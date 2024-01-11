These first two items reconfirm what we (who pay attention) have unhappily observed since early 2020—that cultural rebelliousness (Stern’s raunchy humor, RATM’s loud dissidence) does not make you anti-authoritarian (if you’ve been stupefied with fear).

Though he’s never felt sicker, Stern credits the “vaccine,” without which he’d feel even worse, he thinks (if one can use that verb with so feral a Covidian).

Howard Stern announces he has COVID after years of worrying about catching virus: 'You do not want' this

January 8, 2024

Famed radio host Howard Stern, who has voiced concerns about getting COVID-19 for years and was absent from his show last week, announced Monday he had finally contracted the virus.

"We were supposed to be back last week. We weren't because I got COVID-19," Stern told listeners, according to multiple reports.

Stern has regularly expressed his fear of COVID, admitting that it has gotten him into fights with his wife because he is paranoid and "neurotic," especially when it comes to the virus.

Stern, who turns 70 this week, said he had never felt that sick before and credited being vaccinated for not making him feel worse [sic].

"I just want to announce something. COVID is really bad," he said. "You do not want COVID. Oh f--k."

https://www.foxnews.com/media/howard-stern-announces-covid-after-years-worrying-about-catching-virus

Howard Stern Tells Anti-Vaxxers Who Catch Coronavirus: 'Go F**k Yourself'

September 9, 2021

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/howard-sterm-anti-vaxxers_n_6139a025e4b0628d0956eb12

Howard Stern Says Hospitals Should Ban COVID Anti-Vaxxers: ‘You’re Going to Go Home and Die’

January 19, 2022

https://variety.com/2022/digital/news/howard-stern-hospitals-ban-unvaccinated-people-1235157846/

Stern thinks Kirstie Alley died because she did not get the jab, or wear a mask, or “social-distance”:

Howard Stern Floats Anti-Vax Theory Over Kirstie Alley’s Death: ‘Maybe She Didn’t Go to the Doctor Soon Enough’

December 6, 2022

During an episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” the shock jock alluded to Kirstie Alley’s death being connected to her opposition to COVID-19 vaccine and safety precautions.

The “Cheers” star died Monday at the age of 71 after a battle with colon cancer. While discussing her death, Stern suggested Alley’s death may have happened because she was publicly against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and abiding by COVID-19 safety protocols.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/howard-stern-floats-anti-vax-183952265.html

Health Struggles Quiet the 90s Band “Rage Against The Machine”- How These Rockers Are Dealing With Cancer & Aging

January 4, 2024

Drummer Brad Wilk, 55, has revealed the beloved American rock band Rage Against the Machine’s decision to break up again for the third time—confirming they won’t be playing live or going on tour in the near future.

It’s unclear whether they may record new music in the future, but the news comes a few years after his bandmate Zack de la Rocha, 53, tore his Achilles tendon and bassist Tim Commerford, 55, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

https://www.survivornet.com/articles/health-struggles-quite-the-90s-band-rage-against-the-machine-how-these-rockers-are-dealing-with-cancer-aging/

Contrary to rumor, Rage Against the Machine has not required their fans to show proof of “vaccination” for admission to their concerts; but, as Christian Britschgi noted in Reason in the summer of 2022, RATM had (and still has) never raged against the HUGE “machine” of COVID compliance.

After 2 Years of Silent COVID Compliance, Rage Against the Machine Returns

So much for “fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me.”

August 4, 2022

…. The fading distinctiveness of Rage's brand of politics is less disappointing than the band's failure to apply its message of radical nonconformity to the issue of the past two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been one long series of the machine telling people what to do, from staying inside and social distancing, to wearing masks, to getting vaccinated. Rage Against the Machine has been conspicuously silent about all that.

I'm not aware of any band members going so far as to endorse lockdowns or other pandemic measures. Morello seemed to criticize mandates in 2020 when responding on Twitter to the hilarious rumor that the band would help President Joe Biden promote mask wearing and social distancing. But he was also incredibly dismissive of the idea that anyone would do anything but listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate themselves.

https://reason.com/2022/08/04/after-2-years-of-silent-covid-compliance-rage-against-the-machine-returns/

CNN anchor Sara Sidner, 51, announces on air she has stage 3 breast cancer: ‘I have thanked cancer for choosing me’ [sic]

January 9, 2024

CNN anchor Sara Sidner announced live on TV that she’s been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and already is in her second month of chemotherapy.

“I have never been sick a day of my life. I don’t smoke, I rarely drink,” Sidner said Monday on “CNN News Central,” which she co-hosts.

“Breast cancer does not run in my family, and yet, here I am with stage 3 breast cancer. It is hard to say out loud.”

Sidner, who will also undergo radiation and a double mastectomy, maintained a positive outlook on her, telling viewers that breast cancer “is not a death sentence anymore for most women.”

https://pagesix.com/2024/01/09/entertainment/cnn-anchor-sara-sidner-51-announces-she-has-stage-3-breast-cancer/

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner Breaks Into Tears During Live Report On Covid Deaths: “It’s Just Not OK”

January 12, 2021

https://deadline.com/2021/01/sara-sidner-breaks-down-cnn-reporter-covid-death-alisyn-camerota-1234672082/

Baywatch's Nicole Eggert gives heartbreaking health update

January 8, 2024

The star of the hit show Baywatch, Nicoloe Eggert, has been diagnosed with breast cancer at age 51.

https://clutchpoints.com/baywatchs-nicole-eggert-gives-heartbreaking-health-update

Kate Beckinsale Rushes to Hospital Straight From Golden Globes

January 9, 2024

Kate Beckinsale rushed straight to the hospital after the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The 50-year-old actress joined Don Cheadle on stage to present Lily Gladstone with the best performance by a female actor prize at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan. 7).

On Tuesday (Jan. 9), Kate shared a series of photos from her evening, from the event itself to ending her night in a hospital sporting the same dress from the bash.

She could be seen sat beside a patient's bed, with two friends also seen in the room.

It's believed she was visiting her stepfather Roy Battersby, following reports from the Daily Mail newspaper that he suffered a stroke after a previous cancer diagnosis.

She captioned the post: "Golden Globes 2024 start to end."

https://popcrush.com/kate-beckinsale-rushed-hospital-golden-globes

Colts' Jim Irsay being treated for severe respiratory illness

January 9, 2024

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a severe respiratory illness, the team said Tuesday.

The team said Irsay, 64, would not be appearing with his band at the Irsay Collection event in Los Angeles this week as a result.

"He is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible," the team said.

The Colts said they would provide no additional information at this time and asked that Irsay's privacy be respected as he recovers.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/39272185/colts-jim-irsay-being-treated-severe-respiratory-illness