INGRID C DURDEN
1h

Belgian singer Bea Van der Maat from the Belgian pop act Won Ton Ton has passed away. Her family confirmed her passing in a concise statement: “She passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at UZ Leuven. Béatrice, as she was known in full, was diagnosed with ALS in June 2022. Last Thursday, she chose euthanasia.”

Besides being a popular TV presenter and actress, Van der Maat was best known as the lead singer of Won Ton Ton.

https://www.side-line.com/frontwoman-bea-van-der-maat-from-belgian-bellhop-act-won-ton-ton-is-no-more/

Not seldom at all - and reading more and more, so it seems.

Lawrence Butts
1h

Oh well… just some more bricks in the wall of “vaccine” death that no one (except us) is able to see. “All and all it’s just another brick in the wall” https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1YMdTZA5bd/?mibextid=wwXIfr

