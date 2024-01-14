From Dr. Pierre Kory:

There is no single way or approach that is effective in all, certainly we have things that work in some, best resource is our I-RECOVEr protocol at the FLCCC, which is here:

https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/

From Daisy White:

COVID protocol for many compiled over 6 months, for acute, long-haul “vaccine” damage.

Ivermectin 3mg 4 times a day or at 12 mg in one dose. Or IVERMECTIN: 0.2mg/kg body weight. ( for Mariaje 10 mg according to her weight) Once daily for 1 week. Taper to 8 mg. for three days, then 5 mg for three days and then stop.

Plaquinil 200 twice a day.

Iv vit c 30 grams mix with 2 zinc ampoules and 2 traumeel for inflammation

Pine needle tea has powerful antioxidant effects. No side effects.

Curcumin: 500 mg Twice a day (has anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating properties and has been demonstrated to stimulate macrophages). Or Curcumin IVS.

GCMAF - spray- cream -inject

Melatonin: 2 to 20 mg at night- pill- troche -suppositories or cream.- work up to further tolerance can go up to 400 mg a day if tolerated.

Quercetin 500 mg twice a day (or mixed flavonoids). Luteolin and quercetin have broad spectrum anti- inflammatory properties. These natural flavonoids inhibit mast cells, and have been demonstrated to reduce neuroinflammation.

LOW DOSE NALTREXONE (LDN): Begin with 1 mg daily and increase to 4.5 mg as required. May take 2–3 months for full effect.

Nattokinase- an enzyme derived from the Japanese soybean dish ‘Natto’, is a natural substance whose properties may help to reduce the occurrence of blood clots. This is lumbro.

Boluke 2 twice a day seems to be beneficial for any illness that has an accompanying hyper coagulable blood state, which has been shown to be present in many chronic illnesses.

VITAMIN D: The majority of those with post-COVID-19 have low d must take 50 k daily for 10 days - down regulates IL 8

Zithromax 500 twice a day if coughing –

Congaplex standard process 1 every hour.

If cough Emphaplex 3 twice a day –

NAC N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine (NAC)- 1000 a day or twice a day.

Peptide therapy. Can do injectable or troche or oral pill. Thymosin alpha 1 for immune system - thymus and beta 4 inflammation. KPV inflammation – violon immune. Mots c for fatigue.

Artesunate 2 vials mixed with 100 ml of saline drip slowly.

Suramin homeopathic -30 c to 10m

OTHER IDEAS can be used for long haulers as well.

Do test from incell dx. For long COVID

BLACK CUMIN AKA Nigella Sativa: 40 mg/kg/day 1 tsp ≈ 3.3 grams– like curcumin it has anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating properties.

Vitamin C: Oral if you can’t get iv - 500 mg BID (vitamin C inhibits histamine).

Kefir, probiotic yogurt and/or Bifidobacterium Probiotics. These normalize microbiome. Prolonged dysbiosis has been reported following COVID-19 infection. Check Genova stool do SIBO test and pci stool. Progenobiome is an interesting test also.

Bravo suppositories And bravo yogurt is powerful

Luteolin 100–200 mg day

H1 receptor blockers to Adress mast cell activation syndrome.

Loratadine 10 mg daily, or Cetirizine 5–10 mg daily

Fexofenadine 180 mg — daily.

H2 receptor blockers (for mast cell activation syndrome):

Famotidine 20–40mg, Famotidine, sold under the brand name Pepcid among others, is a histamine H₂ receptor antagonist medication that decreases stomach acid production. It is used to treat peptic ulcer disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. It is taken by mouth or by injection into a vein.

Or

Nizatidine 150mg — twice daily as tolerated. Montelukast: 10 mg/day (for mast cell activation syndrome). Can cause depression is some patients.

Spironolactone 50–to help reduce fluid or androgen induced issues.

Protandim Nrf2 is by far the most effective antioxidant because instead of exogenous antioxidants like vitamin C or E, it is activating the endogenous antioxidants like glutathione, catalase and SOD,

OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS: Vascepa, Lovaza or DHA/EPA 4 g per day. Omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in the resolution of inflammation by inducing resolvin production

FLUVOXAMINE or PROZAC (low dose): 25mg AT MOST once daily. Stop if the symptoms increase. DONT MIX W OTHERS.

ATORVASTATIN: 20–40mg once daily. Caution in patients with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS); may exacerbate symptom

LONG HAULERS

‘Long-haulers’ who continue to suffer months after being infected with the virus. If you have chronic fatigue, hair loss, blood clots, hearing deficits, tremors, body aches, tachycardia, heart palpitations, and other cardiac issues, insomnia, cognitive issues, short term memory loss, vertigo, random adrenaline rushes, dysautonomia, anxiety, blurry vision, or brain fog, the following protocols may help detoxify the body:

OTHER Recommended Products:

Bergamot BPF contains a powerful and unique array of cholesterol-balancing and cardio-protective polyphenolic flavonoids. Also helps w autophagy.

Zeolite—BioPure

Protandim Tri-Synergizer—by Life Vantage

Emeramide or OSR —as suggested by Toxicologist Boyd Hayley

Detoxing ACE2 Receptors - We now know the binding of Ivermectin to the ACE2 receptor prevents the spike protein from binding with it instead. Substances that naturally protect the ACE2 receptors:

Ivermectin Hydroxychloroquine (with zinc)

Quercetin (with zinc)

Fisetin

Top Two Primary IL-6 Inhibitors

(Anti-Inflammatories):

Boswellia sacra - frankincense- from Boswellia carterii,. sacra, papyrifera and frereana due to its constituents of α-pinene, limonene, and octyl acetate.

Dandelion Leaf extract use a tincture.

Some Other IL-6 Inhibitors: