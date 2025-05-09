Longtime readers of NFU will remember that, until some months ago, I would often try to lighten the inevitable darkness of our usual subject by posting videos of great rock performances (preferably by artists who either lived pre-COVID, or who—like Dylan—never joined the propaganda chorus, or who—like Clapton—have seen the light, and spoken out about it).

I think it’s way past time to keep that going, as the news overall isn’t getting any better; but this time I want to focus on performances of godly numbers, to remind us that rock music, whether we dance to it or just sit and listen to it, can be a divine experience—something we should bear in mind, not just to avoid despair, but as a counter to the lurid, empty spectacle that rock is nowadays, and has been for some time, under the Satanic influence that now prevails in the arenas (and hospitals, and elsewhere). The music now is really bad, and in both senses.

So let’s get back to where we still belong, in joy among the voices of the angels, singing that a change will come, if we hold on, and speak true.

The original studio version (which includes lyrics Dylan didn’t sing at the show above):

The brave and honest Eric Clapton:

The exquisite unplugged version:

Billy Preston’s smashing rendition of George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” (from the must-see Concert for George):

“We’re gonna make it!”: Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready,” which MLK, Jr. deemed the unofficial anthem of the civil rights movement:

Steve Winwood and Eric Clapton do Blind Faith’s “In the Presence of the Lord” as a wonderful duet (in the last verse):

Amazing: “The Little Drummer Boy,” sung by David Bowie and Bing Crosby:

”Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?” sung by Johnny Cash and the Carter Family:

Rev. Al Green sings “Everything Is Gonna Be Alright,” on a great TV show called “Night Music” (1989/90). Dynamite sax solo by Dave Sanborn. And note that Jack Bruce and Joe Walsh play on the second number, “Put a Little Love in Your Heart”: