pursuing her culinary dreams. In a heartfelt Instagram post back in September 2023, Ash first opened up about her diagnosis, recounting the frightening symptoms she experienced.

NEW ZEALAND

Nigel Latta reveals cancer diagnosis

September 6, 2024

Auckland - Psychologist and media personality Nigel Latta has revealed he has cancer and was told he had less than a year to live. Latta, who attended Waitaki Boys' High School as a youth, shared the news in a video posted to Facebook on Thursday. He said he was diagnosed a month ago after going to his GP complaining of a "really uncomfortable, sort of full feeling at the back of my throat". He was then sent to a gastroenterologist, who found a tumour at the base of his stomach. "She said it was probably cancer. That was not a great moment." Latta said the specialist had given him between six and 12 months to live. The cancer was both inoperable and incurable, he said. Since his diagnosis, he has been undergoing chemotherapy, which he said made him feel tired and sick - "like taking a cheese grater to all of the active cells in your body". The treatment had seen his tumour shrink by about 60 percent, he said. He would start a new three-month round of chemotherapy today, and "then we will see where we are up to", he said. He now says he expects his prognosis to be longer than a year.

