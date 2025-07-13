Nurse Amira (who just lost her son) has sent the latest from the ongoing bloodbath in Gaza. Please look at the images below; then try to square them with the propaganda pumped out by the Zionist defenders of this horror. (Like countless other critics of that ongoing genocide—for that’s exactly what it is—I’m Jewish, and lost whole branches of my family in Hitler’s Holocaust; so don’t even think of calling me an “anti-Semite” for decrying this atrocity.)

I read what these nurses write, and look at the images they send; and then I check out what (say) Alan Dershowitz has been asserting zealously for months—i.e., that all such evidence of genocide is fake, devised for CNN, since Hamas is ubiquitous in Gaza, so it’s necessary to shoot and bomb all those civilians used so callously as human shields—as if Netanyahu and the IDF, and the Israeli extremists who support them, don’t want to wipe out the Palestinians; but the devil Hamas made them do it, etc.

That’s all a lie. This is inexcusable—and the U.S. is complicit in it. Should there eventually be another Nuremberg tribunal to bring the authors of this horror to justice (as there must be such an inquest over COVID “vaccination”), all true Christians, and all Jews familiar with the writings of the Prophets, will applaud at least as vigorously as Israel’s apologists have been applauding this unconscionable slaughter of the innocents (for they are innocent, those women and children, whatever your perceptions of Islam).

From Nurse Amira, on 7/6/25:

I am Nurse Amira, a friend of Amal Arafa for 7 years since the Great March of Return began. I have been taking care of Amal for 3 months when she was injured in her home. We have nothing to do with everything that grows here [sic]. They are liars, I swear to you, only children die in front of us. The life here is harsh.

I told Amira about the line used by Israel’s apologists—that Hamas is everywhere in Gaza, hiding behind the civilians. (I did not tell her that prominent Republicans, and zealots like Alan Dershowitz, say that Hamas’s cunning leaves the IDF no choice but to kill the civilians, in order to exterminate Hamas.)

This is her reply—which is borne out by the images below, which Amira sent me at considerable risk to herself:

I swear to you that we do not see any weapons here and we do not see anything for Hamas. They are hiding, but the Israeli army only kills children, families and anyone who has scientific value or a doctor or anyone who can help others.

Amira’s email, and those images, tells us that Israel is deliberately killing women and children, primarily by targeting the food queues essential to the population’s survival:

Two days ago they told us to come to the west of Gaza.. We arrived there and they killed 15 people next to us. It was suspicious, 9 of them were children..

For two weeks we have seen people burning.. Every period a new weapon appears. They test it on a school or a displaced persons camp..

Do you know that we feel that we are in the Stone Age? We do not do anything in our daily life.. We are very tired. We do not eat. We do not drink. Our day is only searching for food, and finding a lower commission on the money.

I want to inform you: When we receive $100, we take it for $55, because the army brings spies here. They sell the money, meaning we send it, via a banking application, to another person and this is how the purchase is made.

Food is worse. One bag of flour is $500—just the flour. Enough for a week.

We don't know how we are alive. We survive miraculously. All day long we stand in line for 3 or 4 hours. And for food you buy or stand for 5 hours for a meal for two people.

The matter is more difficult than what I am talking about. People here have become very thin. They can't stand themselves.. And with us is Mahmoud, Amal's cousin.. He is a child I will send you his picture.. He lost his mother, father, grandfather, grandmother and all his siblings. And Amal takes care of him. He is in a wheelchair.

On July 11, Amira sent the following video:

This massacre targeted a line of children [waiting] for a nutritional supplement distributed by some associations. $5 is enough for a child once, but the occupation aircraft bombed this queue, killing 15 people, including 12 children and two women. We have become afraid of being killed, because most of the places where people are killed are in food ordering areas.”

How to make a donation:

Dear Supporters,

This is Amal writing to

thank you for your past help and hoping you can

donate a bit more for the month of July. I have a $1500 offer.

If just 30 you will match that

offer at $50 each, that would give us $3000 for food and water

for July. The reason we need

this much is because food is scarce and the money brokers

take a 40% cut, which turns the $1500 offer into only $600..

We also need this

to protect ourselves from going out.

Death now is in the markets and places to shop

and charge phones.

My friend Ameera’s son was killed while

bringing his phone from the phone charging point.

Believe me, we are in dire need.

Thank you for your big and small donations and

for supporting us. Please write if you have any

questions.

Sincerely,

Amal Arafa

https://givegetfunds.com/campaign/165/save-a-family-of-flee-gaza

https://gogetfunding.com/support-my-cause-and-the-cause-of-my-family

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/wawia969