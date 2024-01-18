If it were possible to break into the WEF confab in Davos, and take the podium, this is what we'd say
May this satiric bit be as PROPHETIC as it is enjoyable!
Click on the link, not the screenshot:
https://rumble.com/v47f50r-new-wef-participant-crashes-2024-davos-meeting.html
I'm pretty sure a billion or more people give that same salutation to the WEF every day. I know I do.
That was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time. Just sorry he held back, wink, wink!