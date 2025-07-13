News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
53fordtruck's avatar
53fordtruck
6h

Such horrific scenes. How can humans do this to each other?

I pray daily for peace in the Middle East.

I did donate as she asked. I hope the money gets to her.

Thank you, Mark, for keeping this in the forefront.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
6h

I see these images daily on X thru Gaza Notifications, they are horrific and not for the faint of heart. Netanyahu is pure evil, he lies to keep Christians believing him. The problem started with the Scofield Bible and zionism, now look what we have, idiots like Ted Cruz saying he'll be blessed if he blesses Israel, what an ignorant idiot he is. Oct 7th was clearly an inside job so they could continue to massacre Palestinians in Gaza. I do believe God protects them though, otherwise there would be no one left. I pray for peace and for Trump to get help with his mental problems that he has to have, to be doing what he's doing with foreign policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture