Further indications of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Gladys Knight, 80, Cancels Concert at Last Minute After Sudden Illness

March 9, 2025

Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight fell sick shortly before she was set to go on stage in Jacksonville, Fla., forcing the singer to cancel the show at the last minute. Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin announced the cancellation on Saturday, March 8 in a statement shared by News4JAX that began, "Tonight’s performance by Gladys Knight was canceled due to illness. Ms. Knight and another member of her staff were taken ill backstage, very suddenly and at the last minute, which necessitated the sudden cancellation of the show," he went on, explaining that Jacksonville Fire Rescue attended to Knight's health and "she was smiling and in good spirits when they left the building." A rep later confirmed to TMZ that Knight developed the flu shortly before the show and was treated in Jacksonville. The singer was reportedly released during the night and headed back home to North Carolina to recuperate. Knight's next scheduled concert is on March 11 in Orlando, but the status of the show is unclear.

Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates After Surgery for Medical Condition: ‘My Health Must Come First’

March 11, 2025

Billy Joel has postponed eight stadium concerts he was scheduled to do between now and July, citing an undisclosed “medical condition” and saying that his “health must come first.”

The announcement said that the singer “is expected to make a full recovery” after a recent surgery. He will be undergoing doctor-supervised physical therapy as he recovers, it said.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” Joel said in a statement Tuesday morning. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

ZZ Top's Frank Beard Stepping Away From Band's Tour Due to ‘Health Issue'

March 15, 2025

ZZ Top have announced that longtime drummer Frank Beard has "temporarily stepped away" from the band's current tour due to health issues.

According to the band's management, Beard's unspecified health procedure requires "his focus in the near term." "He is looking forward to a speedy recovery," they added.

‘Mony Mony' singer Tommy James ended Las Vegas concert early from 'exhaustion'

March 9, 2025

"Mony Mony" singer Tommy James had to abruptly end his concert in Las Vegas last Friday after suffering from exhaustion. James was performing at the Golden Nugget casino on March 7 when he was reported to have stopped performing about an hour into the show. Carol Ross-Durborow, a representative for James, told Fox News Digital he stopped the show "due to exhaustion." Ross-Durborow also said he was up early to catch a five-hour flight to Las Vegas and went from his hotel to sound check to the show, and is now back in New Jersey and "fine working on his Sirius XM radio show." The 77-year-old began to breathe heavily and sat in front of the drums to recover. Representatives for The Golden Nugget told the outlet that paramedics and casino security treated James on site, and he left without incident.

Former WWE champion rushed to hospital in ‘critical medical emergency’ and may need to have his ‘foot amputated’

March 7, 2025

Former WWE star Brian Knobbs is in hospital and may be forced to have his foot amputated. The 60-year-old was one half of iconic duo The Nasty Boys with wrestling partner Jerry Sags. Knobbs recently suffered a foot injury that got infected, with the situation described as a "critical medical emergency". His life is now in danger due to his diabetes and other health problems. "I’m back in hospital after losing everything in the last hurricane and now I’m facing the possibility of amputation of my foot. The post continued explaining that his condition has led to him cancelling several guest appearances on a cruise.

UNITED KINGDOM

Former Traffic Member Dave Mason Hospitalized with “Serious Infection,” Cancels Series of U.S. Concerts

March 15, 2025

Dave Mason was preparing to return to touring next week after canceling a fall 2024 trek because he needed a heart operation. In November, the 78-year-old British musician underwent a successful heart-valve-replacement procedure, but unfortunately, he’s experienced another health setback that’s forced him to cancel a series of upcoming concerts.

A message posted on Mason’s social media pages reports that “Dave has been hospitalized due to a serious infection that developed quickly.”

The note continues, “The entire Dave Mason family, band, and crew deeply appreciate your love and prayers during this time. Tickets for all March, April & May shows will be refunded at the point of purchase. We’re all hoping for a swift recovery!”

DENMARK

Royal Family Announces Queen Mary Has Been Forced to Cancel All of Her Royal Engagements After Unexpected Illness

March 15, 2025

The Royal Family of Denmark has announced that Queen Mary is currently too sick to undertake any official engagements.

Speaking to Danish publication B.T. , the Royal Family's communications department explained (via HOLA! ), "Her Majesty The Queen, like many others right now, has become ill, and therefore unfortunately cannot participate in the Heart Association's award ceremony."

The Queen of Norway was also forced to miss the opening of the National Knowledge Center for Early Intervention and Family Research at the University of Copenhagen and SDU, per HOLA! magazine.

NORWAY

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic lung condition worsens, could force sudden schedule changes

March 6, 2025

Oslo — Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic lung condition has worsened and her public duties may have to be adjusted on short notice in future, the palace said on Thursday. The 51-year-old wife of Crown Prince Haakon announced in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable disease that causes scarring of the lungs and shortness of breath. The condition has at times affected her royal duties, requiring her to lighten her load or cancel engagements. "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties," the palace said in a health update. "The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily condition changes more quickly than before. This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and on shorter notice than previously," it said. In September 2023 and October 2024, she was placed on sick leaves of several weeks, cancelling her public duties. "When you get to be 50, you understand that life is not eternal," she told Norwegian daily DN in an interview published in August 2023 ahead of her 50th birthday.

