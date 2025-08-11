How "rare" is ALS? Roberta Flack, bassist Matt Keil; NE: singer George Kooymans; AU: chef Kurt Sampson; UK: drummer Jerry Conway, footies Paul Rendall & Geoff Wheel are among those now killed by it
And so are Aussies Roz Hervey, dancer/choreographer, and TV host Fiona MacDonald; Ottawa asst. coach Bob Jones; Kenyan footie Ezekiel Otuoma; NZ dancer Norm Hewitt; and more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
In alphabetical order by country:
Fatal ALS/MND
AUSTRALIA (3)
Kurt Sampson, one of Australia’s most accomplished chefs, dies aged 57 [two-year battle with Motor Neuron Disease]
August 2, 2025
Two years after MND diagnosis, Roz Hervey [58] says farewell before accessing voluntary assisted dying
November 9, 2024
Former children's TV host Fiona MacDonald dies aged 67 after motor neurone disease diagnosis
October 3, 2024
CANADA (11)
Lieu Chan Truong, 74 [ALS]
September 12, 2024
Jody Offen, 54 [ALS]
December 11, 2023
Former Comeback Kid Bassist Matt Keil Has Passed Away [39, on May 2, 2024, Matt was diagnosed with ALS]
July 18, 2025
George Feenstra, 72 [ALS]
February 3, 2025
Jeffrey Ambrose Forbes [ALS]
May 3, 2025
Ottawa Senators Mourn the Passing of Former Assistant Coach Bob Jones [ALS]
July 26, 2024
Janice Mary Knight, 59 [ALS]
August 16, 2024
Ryan Marino Joseph Bonin, 38 [ALS]
July 30, 2024
Debra Margaret Kelly [ALS]
July 23, 2024
Bibi Fareeda Harrison, 71 [ALS]
July 27, 2025
Mario Unção, 72 [ALS]
March 25, 2025
INDIA
Veteran Journalist B Muralidhar Reddy Passes Away at 64 [MND]
June 23, 2024
IRELAND (4)
Charlie Bird dies aged 74 after motor neurone diagnosis
March 12, 2024
Isolde Bradley [MND]
July 10, 2025
Robert Carroll [MND]
March 6, 2025
Jules (Julie) Wells [MND]
March 5, 2025
KENYA
Ex-AFC Leopards Footballer Ezekiel Otuoma [38] Succumbs to Motor Neurone Disease
December 21, 2024
NETHERLANDS
Lead singer of Golden Earring has passed away at age 77 [ALS, diagnosed in 2021]
July 23, 2025
NEW ZEALAND (14)
Norm Hewitt dies: Former All Black, Dancing with the Stars winner loses battle with motor neurone disease
July 16, 2024
Vivian Mary JP Pollock [MND]
May 16, 2024
Queensland State of Origin cult hero Carl Webb dead at 42 [MND]
December 22, 2023
Robin Gerald Manderson, 66 [MND]
July 15, 2025
Ola Höglund: A Life Shaped by Glass, 68 [MND]
May 3, 2025
Larry Frederick Tolliday, 71 [MND]
December 18, 2024
Carolyn (nee Fenwick) Waddell, 63 [MND]
December 5, 2024
Gavin Neil Voss, 76 [MND]
August 29, 2024
Sandra Caroline Glen-Orchard, 65 [MND]
August 27, 2024
Michael Glenn Lawn, 52 [MND]
June 8, 2024
Myles Bennett MacDuff, 47 [MND]
May 14, 2024
Valerie Bernadette Furness [MND]
February 6, 2024
Matthew David Pavletich, 59 [MND]
January 30, 2024
Doreen Wainanga Elliffe [MND]
December 26, 2023
UNITED KINGDOM (16)
David 'Syd' Lawrence: Former England and Gloucestershire bowler dies aged 61 after motor neurone disease diagnosis [almost exactly a year ago]
June 22, 2025
Paul Rendall dead at 69: Former England rugby star nicknamed ‘The Judge’ dies after MND illness
June 13, 2025
Welsh rugby legend Geoff Wheel dies aged 73 after battle with Motor Neurone disease
December 27, 2024
Gerry Conway, drummer with Fairport Convention, Jethro Tull, Pentangle and more, dead at 76 [MND]
April 1, 2024
Rob Burrow, former Leeds scrum-half, dies at 41, years after MND diagnosis
June 2, 2024
‘Wonderful' GP dies from same disease she treated [MND]
December 29, 2023
Patrick (Paddy) Brimble, 75 [MND]
May 13, 2025
Christine Moore (Seniunas), 66 [MND]
May 2, 2025
Bill Giles, 66 [MND]
March 12, 2025
Moira Bowman, 65 [MND]
February 1, 2025
Jose Gaglioni (Gosforth), 67 [MND]
January 28, 2025
Celia Kirkham (nee Parkin), 74 [MND]
October 29, 2024
John Philip Clarke, 67 [MND]
October 28, 2024
Steve Putland, 61 [MND]
September 21, 2024
Catherine Mary Nixon (McCormack), 63 [MND]
August 9, 2024
Rob Burrow, 41 [MND]
June 2, 2024
UNITED STATES (9)
Monster Magnet founding drummer Tim Cronin dies at 63 after battle with ALS
July 9, 2025
Steve McMichael has died – dead at 67 [ALS]
April 23, 2025
Roberta Flack dead at 88: Killing Me Softly singer died 'peacefully' surrounded by family [heart attack, diagnosed with ALS in 2022]
February 24, 2025
Former finance director Kelly Butler remembered for hard work, integrity [ALS]
November 20, 2024
Ben Baldanza, the Transformative Former CEO of Spirit Airlines, Dies at 62 [ALS]
November 6, 2024
Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About Losing Her Mom to ALS
June 18, 2024
Long-time USA Wrestling staff member Shonna Vest, 63, has passed away [ALS]
November 8, 2024
‘Always watching’: Michigan family mourns sports-crazed father [43] after ALS battle
November 3, 2023
Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 44 [ALS]
January 9, 2025
Nonfatal ALS/MND
NEW ZEALAND
Living for the good days: Life with motor neurone disease
June 29, 2024
UNITED KINGDOM (5)
Motor neurone disease: Jason Bowen on his MND diagnosis
March 2, 2025
Hamworthy United boss Dan Cann diagnosed with motor neurone disease
August 5, 2024
Imogen Thomas reveals she 'cries herself to sleep' after learning her mother has a terminal illness [motor neuron disease]- and admits she feels jealous of able-bodied families who get to live normal lives
July 27, 2024
Former England bowler David Lawrence diagnosed with motor neurone disease
June 21, 2024
26forSoph: Royal Marines Band fundraising campaign sees £30k+ raised for terminally ill musician [motor neuron disease]
August 14, 2024
UNITED STATES (9)
Former CFL LB Glenn Love launches GoFundMe after ALS diagnosis
January 29, 2025
Rye Coalition’s Herb Wiley Diagnosed With ALS, Crowdfunding Treatment
April 28, 2025
Bears great, Hall of Famer Steve McMichael reportedly entering hospice care amid yearslong battle with ALS
April 23, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Says He’s Returning to ‘Euphoria’ Set Next Week
April 10, 2025
Founding Monster Magnet Drummer Tim Cronin Diagnosed With ALS
March 31, 2025
Please help support a nurse in need [motor neuron disease]
August 16, 2024
Support Katie In Her Fight Against ALS
August 16, 2024
Wife of Bears great Steve McMichael represents him at Hall of Fame game amid ALS battle
July 26, 2024
After shock diagnosis [ALS], local family turns to fundraising to help pay medical bills
January 21, 2024
Belgian singer Bea Van der Maat from the Belgian pop act Won Ton Ton has passed away. Her family confirmed her passing in a concise statement: “She passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at UZ Leuven. Béatrice, as she was known in full, was diagnosed with ALS in June 2022. Last Thursday, she chose euthanasia.”
Besides being a popular TV presenter and actress, Van der Maat was best known as the lead singer of Won Ton Ton.
https://www.side-line.com/frontwoman-bea-van-der-maat-from-belgian-bellhop-act-won-ton-ton-is-no-more/
