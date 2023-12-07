As COVID 2020 seems to disappear into the rear-view mirror (whatever “deadly virus” may be coming next), let’s not forget that the top cheerleaders for all the “COVID measures”—Dr. Fauci, Boris Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, the Cuomo brothers and so many more—had a way of slipping off their masks when (they thought) nobody was looking. Click on this link for just a few examples:

And here’s another telltale video, of German president Karl-Walter Steinmeier:

And yet another, of Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton, Ontario:

Such off-camera “slippage” by such COVID stars was not a sign of their “hypocrisy,” as some commoners indignantly complained, but—far more important—clear evidence that those celebrities did not themselves believe that “COVID” was so dangerous, or dangerous at all to healthy players like themselves, or, therefore, that those masks served any prophylactic purpose whatsoever (as all the soundest studies had long since confirmed), but were mere props in a vast fake-out of the global population.

There’s also this more recent counter-evidence, concerning the elite response to “vaccination”:

WEF Hires Unvaccinated Pilots To Fly Them Into Davos: “Safety of Our Members Is No. 1 Priority”

January 15, 2023

With “climate change” now rapidly replacing “COVID” as the Mother of All Global Threats, requiring that we all stop eating meat and driving cars and even having babies, while everybody living in the countryside (other than the billionaires now buying all that land) be driven—permanently—into “15-minute cities,” we need to be as skeptical toward that eugenicist delusion as many of us now are toward “the coronavirus.” (I say this as one who was himself, for years, a true believer in the “global warming” hoax, until I actually looked into it—just as, for some two months, I bought the COVID hoax, until my study of that propaganda woke me up.)

That those intent on turning all the world into a “green” dystopia mean business should, by now, be clear from (say) the ample ravings on behalf “the Great Reset,” the move toward “carbon taxes,” and the corollary use of digital IDs to measure everybody’s bad “emissions, and the clear evidence that those bizarre “wildfires” striking Santa Rosa and Lahaina, and other “natural” disasters universally and shrilly misreported as “results of global warming,” were actually brought on not by “the climate,” but by the geo-engineering that’s been weirdly rampant just these last few years. Such evidence of an impending “climate crisis,” and its totalitarian exploitation, also would include Justin Trudeau’s plans, leaked in August, 2022, for the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Canada (ECCC), which sounds oddly like George Orwell’s Ministry of Love:

So what to do about all this? The only thing we can do, at this moment, is to keep on doing what we have been doing about the “vaccination” drive, only broadening the focus of such effort to illuminate not just the risks and ineffectiveness of those “vaccines,” but, no less, the groundlessness of all the “climate change” hysteria, the falseness of the propaganda spreading it, and the grave dangers posed by the radical-dystopian “solutions” touted by Klaus Gates et al. As for our work publicizing the calamitous “adverse events” post-“vaccination,” the fact is that “vaccine uptake” is now down to less that 7% (with only 3% of eligible adults having gotten boosted in September)—which tells us that, despite the stubborn blindness of so many a devout Covidian (a blindness often grimly noted in the comments here), the numbers tell a different story, and one that’s cause for optimism rather than despair.

In order to help shed more light on the alleged existential danger posed by “climate change,” let’s note how many of the leading champions of that Big Lie don’t practice what they preach, but live supremely comfortable lives that contradict the doomsday line that they dictate to all the rest of us.

The party line:

Climate change experts agree on the last place they'd invest for the future: waterfront property

Aug 19, 2019

When Business Insider spoke to three climate scientists about their retirement plans, it quickly became clear where they wouldn't invest: waterfront property.

They said they probably wouldn't buy waterfront property, and cite future sea level rise as a big part of that choice.

That's not to say they're against waterfront property for short-term enjoyment; but they wouldn't buy it as an investment, or as an asset to pass down through generations.

Now, as to the leading spreaders of such propaganda, let’s start with Al Gore (whose documentary An Inconvenient Truth did so much to spread it in the first place, when it came out eighteen years ago):

Al Gore Buys $8.9 Million Ocean-view Villa

May 13, 2010

(LOS ANGELES, CA) -- In a move that critics may cite as his own inconvenient truth, former Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, have added a house in secluded Montecito, Calif., to their real estate holdings.



The couple spent $8,875,000 on a gated ocean-view villa on 1 1/2 acres with a swimming pool, spa and fountains, according to real estate sources familiar with the deal. The Italian-style house has high ceilings with beams in the public rooms, a family room, a wine cellar, terraces, six fireplaces, five bedrooms and nine bathrooms in more than 6,500 square feet of living space.



Montecito has long been a haven for Southern California's rich and famous, a spot where celebrity faces can blend into the crowd. Among the community's notable residents have been talk show giant Oprah Winfrey, actors Michael Douglas and Christopher Lloyd, and golfer Fred Couples. The 93108 ZIP Code, which includes the coastal hamlet, was ranked as America's seventh most expensive area last year by Forbes.



Word of the purchase was reported in late April in the Montecito Journal. Gore, 62, did not respond to The Times' requests for comment.

President Barack Obama’s Hawaii Beach House Being Built on Idyllic Site of ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Mansion

August 22, 2020

Turns out, our hunch* was more or less correct. President Barack Obama’s new estate in Hawaii will be built on the site of the mansion used as a primary location for the 1980s hour-long action TV show Magnum P.I.

The property is located on the southeastern tip of Oahu. The Obamas’ friend Marty Nesbitt officially purchased the heavenly slice of tropical paradise in 2015, paying $8.7 million for it. Nesbitt is presently the chair of the Barack Obama Foundation, a non-profit organization that includes the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which gives young men of color access to education, training, and mentoring.

The 9,000 sq. ft. villa known as Robin’s Nest to the legions of fans of the television show starring Tom Selleck was razed to make way for a custom compound that is planned to include three houses and a state of the art security system. Notably, a decades-old seawall on the property is to be preserved. The issue has angered environmentalists active in Hawaii’s ecology, as the beach erosion caused by seawalls can be considerable and difficult or impossible to reverse. However, paying a steep fee to keep such seawalls intact is standard procedure in the fiftieth state in the Union.

The property is located in the Waimanalo community. It features beachfront on Waimanalo Bay—although much of the beach has vanished due to the seawall—and measures about three acres. Two swimming pools are planned for the compound.

The Obamas currently own an estate in Martha’s Vineyard they purchased last year for $11.8 million. They’ve been known to vacation in style in Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard.

https://www.amlu.com/2020/08/22/president-barack-obamas-hawaii-beach-house-being-built-on-idyllic-site-of-magnum-p-i-mansion/

Obamas Officially Purchase $11.75 Million Waterfront Mansion in Martha’s Vineyard

December 6, 2019

Courtesy LandVest

The Obamas are owners of an $11.75 million waterfront mansion in Martha’s Vineyard, officially purchasing the Edgartown Estate this week.

Rumblings of the Obamas multimillion-dollar purchase surfaced in August, but they officially closed the deal this week, joining the elite Martha’s Vineyard community in a nearly 7,000 square foot home that sits on roughly 29 acres, facing the Edgartown Great Pond. The Dukes County Registry of Deeds recorded the $11.75 million price on Wednesday afternoon, per the Vineyard Gazette. The compound was originally listed for sale in 2015 for $22.5 million and dropped to $14.85 million in July 2019.

The listing details the property’s “long and winding driveway, sprawling lawn and incredible water views” and notes that the main residence is “finished with the finest details,” including “multiple seating and entertaining spaces, a modern Chef’s kitchen, and a formal circular dining room surrounded by a wall of windows overlooking the grounds.” It is also equipped with a jacuzzi located off the second-floor balcony.

“There are two guest wings and an impressive master suite with fireplace, private sun deck and spectacular water views,” the listing boasts.

“Your summer days can be spent poolside in a garden-like setting with the sounds of the waves lapping in the distance, or exploring the expansive Great Pond and outer barrier beach for a full day on the water,” it adds.

Inside Mark Zuckerberg's 1,380-acre oceanfront Kauaʻi estate

November 21, 2021

You might know a little about Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaiʻi estate thanks to the videos the Facebook cofounder has posted of himself shooting arrows and throwing spears there. Or maybe you remember the famous sunscreen-clad hydrofoil surging session nearby.

But as Tyler Sonnemaker reported this week, there's more to the story of Zuckerberg's nearly 1,400-acre Kauaʻi estate than your typical tropical billionaire playground.

In a visually stunning project showcasing the natural beauty that drew Zuckerberg to the island, Tyler's story [sic] explains how Zubkerberg’s estate there reflects a broader story of the dispossession of Native Hawaiians. Read on for a Q&A with Tyler, and to check out the project, complete with drone footage, illustrations, maps, and audio pronunciations of Hawaiian phrases.

https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/news/inside-mark-zuckerbergs-1380-acre-oceanfront-kauai-estate/articleshow/87834004.cms

Two months earlier, Facebook announced its plan to “fight climate misinformation” (although not hard enough, protested “climate advocates” [ sic ], who want Facebook permitting no material that contradicts their narrative):

Facebook steps up fight against climate misinformation – but critics say effort falls short

September 16, 2021

New efforts will let vast amounts of false material slip through the cracks, according to climate advocates.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/sep/16/facebook-climate-change-misinformation

IRONY ALERT: Biden’s ‘Climate Czar’ John Kerry Owns $12 Million Beachfront Home

November 24, 2020

John Kerry, the failed 2004 Democratic presidential candidate, has been named by Joe Biden to serve as a special envoy focused on climate change.

“Former Secretary of State John Kerry will fight climate change full-time as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and will sit on the National Security Council,” the Biden-Harris transition team announced on Monday on its website. “This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue.”

A major tenet of the climate changers is that sea levels are going to rise dramatically, with one estimate saying the levels will jump by six feet or more by 2100.

Kerry himself has been pushing the idea. “We have people who still deny this: Members of the flat earth society who seem to believe that the ocean rise won’t be a problem because the water will just spill over the edge,” Kerry said in 2015 at a United Nations Foundation meeting in Paris on the health of the world’s oceans.

So with all the dire predictions, one might wonder why Kerry owns a beachfront home in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

https://www.dailywire.com/news/irony-alert-bidens-climate-czar-john-kerry-owns-12-million-beachfront-home

Bill and Melinda Gates buy $43M oceanfront home near San Diego

August 22, 2020

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have purchased a massive oceanfront home near San Diego for $43 million.

The deal for the Del Mar property is one of the largest in the area, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The six-bedroom home spans about 5,800 square feet, according to the listing, the Journal reported. It has a 10-person Jacuzzi overlooking a fire pit, a long oceanfront deck, limestone flooring and a swimming pool.

Gates, with a net worth of $99.5 billion, has been targeted on social media over his defense of the World Health Organization (WHO) and his comments about the slow pace of the U.S. coronavirus response at the federal level.

This purchase adds to the couple’s existing real estate holdings, which include a compound in Medina, Wash., and an estate in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

https://nypost.com/2020/04/22/bill-and-melinda-gates-buy-43m-oceanfront-home/

From the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, February 26, 2021:

The time to adapt to climate change is now

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/articles/mark-suzman-climate-adaption

Biden purchases home in Rehoboth

June 8, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden has long been a frequent visitor to Rehoboth Beach, and like many visitors before him, Biden and his wife, Jill, decided to purchase a home in the Rehoboth area.

The Bidens say a beach home in Rehoboth is a dream come true.

“Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach at home where we can bring the whole family. We feel very lucky that we're now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family in the place that matters most to us in the world," Biden wrote in a statement.

Sources close to the family declined to provide the exact location of the house but said it overlooks Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s a location that is important to the Bidens because then-Sen. Biden worked to return that land from the U.S. military to the state of Delaware. The Bidens’ new house was purchased with a portion of an advance Biden received for his forthcoming book, sources said.

Like a lot of other Rehoboth families, the Bidens plan for their new home to be a place where all their children and grandchildren will visit to enjoy the beach.

https://www.capegazette.com/article/biden-purchases-home-rehoboth/135228

All of Joe Biden's Homes, In Photos

October 24, 2020

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Photo credit: Google Earth

In the summer of 2017, the Bidens bought a house on the Delaware Shore for $2.7 million. Overlooking Cape Henlopen State Park and just a couple blocks from the beach, the three-story home has six bedrooms, expansive porches, views of the Atlantic Ocean, and a backyard built for entertaining, with an outdoor kitchen, BBQ, and fireplace.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/joe-bidens-homes-photos-130000447.html?guccounter=1