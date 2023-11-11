Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
How Chicago has become a sh*t-hole city (and it's not the only one)
Under globalism (working, by and large, through "liberal" politicians), America's great cities—like the First Amendment—are no more
From Jerry Newfield:
There’s no accounting for taste:
Chicago Voted Best City in U.S. for Seventh Consecutive Year
According to Condé Nast Traveler readers Chicago's a seven time champ as Best Large US City
October 3, 2023
https://original.newsbreak.com/@natalie-frank-ph-d-561113/3179161698581-chicago-voted-best-city-in-u-s-for-seventh-consecutive-year
Hey it's my city too and I Iove it, but I can't agree more. I don't feel safe there anymore, even to the point that this pacifist got his concealed carry license. How did it come to this? Gradually, then suddenly.
“Chicago Voted Best City in U.S. for Seventh Consecutive Year” reminds me of how Democrats in California routinely Fail Upwards into Federal positions of power.