GERMANY

Concern for Gundula Gause: news reader suddenly spoke indistinctly

December 19, 2023

Viewers of the ZDF program "heute journal", one of Germany's biggest news programs, were worried about the presenter Gundula Gause (58) on Monday evening. Less than ten minutes after she confidently led the news program as usual from 21:45, she suddenly spoke indistinctly and apparently had problems being able to read her text from the teleprompter. Nevertheless, she moderated a post on the current situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip until finished. However, she did not return to the camera afterwards, her colleague Dunja Hayali (49) took over the moderation and finished the show.

Video of her slurred speech:

German tourist on vacation in Italy has malaise, saved by police

December 18, 2023

Val Gardena - The slope rescue team of the Dantercepies ski area of Selva Val Gardena saved the life of a German tourist on holiday in Alto Adige. The incident occurred at the base of the "Risaccia" lift when a fifty-four-year-old German national on a skiing holiday collapsed on the ground in front of his wife, struck by a sudden illness as he was about to get in line to access the ski lift. A timely call to 112 thus allowed the military to reach the man in just 3 minutes - we read in a press release - and there they began resuscitation maneuvers with a defibrillator, which lasted over half an hour. The man was stabilized by emergency services and taken to Bolzano hospital by helicopter. The tourist's condition remains serious and the prognosis is guarded, but thanks to the intervention of the police he is still alive.

ITALY

Mirko Brunetti, sudden illness after appearing on TV: concern for his condition

December 19, 2023

GF competitor Mirko Brunetti [26] is not having a good time at all, both due to the choices he has made in recent times, which have been much discussed online, and due to his physical state. In addition to reality TV, known for having also participated in Temptation Island together with his now ex-girlfriend Greta Rossetti (since it seems he really needs time to be alone), the boy also has a successful family business. At the moment, however, he is at home after an illness surprised him in the posthumous days in which he appeared on TV. Many of his followers were worried about his health, but he himself wanted to reassure them that it was just the flu. “Thank you for the many messages, I hope it passes as soon as possible,” he wrote in the caption of the story shared to reassure everyone. On that occasion he showed himself in front of the camera wearing a white shirt and sitting on a sofa, demonstrating how even in certain conditions he loves to be well dressed despite being at home. For the moment, he only seems to feel unwell, have a cold and a headache but, of course, he will keep his followers updated on his condition, given that he particularly loves interacting with them.

A non-fatal “vaxxident”:

He feels ill while driving and ends up off the road on state road 394 in Cassano Valcuvia

December 22, 2023

Suddenly he saw everything black, lost control of the car he was driving and ended up off the road: this is a 62-year-old man who was involved in a road accident which occurred around 12.30 today, Friday 22 December, on the SS394 in Cassano Valcuvia. The accident occurred approximately at the Floralpe nursery: there the 62-year-old, after feeling ill, ended up with the car off the road. The vehicle stopped between the guardrail and the vegetation. After being pulled from the car, the 62-year-old was transported under yellow code to the Circolo di Varese hospital, fortunately without serious consequences for what happened.

Feeling ill while jogging, saved by an off-duty nurse

December 20, 2023

As reported by "La Tribuna di Treviso", everything happened in a few moments in the early afternoon of Tuesday. The 60-year-old, resident in Treviso, had gone out for a run thanks to the good weather and mild temperatures. However, when he arrived in the street of Cà Zenobio, the man collapsed to the ground, struck by a sudden illness. Luckily for him, some passers-by witnessed the scene, immediately raising the alarm to 118. An off-duty nurse from Ca' Foncello was passing by a few meters away at the time and, while waiting for the ambulance, gave the 60-year-old a cardiac massage. keeping him alive. With the arrival of help, the man was stabilized on the spot and taken to hospital shortly afterwards where he is still hospitalized with a guarded prognosis. His condition remains serious but without the nurse's intervention the man would almost certainly have lost his life.

Udine - woman collapses in the square, resuscitated by passers-by

December 20, 2023

This afternoon, a woman was rescued by medical nursing staff after suffering a serious illness in Piazza Primo Maggio, in Udine. Those who witnessed the event promptly called the single emergency number (Nue112). The operators of the Regional Health Emergency Operational Structure (Sores) coordinated the action, guiding those present by telephone in cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers while awaiting the arrival of help. During the phone call, Sores nurses identified a public access semi-automatic external defibrillator in the underground car park in Piazza Primo Maggio, asking those present to retrieve it if necessary. Once they arrived on site, the nursing staff took charge of the woman and transported her in serious condition to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, using an ambulance.

58-year-old man falls ill in the street, rescue by helicopter

December 20, 2023

He was walking in San Siro (in the Larga district) when at a certain point, around midday today, Wednesday 20 December, the man, a 58-year-old from the area who was going to visit his mother, fell to the ground due to illness. His condition immediately appeared critical and the air ambulance departed in code red from Como Villa Guardia to transport him as soon as possible to the Sant'Anna hospital in San Fermo della Battaglia where he arrived around 1.30 pm, after the first rescue maneuvers carried out on site.

Sudden heart attack, saved from death, a father, 36 years old

December 20, 2023

Maddaloni - Moments of understandable fear Saturday morning in a house near Via Aldo Moro, in Maddaloni, where an ambulance of 118 had to intervene. The medics arrived for the 36-year-old father who had a heart attack. A sudden illness that was about to remove him from the affection of his family. Fortunately, the rescue operations were successful, even if the man is currently hospitalized in Caserta, but he is out of danger.

Alpino - Drama in the countryside: man found unconscious and injured, rushed to hospital

December 19, 2023

The episode occurred in the early afternoon of today: the man, known to everyone in the city, was found unconscious on his ranch in the Sant'Amasio area, near the border with the municipal territory of Casalvieri. Immediately requesting help, the 60-year-old was urgently transported to the emergency room of the SS Trinità hospital in Sora where he was found to have a significant head injury with blood effusion. The cause of the accident is not yet certain, it cannot be ruled out that it may have been a sudden illness that caused the man to collapse to the ground, resulting in a contusion to the head. Just as it could have been a kick from one of the horses that the unfortunate person was looking after at that precise moment. The doctors are keeping the 60-year-old under close observation, monitoring the bleeding with the appropriate diagnostic tests.

Sudden illness on a Ryanair flight, saved by a doctor on board

December 18, 2023

Knowledge of basic resuscitation maneuvers is essential in every workplace and outside of work to avoid avoidable tragedies. Doctor Maria Aiello underlines this when recounting the episode that happened in recent days in which she was the protagonist. “I am a doctor and on Sunday 11 December on a 9.45 pm Ryanair flight I was returning from a holiday on the Milan Malpensa – Lamezia Terme route. During the critical take-off phase there was a passenger who suddenly fell ill, explains Dr. Aiello. “We had just taken off and the subject in question collapsed. A request for intervention from a possible doctor on board was immediately launched via the microphone and I ran to help. The subject had a sudden illness with loss of consciousness. Being a doctor and dealing with workplace safety, I activated my resuscitation knowledge with the support of the Rayaner crew and other passengers and everything ended in the best way. I wanted to reiterate that knowledge of basic resuscitation maneuvers is fundamental in every workplace and extra-work environment to avoid avoidable tragedies."

Foggia, great solidarity for Giovanna: in a coma for 5 months she must be transferred to another clinic

December 18, 2023

Giovanna Micaletti has now been in a coma for five months due to a serious and sudden neurological illness. She is currently alert but immobilized in a hospital bed in Rome. Her brother launched a fundraiser from Troia, in the province of Foggia, to have her transferred to a clinic better suited to her needs. “The facility where she is currently hospitalized,” she writes on GoFundMe Salvatore Micaletti, “is not suitable to manage her case, furthermore the distance complicates things even more. For this reason we requested Giovanna's transfer to a facility in Chieti, but due to absurd bureaucratic delays, at the moment the cost of hospitalization is the total and exclusive responsibility of her family. Until the bureaucracy has completed its course, we appeal to all of you to help us cover the costs of hospitalization at the new facility”.

Fear at school, teacher struck by illness: he collapses to the floor in class in front of the students

December 16, 2023

A dramatic event shook a classical high school in Teramo yesterday morning, Friday 15 December. A literature teacher fell seriously ill shortly before the end of lessons. Around 1 pm, during the last lesson, the teacher felt a sudden dizziness, followed by a collapse. The prompt reaction of students and ATA staff made it possible to provide first aid, demonstrating effective management of the emergency. The intervention of the 118 ambulance was fundamental. Healthcare staff stabilized the teacher on site before urgently transferring him to the Mazzini hospital in Teramo, where he received immediate treatment.

INDIA

Actress Hospitalized With Brain Hemorrhage: Details on Hema Chaudhary's Condition

December 20, 2023

Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary's health has reportedly taken a turn for the worse. According to News18, Chaudhary is currently listed in critical condition at a hospital in Bangalore. She is reportedly dealing with a brain hemorrhage. Chaudhary is best known for her dancing, namely the Kuchipudi dance across at least 180 Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada films. She is also known for her roles as Shakuntala Devi on the popular TV series Amrita Varshini. The actress' health issues surfaced two days before her hospitalization. Upon admittance, she was taken to the ICU for around-the-clock care. Her son has been arranged to return home from Ireland amid the health situation.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali rushed to hospital and ruled out of Test series in Australia

December 23 2023

Pakistan have been hit by a second series-ending withdrawal in as many days, with spinner Noman Ali suffering from appendicitis. Ali, who didn’t play in the first Test, will miss the rest of Pakistan’s series in Australia after undergoing surgery in Melbourne on Saturday. “Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis,” a Pakistan team statement said. “Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later [on Saturday].”

NEW ZEALAND

Corey Harawira-Naera set to retire after seizure, according to Ricky Stuart

December 20, 2023

Auckland - Kiwis and Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera looks set to retire in what coach Ricky Stuart says is “a tragedy.” The 28-year-old from Auckland has not played since suffering a seizure on the field in round 13 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs this year. Harawira-Naera suffered what is thought to be a delayed reaction to a head knock and he has described it as an “out-of-body experience”. Canberra was expected to assess his future in the new year, but coach Stuart told Wide World of Sports officials were not optimistic. “It is really sad for the kid… it’s a tragedy actually,” Stuart said. The medical reports we are getting is that he is very unlikely to play again. At 28, that’s tough and he has been good for us. But we are supporting him and looking for a pathway for him after football. We would like to keep him in the game and in the club.”

