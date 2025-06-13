Brian Wilson performed “Pet Sounds” at a London show in 2002. This video, which shows the second of that concert’s three parts, starts with a marvelous performance of “God Only Knows”:
Wilson’s musical accomplishments are all the more impressive for the painful state in which he managed them. For those interested in knowing more about Wilson’s ordeal—as the target of his father’s sadistic abuse, the other Beach Boys’ intolerance of his peculiar genius, and his brutal exploitation by the quack psychologist Eugene Landy—I highly recommend the 2014 film Love & Mercy, with Paul Dano as the young Brian and John Cusack as the older man, who ends up redeemed by love:
Sly and the Family Stone rock “The Ed Sullivan Show,” back when TV was not so heavily policed that certain moments couldn’t unexpectedly surprise and thrill you:
“Stand”:
”Sing a Simple Song,” with Chuck D. and Isaac Hayes:
Sly and Muhammad Ali on Mike Douglas’s show in 1974. (Note Sly’s various attempts to calm the waters):
BONUS MATERIAL:
Bob Dylan’s recent cover of Rick Nelson’s “Garden Party,” about the latter’s experience getting booed at Madison Square Garden, when he did a country version of the Stones’ “Honky Tonk Woman.”
The concert was a celebration of oldies, joined by luminaries like Chuck Berry. Nelson cryptically refers to John and Yoko having been there, along with George Harrison—”Mr. Hughes” having been George’s pseudonym when traveling; and Nelson’s reference to George “hiding” in “Dylan’s shoes” suggests an effort at disguise. Dylan’s singing Nelson’s song, with that oblique reference to himself, is a powerful, if playful, expression of respect for Nelson (who died, at 45, in a plane crash, in 1985).
Rick Nelson performs “Garden Party” on “Midnight Special” (hosted by Wolfman Jack), in 1978:
Finally, these threatening times demand that we end with Dylan’s very blue performance of “It’s Not Dark Yet”:
Discussion about this post
Thank you Mark for posting this.
After his much beloved wife Melinda died jan 30th 2024 of unknown cause, Brian said he and his family were lost without her, whom he regarded as his anchor.
No mention of what caused Melinda's death has been revealed.
My guess is her life was cut short within 2 years after taking her covid shots because they traveled extensively and had to get them to travel.
The covid shots worsened Brian's dementia, no doubt.
https://www.soapcentral.com/entertainment/news-who-melinda-ledbetter-all-brian-wilson-s-late-wife-family
Ted Gioia did'a fine tribute ta Brian...
https://www.honest-broker.com/p/brian-wilson-is-my-brick
Wilson & Sly & Ricky were all indeed incredible artists... Brian in a cattygory all his own...but all brilliant. Ricky got the short end'a the stick an' they they slimed him as a druggie when he crashed (literally)...some say there wuz sumthin' sinister 'bout that.... too many talents lost that way "by chance"...
Dylan's cover is great.... I'd say that'd be his anthem too... a man that pleezed many've us mightily by simply pleasin' himself an' tellin' those that wanted ta push 'im in one DIRECTshun 'er t'other-- ta take a short hike off a long pier. An' I say that knowin' whom he met at the crossroads!
We're losin' our legends...in every way... (let's hope Bob hangs 'round a good piece more)