As people keep on dying, for no given reason, and coming down with horrid “rare” diseases, with no acknowledgement by governments, “our free press” and the medical establishment, it’s getting ever harder to wake millions to the fact that IT’S NOT NORMAL, and that this global die-off started with the “vaccination” drive. (Some good news: Those blind millions are now in the MINORITY, as 56% of Americans now realize that the “vaccine” drive has caused mass deaths, according to epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher.)

After 5+ years of this madness, you’d think that, by now, everyone would be awake; yet millions are still sleep-walking, with all too many of them heading into pharmacies and doctors’ offices, to get yet another shot, even though the jabs have made them sicker than they’ve ever been, and their own friends and loved ones (and their favorite stars) are dying like flies, in unprecedented numbers.

So what are we to do? First of all, we have to keep reporting all those deaths and illnesses, taking note especially of the clusters of mortality—as in this montage of collapses (click on it):

And then there’s this harrowing account, by an NFU subscriber, of the slo-mo carnage he sees all around him, yet those afflicted can’t put two and two together:

We’ve had a lot of sad news this week which has me unbalanced. Our friend (60) has liver cancer, stage 4, so her prognosis is poor. 20 plus tumors found on her liver and she already has afib… vax induced? Very likely. Sister’s husband has to have surgery on his kidney as it appears there is a large tumor growing on it. She’s telling everyone his prostate cancer is back which is highly unusual as prostate cancer rarely spreads to the kidney according to the experts but that’s her story and she’s sticking with it.

Another friend who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year is now, sadly, no longer in remission. Her cancer has spread to her spine, with multiple tumors. It’s ALL very “sudden and unexpected”. They all kept up with their boosters… so there’s that. I have a list of friends who died suddenly and others who have suddenly developed Afib, blood clots, stage four cancers and other unusual and surprising maladies. I have a neighbor who is a pale shade of gray and can’t seem to shake the flu pneumonia. He’s been stricken with “something” for the past month. Another neighbor is covered in scrapes and sores and medicated himself with cannabis-vape 24/7…he’s the one who would take to his bed every time he got the booster for at least 4 to 5 days.

I am surrounded by people who have lost their ability to think critically. We are walking in the land of the living dead.

I urge you to share this post with everyone you know who doesn’t get it; and if you have a similar tale to tell, please feel free to post it as a comment.