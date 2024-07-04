Remember Event 201, the war game—er, “tabletop exercise” that took place at the Johns Hopkins “Center for Health Security” on Oct. 15, 2019, cosponsored by that outfit along with Bill/Melinda Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation? If you do remember that “event,” you might also recall the rollout of “the coronavirus” three months later.

That interesting coincidence suggests that we—or those of us who didn’t much enjoy the last “pandemic,” and want intensely not to see another one—pay close attention to the date of this next predatory confab: October 3/4.

If indeed the past is prologue, those dates suggest the possibility that “bird flu” will start to crush the world (or what’s left of it after “COVID”) in early January. Could that timing indicate an elite intention to distract a population raging at the cancellation of this year’s elections, and justify a national crackdown on “bird flu denialists” (a/k/a) “anti-vaxxers) and (let’s call them) “election absolutists” both? (They tend to be the same people.) Such “far right” trash could well end up in those internment camps that “our free press” laughs off (if they mention them at all), closely guarded by the “migrants” that have made life so much fun in the big cities of the West.

That’s my rather dark thought on this Independence Day, which I really hope you’re otherwise enjoying; yet I also hope that you will pause a moment while you’re partying, or whatever, to consider just how strange it is (some might say “wrong”) that “Independence Day” is still a thing in this collapsing (I will not say “Godforsaken”) country, where independence is a crime, whether you express it as (say) a doctor, or a parent, or a nurse, or a professor, or a student, or a journalist, or an artist, or a scientist or (above all) a citizen.

In any case, anyone who’s wide awake and brave enough to crash that party in October may want to share what those war gamers have to say about “Mass Fatality Management Planning” (which “management” is going on right now) or “Delivery of Vaccine [sic] and Antiviral Medication,” to name just two of the fun “topics” that the killers will discuss.

h/t Roberto Strongman

https://birdflusummit.com/about-us/