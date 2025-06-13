News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

KT-SunWillShineAgain
5h

Thank you Mark for posting this.

After his much beloved wife Melinda died jan 30th 2024 of unknown cause, Brian said he and his family were lost without her, whom he regarded as his anchor.

No mention of what caused Melinda's death has been revealed.

My guess is her life was cut short within 2 years after taking her covid shots because they traveled extensively and had to get them to travel.

The covid shots worsened Brian's dementia, no doubt.

https://www.soapcentral.com/entertainment/news-who-melinda-ledbetter-all-brian-wilson-s-late-wife-family

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
4h

Ted Gioia did'a fine tribute ta Brian...

https://www.honest-broker.com/p/brian-wilson-is-my-brick

Wilson & Sly & Ricky were all indeed incredible artists... Brian in a cattygory all his own...but all brilliant. Ricky got the short end'a the stick an' they they slimed him as a druggie when he crashed (literally)...some say there wuz sumthin' sinister 'bout that.... too many talents lost that way "by chance"...

Dylan's cover is great.... I'd say that'd be his anthem too... a man that pleezed many've us mightily by simply pleasin' himself an' tellin' those that wanted ta push 'im in one DIRECTshun 'er t'other-- ta take a short hike off a long pier. An' I say that knowin' whom he met at the crossroads!

We're losin' our legends...in every way... (let's hope Bob hangs 'round a good piece more)

4 more comments...

