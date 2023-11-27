First, let’s take a spin down Memory Lane—since, as the woman sang, “you don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone”:

Now see what our masters have in mind for all that personal speed and freedom on the open road: an all-American exhilaration that they want us to surrender as too dangerous, handing the controls over to them, so they can “keep us safe”—as if they aren’t the cause of all that danger.

Sure, driving has been risky from the start; but that danger has been growing, fatal crashes spiking, especially since “the virus” was deployed to kill our world. Magazines like Car and Driver started to report the uptick in such accidents in 2020, but (of course) without mentioning the fact that countless drivers were now wearing masks, which (of course) cause hypoxia, dulling drivers’ minds and slowing their reflexes; and, since 2020, driving has turned exponentially more lethal—a further spike that “our free press” also has reported, but (of course) without mentioning the catastrophic impact of “vaccination” on drivers all around the world, who, routinely, either black out at the wheel or just “die suddenly” there, or fly into far more and way crazier “road rages” than we’ve ever since before. (Commenters on these posts have noted it, as I have.)

So, having themselves caused the problem, our masters now have a totalitarian “solution” in the works, which is to turn our cars—whereby we used to get away, if only for an evening—into their means of keeping us all trapped, and under absolute surveillance.

For the details of their looming merger of the automakers and insurance companies, for the sake of global “public health” and “law enforcement,” scroll down to the video wherein that German woman reads aloud a letter sent her by a whistle-blower who hopes (as she does, and as I do) that We the People will find ways to sabotage that AI-based dystopia. After all, as these headlines make clear, we have been warned; and so we now need urgently to break our masters’ stranglehold on all the rest of us (which we can’t do unless we stop attacking one another, whether over Biden/Trump, race, “LGBTQIA,” immigration, Israel/Gaza and/or whatever else).

An insurance company insider, in Germany, explains the master-plan: