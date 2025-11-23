This is Part 3 of my essay on Charlie Kirk’s “assassination” on 9/10 (a psy-op uncovered in Part 1 ) and Trump’s use of it in his war speech on 9/11 (a tapestry of lies uncovered in Part 2 ). Part 4 will deal with Trump’s dystopian America.

Trump lets slip the dogs of war (in Charlie’s name)

After tacitly declaring, on 9/11, a new civil “war on terror,” Trump and his most fanatical associates fulfilled that hostile pledge on several fronts, in many ways.

On Sept. 22, Trump formally designated Antifa a “domestic terrorist organization,” his order sounding less like a description of that dubious outfit, surely run by feds, than a statement of Trump’s own agenda (which, though not “anarchist,” is lawless, violent and subversive):

The Order notes that Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that calls for the overthrow of the U.S. government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law—using illegal means, including violence and terrorism, to accomplish these goals.

On Sept. 25, Trump enlarged the target with the dystopian National Security Presidential Memo 7, “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence,” which defines all activists and protestors against his policies, and/or whatever else he favors, as “domestic terrorists,” whose very views are criminal, and who therefore must be (somehow) stopped, to prevent the crime they’re likely to commit, through a $10-billion federal spying program—COINTELPRO on steroids—whose terms (“anti-Americanism,” “anti-capitalism,” “anti-Christianity”) are nebulous enough to make all dissidence, and even certain widespread, and non-controversial ideas, a federal offense, based on the mere hostile whims of Trump & Co.

The program is enhanced by the almighty AI-based surveillance software sold by Palantir, owned by billionaire Christianist Peter Thiel, who has called critics of technology “legionnaires of the Antichrist.” The FBI, ICE and War Department are now using it (and the Israeli government used it to track targets in Gaza):

Gotham is Palantir’s flagship product for government agencies, particularly in the defense and intelligence sectors. This isn’t your typical data platform—it’s built to handle the kind of massive, disparate datasets that government agencies deal with daily, ranging from satellite imagery to text documents to social media chatter. Gotham’s primary value is in data fusion, meaning it’s a pro at taking a zillion sources of unstructured data and turning it into something coherent, often to identify threats, track targets, or uncover shady networks.

Trump’s NSPM-7 gives the federal government the unprecedented power to thwart pre-crime, as in Minority Report:

The United States requires a national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts. Through this comprehensive strategy, law enforcement will disband and uproot networks, entities, and organizations that promote organized violence, violent intimidation, conspiracies against rights, and other efforts to disrupt the functioning of a democratic society.

On Sept. 30, in a speech at Quantico (having threatened to send troops into Memphis, Portland, Chicago and San Francisco), he told nearly 800 top commanders that they must now be prepared to fight “the enemy from within [sic]” using US cities (run by Democrats) as “training grounds.” (“This is going to be a big thing for the people in this room, because it’s the enemy from within, and we have to handle it before it gets out of control. It won’t get out of control once you’re involved,” he said ominously, in words reported almost nowhere.)

Under the new rules ordered by Trump’s memo, the FBI has been questioning those who joined protests that took place earlier in his second term. Two FBI agents—identifying themselves only as “James” and “Keith”—recently showed up at the door of Miles Serafini, a special needs teacher who had joined a June 11th protest at an ICE office in Arizona. “We came out here to ask you questions regarding a protest that happened on the 11th of June,” one told the startled subject. “We’ve been just basically going around asking questions for a few people … and your name was brought up.” The two “were trying to figure out the shadowy entity behind the protest.” As Serafini had showed up that protest on his own, could not remember where he saw the flyer promoting it, and did not know anybody there, the feds told him “that’s unusual and suspicious…. They kept insinuating that I was lying to them.” They told Serafini they might visit him again—a warning that kept him from joining the recent No Kings protests in his area.

The paranoid suspicion that some dark “entity” was funding and/or covertly engineering such protests harks back to the Bad Old Days of J. Edgar Hoover’s COINTELPRO, which started under Eisenhower, and ended under Nixon, in an abortive effort to find some link between the US anti-war movement and the Kremlin; LBJ and Nixon were especially keen on the FBI (and CIA) finding some such sinister connection (which they never could). But neither of those presidents, or any other since, would ever think of personally—and scatologically—befouling the protestors as Donald Trump has lately done, with an AI-based video of himself as a fighter pilot wearing a crown, his jet dropping gigantic balls of shit on a parade of No Kings demonstrators.

In any case, as his erstwhile libertarian supporters must agree, Trump’s attack on protests since Charlie Kirk’s “assassination” is a gross betrayal of his campaign promise to respect free speech. (Of course, Trump was pledging to respect free speech only for the right—which, just like the “left,” are big believers in free speech only for themselves).

Outraged by the violence of the “left” that (they think) murdered Charlie Kirk, Trump’s fiercest champions demand more violence

Many of Trump’s congressional supporters, online minions and pro-Trump candidates have zealously demanded that he come down even harder on his “enemies” (and theirs):