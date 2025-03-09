If you’re in or near Somerville, MA, they’re playing tonight at Warehouse XI, starting at 8:30 p.m.

That’s William in the middle:

Spotify:

Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-3rd-street-band/1791385477

YouTube:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kWbAleoLW0YGM6wv2dj2zK2D8H2lSHkBs&feature=shared

YouTube music:

https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kWbAleoLW0YGM6wv2dj2zK2D8H2lSHkBs&si=3OwgXNRWnfWEhwxJ

Amazon music:

https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0DT9LQ671?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_W7mJx8cnkOGrKrwj7aA6RKr9b

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/the3rdstreetband?igsh=MWNxeWRzajI3ZTgzbw%3D%3D&utm_source=qr