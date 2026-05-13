News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
6h

My problem is, I can't bring myself to tell friends who've fallen ill that their vaxes may be the reason because now, what can they do about it........

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Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
6h

Every week, and oftentimes several times I week, I encounter a colleague, a neighbor, or catch up with family or old friends and I get some story of a sudden death, a turbo cancer, and/or some sort of "baffling" neurological, cardiac, GI tract, and musculoskeletal issues. Two weeks ago it was a neighbor who'd had 3 strokes and a colleague who suddenly could not fathom what day of the week it is. Last week it was a colleague's wife who suddenly, circa 2021, can't walk more than a few steps and needs a cane. Today, my teacher tells me about another student of his, a man whose hands are wasting away. I don't keep track. It's been like this since 2021.

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