Whistleblower targeted after exposing 973% surge in heart failure among Navy pilots

March 15, 2024

A United States Navy medic who blew the whistle on an explosive report showing a massive increase in heart issues among military pilots has been blocked by the Department of Defense (DOD) from accessing his work computer. Navy Medical Service Corps Lt. Ted Macie shared shocking information about the surge in heart failure among military personnel. Macie claimed that members of the U.S. military have experienced massive increases in heart-related issues, presenting Defense Department data showing the following:

· 937% increase in heart failure

· 152% increase in cardiomyopathy

· 69% increase in ischemic heart disease

· 36% increase in hypertensive disease

· 63% increase in other forms of heart disease

According to information published by the U.S. Army, 97% of active-duty U.S. troops are fully vaccinated, 90% of Army National Guard members are fully vaccinated, and 91% of U.S. Army Reserve members are fully vaccinated.

Everything You Need to Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Rare Heart Illness

March 26, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently made headlines not for his on-screen exploits or any other accolades, but for his recent health update. The Terminator revealed that he underwent surgery to receive a pacemaker, shedding light on his battle with a rare heart condition known as a bicuspid aortic valve (BAV).

Schwarzenegger revealed about his recent surgery in his newsletter, “Arnold’s Pump Club.” While opening up about the surgery, Arnie explained how he was breaking through cultural taboos about discussing medical issues, especially prevalent in Austria where he hails from. He believes his transparency is a beacon of courage and hope for others facing similar health challenges. That being said, let us delve into Arnie’s latest surgery and learn more about his rare heart condition.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells People Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated or Wear Masks: 'You're a Schmuck'

August 12, 2021

Fact Check: Schwarzenegger had pacemaker surgery due to genetic heart condition, not vaccine

March 28, 2024

Strawberry recovering from heart attack

March 11, 2024

Darryl Strawberry announced on Instagram that he is recovering after suffering a heart attack. “Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack,” Strawberry said on his post. “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.” The 62-year-old Strawberry wrote that he received treatment at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis in Missouri, where the medical staff used a stent procedure to bring his heart to total restoration.

Rip Micheals - These jokes are keeping me alive!

March 11, 2024

Comedian Rip Micheals is already back on the scene after suffering a life-threatening heart attack a few months ago -- because his condition hasn't affected his funny bone. We recently linked up with the "Wild 'N Out" vet in NYC coming out of the gym working on his fitness, and confirmed he's currently waiting on a heart transplant as his heart is functioning at 15% ... but Rip assures us he's recovering just nicely. He's not out of the woods yet ... he survived another heart attack in February following his comeback concert at the Apollo Theater and continues to monitor his vitals closely. Contrary to popular belief, Rip says he suffers from congestive heart failure -- meaning his heart attack was caused by genetics and even had some jokes for his parents for not maximizing their biological options.

No age reported.

Christian Singer Jeremy Camp asks for prayer ahead of surgery

March 11, 2024

Chart-topping Christian recording artist Jeremy Camp is asking fans for prayer about his surgery on Monday. “It’s cardiac ablation,” Camp wrote on social media. “They’ll go through the veins in my leg and they help this thing called AFib. My heart is in a crazy rhythm and it’s affecting a lot of things.” He added: “Tonight, I went into AFib on stage and had to cut the set short. That was difficult. It beats really really fast and I can’t breathe and it’s hard to function.”

No age reported.

Hip Hop Icon Dr. Dre had three strokes for brain aneurysm in 2021

March 18, 2024

In a new interview with James Corden, hip-hop icon Dr. Dre revealed he had three strokes while being hospitalized for a brain aneurysm in 2021. In 2021, Dr. Dre was rushed to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after his son and his son’s friend noticed Dre was not himself and just wanted to sleep. Once arriving at the hospital, doctors notified Dre that he had an aneurysm, and now Dre has revealed he also suffered three strokes during his stay at the hospital. When Dre asked doctors what led to his aneurysms and strokes, they could give no answer. Dre also revealed that during his stay at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, his family wasn’t allowed to visit him due to COVID-19 measures. The Grammy award-winning artist told Corden: “I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital, and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in. I found out later they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was out of here.”

No age reported.

Damián 666, wrestling legend, hospitalized after suffering a heart attack

March 7, 2024

In a worrying twist for the Mexican wrestling world, it has been reported that the legend of the ring, Damián 666 (age 62), was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. The news was shared by his son, Bestia 666 [Beast 666], through social networks, where it was detailed that the famous wrestler had to undergo an emergency operation known as 'Hemodynamics', a procedure that involves the placement of a catheter, and not a conventional surgery. Despite the seriousness of the incident, it has been reported that Damián 666 is in a stable condition and recovering. Bestia 666 expressed his hope and faith that his father will get better quickly and can be discharged soon.

Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for heart problem

March 16, 2024

Boxing great Roberto Duran is receiving medical care for a heart problem, the family of the 72-year-old Panamanian has said. Duran, who was a champion in four different weight classes, “has suffered a health complication due to an atrioventricular blockade”, his family said in a statement on Duran’s Instagram account. “We are waiting for results so that we can provide more information on his health,” the statement continued. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a social media post that Duran was being treated in a hospital in Panama.

Paramedic who had a heart attack while trying to save a patient who was also having a cardiac arrest is reunited with her after both survive

March 18, 2024

Bedfordshire - A paramedic who had a heart attack while on a 999 call has been reunited with the woman he was treating for the same emergency. Jeremy Williams was helping with CPR on Daisy Devane in June 2022 when he too collapsed. Both survived as other 999 crew came to the rescue, and they have now been reunited to highlight the importance of learning CPR. Mrs Devane, now 33, of Stewartby, Bedfordshire, was kept alive by her boyfriend, now husband, Eammon, after collapsing. A first aid teacher, she had taught him chest compressions, which he did while they waited for paramedics. However, ten minutes after arriving, Mr Williams, 55, had a heart attack himself. He was fitted with two stents in hospital and came home to find that Mrs Devane had also survived. 'It was wonderful to meet Jeremy again,' Mrs Devane said.

Mo Salah’s former team-mate collapses on pitch after ‘heart stopped for more than an hour’ as match is suspended

March 12, 2024

Egyptian football star Ahmed Refaat is in hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest on the pitch. The forward collapsed with two minutes remaining of Modern Future FC's Egyptian Premier League clash with Ittihad on Monday night. The match was immediately suspended after the severity of Refaat's condition became clear and he was promptly taken to the hospital. Reefat's heart stopped for an hour but he's miraculously managed to survive the ordeal. And the 30-year-old - a former team-mate of Liverpool hitman Mohamed Salah - is currently being monitored in intensive care.

