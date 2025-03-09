Hey, friends, let's all lighten up and ROCK, by checking out the 3rd Street Band's hot new EP!
My son William's band is taking off.
If you’re in or near Somerville, MA, they’re playing tonight at Warehouse XI, starting at 8:30 p.m.
That’s William in the middle:
Spotify:
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-3rd-street-band/1791385477
YouTube:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kWbAleoLW0YGM6wv2dj2zK2D8H2lSHkBs&feature=shared
YouTube music:
https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kWbAleoLW0YGM6wv2dj2zK2D8H2lSHkBs&si=3OwgXNRWnfWEhwxJ
Amazon music:
https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0DT9LQ671?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_W7mJx8cnkOGrKrwj7aA6RKr9b
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/the3rdstreetband?igsh=MWNxeWRzajI3ZTgzbw%3D%3D&utm_source=qr
Congratulations to you and your son. Music makes life worth living!
👍🏻😘