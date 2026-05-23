Let’s move on from the abundant evidence that the “moon landing” was fake, to the evidence that Pres. Nixon’s idealistic phone call to the astronauts was just as fake (and a lot scarier).

You can watch it here; but a transcript will be helpful:

“Hello, Neil and Buzz,” he solemnly began,

I’m talking to you by telephone from the Oval Room [sic] at the White House, and this certainly has to be the most historic phone call ever made from the White House.

I just want to tell you how proud we all are of what you have done. For every American this has to be the proudest day of our lives; and for people all over the world, I am sure that they too join with Americans in recognizing what an immense thing this is.

Because of what you have done, the heavens have become a part of man’s world; and as you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquillity, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquillity to Earth.

For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this Earth are truly one—one in this pride at what you have done, and one in our prayers [sic] that you will return safely to Earth.

After a realistic 9-second pause, Neil Armstrong replied in the same pacific vein:

Thank you, Mr. President. It’s a great honor and privilege for us to be here, representing not only the United States of America, but men of peace of all nations, men with interest and a curiosity [sic], and men with a vision for the future. It is an honor for us to be able to participate here today.

Nixon’s vision, or fantasy, of total global unity at that “priceless moment” recalls the famous pledge he’d made months earlier, in his victory speech on Nov. 6, 1968.

(The pledge begins at 4:00.)

I saw many signs in this campaign. Some of them were not friendly. Some were very friendly. But the one that touched me most was the one that I saw in Deshler, Ohio, at the end of a long day of whistle-stopping. I suppose that five times the population was there in the dusk. Almost impossible to see, but a teen-ager held up a sign: “Bring us together.”

And that will be the great object of this administration at the outset—to bring the American people together. This will be an open administration—open to new ideas, open to men and women of both parties, open to the critics as well as those who support us.

We want to bridge the generation gap, we want to bridge the gap between the races, we want to bring America together, and I am confident that this task is one we can undertake, and one in which we will be successful.

A nation violently split

That conciliatory speech, and Nixon’s comforting delivery, came as a sort of balm at that climactic moment (especially to those unfamiliar with his bilious history). Although Nixon’s team did spot that sign in Deshler, Ohio—held aloft by 13-year-old Vicki Lynne Cole (whose story was reported by the New York Times)—it was no accident that Nixon’s people (primarily William Safire) worked it into his soothing peroration, since throughout the campaign they’d been running TV spots focused jarringly on the apocalyptic discord that had rent the nation throughout 1968.

First of all, of course, there was the war on Vietnam—a slaughter with no end in sight, that had killed nearly 30,000 US troops to date, with 16,500 killed in 1968 alone, along with hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese (whose toll would ultimately come to millions). Since the Tet offensive in January, 1968, ever fewer Americans believed there was “a light at the end of the tunnel,” as the military had long been promising.

Thus the carnage in the Asian jungles (in Laos as well as Vietnam) also wrought havoc on American politics. By the early spring of 1968, disapproval of the war was so widespread among Democrats that Sen. Eugene McCarthy, a relative unknown running on that single issue against LBJ, shocked the system by winning 42% in the New Hampshire primary. This decided LBJ to quit the race, ceding his place to Vice President Hubert Humphrey, who was now stuck defending Johnson’s futile policy, while McCarthy was the clear choice of young Democrats. Throughout the spring and summer, they worked hard to win the senator as many delegates as it would take to secure the party’s nomination—victories erased by LBJ’s party hacks, who transferred them to Humphrey (a no-show in the primaries).

This theft outraged the anti-war faction, who showed up en masse to protest the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, whose Mayor Richard Daley greeted them with open violence by the city’s feral cops. That shocking melee in the streets outside the International Amphitheater, and the bitter clash inside the hall, was all televised night after night—prompting the battered protestors to chant,“The whole world is watching!” Not even the network journalists were spared the brutality. While interviewing a Georgia delegate who was being ejected from the hall, Dan Rather was punched in the stomach by some “security” gorilla. (“I think we’ve got a bunch of goons here, Dan,” said Walter Cronkite.)

(For a vivid sense of the cops’ brutality in Chicago, see Haskell Wexler’s Medium Cool, released the following year—a drama set against the backdrop of that mayhem.)

The convention capped what had already been a nightmarish campaign season. Martin Luther King, Jr. had been assassinated five months earlier—on April 4, one year to the day since King, speaking at Riverside Church in Manhattan, had become the first major public figure to speak out against the war, linking it with poverty and racism. (That radical conjunction earned him brickbats from the corporate media.) King’s murder incited bloody riots nationwide, in which over 40 people died; and it was followed, two months later, by the assassination of Robert Kennedy, who had joined the presidential race, and instantly displaced McCarthy as the leading peace candidate, as, unlike the latter, Kennedy did not call for instant unilateral withdrawal, but a phased de-escalation, which made him a sure winner on Election Day, as his stance appealed to the anti-war movement, black Americans, and Johnson/Humphrey’s nervous liberal base. He was killed on June 6, the night he won the California primary; and the multitudes who turned out to salute the passing of the funeral train that bore his body from New York to Washington showed what a unifier he would have been as president (nor has there been any such candidate since then).

It was such unity that Nixon promised in his victory speech on November 6 (and which he echoed in his call to the Apollo astronauts). Meanwhile, his race with Humphrey was a bitter one, enlivened by his team’s crafty TV spots identifying his rival, and the Democrats, with the national disorder of that bloody year: blacks rioting after King’s assassination, young war protestors clamoring on the march, “our troops” looking frightened and demoralized amid the jungle overseas, and cops and National Guardsmen huddling, guns drawn, behind their vehicles—all such images were jammed together, that scary chaos tacitly identified with Johnson/Humphrey and “minorities” in general. The spots contrasted that disorienting tumult with the (suburban) “quiet” of the “the Silent Majority,” whom Nixon lauded as his base.

Meanwhile, Nixon carefully finessed the issue of Vietnam—often claiming that he had “a secret plan to end the war” (although he didn’t), and giving the ambiguous impression that he planned to end the violence by seeking “peace with honor.” Once elected, Nixon maintained that ambiguity by, on the one hand, withdrawing US troops, ostensibly to have their places taken by indigenous soldiers (“Vietnamization”), while escalating combat operations with even heavier and more extensive bombing than LBJ’s Operation Rolling Thunder, which battered North Vietnam from 1965 to 1968. (Take note that Johnson ceased that bombing in hopes of a diplomatic settlement through the peace talks held in Paris.) Far from acting on some “secret plan to end the war,” Nixon, and his monstrous National Security Adviser, Henry Kissinger, spread the bombing, secretly, beyond Vietnam to Laos and Cambodia, and kept it up for five more years, until the Paris Peace Accords were signed in 1973. During that time, some 20,000 more American troops were killed—roughly one-third of the 58,000 troops who gave their lives for no good reason; and so did Nixon’s bloody search for “peace with honor” kill countless more Vietnamese soldiers (on both sides) and civilians, along with countless Cambodians and Laotians.

How Nixon treasonously kept the war going before he was elected

In late October, 1968, Johnson saw the possibility of a breakthrough at the Paris peace talks, and to that end paused the heavy bombing of North Vietnam. However, his attempts then to negotiate a framework for peace were thwarted by the “sudden intransigence” of Nguyen van Thieu, South Vietnam’s authoritarian president, as reported by Ellsworth Bunker, US ambassador to that half-country. Just before that meeting, moreover, Walt Rostow, LBJ’s National Security Adviser, had received a tip from a Wall Street financier, who had attended a professional discussion, over lunch, by bankers keen to know whether there would be a settlement or not, so they could use the inside knowledge to make money. Another attendee, a Nixon backer, told the group that there was little chance of a cease-fire, since Nixon was “playing the problem … to block” one. “They would incite Saigon to be difficult, and Hanoi to wait.”

This intel prompted LBJ to order wiretaps on Nixon and his circle, from which he learned that Nixon was using Anna Chennault, a GOP fundraiser and China Lobby activist, to persuade Nguyễn Văn Thiệu, South Vietnam’s authoritarian president, to boycott the peace talks. Johnson tried to counter that subversion, telling Sen. Everett Dirksen, a powerful Republican, to warn Nixon that LBJ would hand the story to the press: “They oughtn’t to be doing this. This is treason.” Told of Johnson’s threat, Nixon quickly called the president, and, lying vigorously, assured him that there was nothing to the story: “My God, I would never do anything to encourage Saigon not to come to the table. Good God, we want them over to Paris, we got to get them to Paris or you can’t have a peace,” and so on.

Johnson didn’t buy it; but, in a conference call with his top advisers, acceded to their view that going public with that “sordid story” (as he called it) would do more harm than good, by reflecting badly on the US government. And so Johnson asked the Christian Science Monitor, whose Saigon correspondent, Beverly Deepe, had already gleaned the story from her sources there, not to run it; and the Monitor agreed.

All this happened in the two days leading up to the election on Nov. 6—a very close election, Nixon winning the popular vote by only 0.7%, which surely would have turned out differently if the American people knew what Nixon did, in secret, to prevent the “peace with honor” that he was always solemnly propounding; but—not for the last time—the government and media kept the people in the dark, with disastrous consequences.

(The best account of that dark episode was written by the great investigative journalist Robert Parry, who left AP, then Newsweek, because the editors at both had refused to run his exposés, so that he had to set up his own independent outlet, Consortiumnews.com, digging up forbidden truths of many kinds. From 2016 he wrote many strong critiques of the “Russia-gate” narrative, until his sudden death, by heart attack [reportedly], at 68, in 2018. The Mueller Report, released the following year, vindicated Parry’s view of that Democratic propaganda.)

Parry’s account of Nixon’s treachery is in this (one of his many books):

How Nixon privately responded to the “moon landing”: