Of all the murders managed by the CIA and FBI to crush the (real) left after the Fifties, most of us know only of those few that have “iconic” status: JFK in 1963, and both MLK, Jr. and RFK in 1968. Malcolm’s, carried out by NOI gunmen in 1965, is not so well-known (although there’s a rich literature about it), since he was not so towering a figure.

But there were others, unknown because they happened far away, and/or because their deaths were slyly cast as due to other causes. Such was the assassination of UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld*, and that of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, both in 1961 (and both related to their interference with Western plans for Congo); the murder of Trappist monk, mystic and peace activist Thomas Merton in 1969 (a crime obscured by a preposterous cover story, carefully demolished in The Martyrdom of Tomas Merton: An Investigation, by Hugh Turley and David Martin); and, that same year, the FBI’s execution of 22-year-old Fred Hampton, head of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (a killing brilliantly rendered by director Shaka King in his 2021 feature Judas and the Black Messiah).

*For a horrifying investigation of that crime, and certain aspects of it in particular, see Danish filmmaker’s Mads Brügger’s 2019 documentary, Cold Case Hammarskjöld.

And now it turns out that progressive labor leader Walter Reuther, head of the UAW, and intimate of Martin Luther King, Jr., did not die by accident in 1970—something we now know thanks to the labors of autoworker, then union leader, Rob McKenzie, whose work is a must-read for those keen to know the real history of that brutal decade—a prelude to our “politics” today:

Here, first, is a synopsis of the book:

Why would anyone have been out to harm Walter Reuther?

This controversial book details intense internal struggles in the UAW (United Auto Workers), especially between socialists, communists, and more conservative factions. Walter Reuther was a powerful figure in labor, especially within the UAW, and somebody doesn’t want him remembered. His work involved leadership in organizing industrial workers, fighting factional conflicts within the union, and pushing for workers’ rights and social justice. He was a skilled union leader who combined militancy with negotiation, significantly shaping labor relations in the U.S.

Reuther’s battles with key figures like Homer Martin and Jay Lovestone—who became a CIA agent—and his eventual opposition to communist influence in the union, shaped the UAW’s direction and contributed to his complex legacy. Walter and his brother Victor exposed the CIA’s involvement in labor movements abroad, particularly through the AIFLD, linked to covert operations.

This led to conflicts within the labor movement and contributed to UAW’s withdrawal from the AFL-CIO. Reuther played a leading role in the Civil Rights and Anti-War Movements, too. He was a significant labor ally, supporting civil rights marches and challenging racial discrimination.

The suspicious circumstances of Reuther’s death have not been officially investigated. Author Rob McKenzie is a former Ford Assembler and long-time UAW leader. Here, he details the incriminating facts he has unearthed surrounding the crash at the Pellston airport as well as the obstruction put up by the FBI, the NTSB and others who hold the evidence of the crime. His connections within organized labor helped dig up long-suppressed documents. First-hand knowledge and decades of experience in the UAW provide a new perspective on Reuther’s life, death, and legacy. The book argues that Reuther was assassinated due to his political positions and conflicts with the CIA and other powerful entities.

CIA and Intelligence Agency interference is strongly suggested by the circumstances. The long-standing antagonism between Reuther and the CIA, with its covert operations that intersected with labor politics, made him a target.

Judging by the decline of the UAW after his removal, the powers-that-be won. The UAW leadership shifted towards more conservative, cooperative relations with employers, moving away from Reuther’s social unionism. The book highlights how the union’s political and strategic path changed, leading to challenges in adapting to globalization and labor struggles.

Despite new evidence and suspicions, the UAW leadership, the FBI and the NTSB have refused to launch thorough investigation. Attempts by family members, private investigators, and researchers to uncover the truth and seek justice have been met with resistance and silence.

The book situates Reuther’s assassination in its historical context alongside other politically significant assassinations of the era (John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Robert Kennedy) and calls for a reassessment of his life and death in light of suppressed information. Walter Reuther was a pivotal labor leader. His assassination shows every sign of being politically motivated and covered up. The author supports his conclusions with extensive documentation, interviews, and references to FBI files, union records, and personal accounts.

Amazon’s link to paperback edition of McKenzie’s book:

And here is McKenzie’s account of his ordeal with Meta, which has done the CIA’s crooked best to keep Meta’s readership completely unaware of his explosive findings:

Last summer, I set up a Facebook page to promote my new book, The Assassination of Walter Reuther: Why They Did It; How We Know. I named the page “Labor, Power and History.”https://t.co/C0UuyXBafw After launching this, I was asked to upload my driver’s license, which I did, and then to provide a notarized form verifying my identity, which I did. After several weeks, I was asked to fill out a disclaimer form, which I did. Between September 1 and December 1, the page got 60,000 views.

Soon after the disclaimer form was filled out, my account was hacked, and the hacker began running ads on my account. Facebook was unable to freeze my account, so I canceled my credit card. I spent 2 hours with a Meta tech trying to remove the hacker. He was able to view my screen and coached me on what to do on the phone. I thought we had been successful, but when I added a new credit card, the fraudulent charges began again. A few hours later, the hacker deleted the entire page, and after several weeks of efforts, I have been unable to get Meta to restore my page.

I made three more requests through support to get this done. I was informed in chat that my account was being sent to a specialized team and that they would contact me. I received an email with a link to provide stronger security, which didn’t work as it said it didn’t recognize the device I was using, the same device I had used for all my Meta interactions. I received two more emails saying I hadn’t provided a payment method. I had to cancel two credit cards and won’t offer a payment method until the hack is removed. I replied to all of these emails explaining the problem. No charges were made to my credit card after I challenged them. All I am asking at this point is to have my page restored. Here is the link to my account.

Here is the last information I was given in tech support chat:

Thank you for your patience. After a thorough review of your ad account, we’ve determined that it will not be re-enabled. This decision is based on various factors, including your spend history, ad characteristics, and account information.

This account has been hacked for all month. My page was deleted by the hacker. It is still hacked. Are you now telling me Meta deleted my page, Labor, Power and History? If you won’t re-enable my ad account, will you not restore my deleted page that the hacker deleted? That seems like a simple request. This is the URL for the deleted page: https://t.co/C0UuyXBafw. Can I get a straight answer about that?

I understand your frustration, and I’m sorry to hear that your account was hacked and your page was deleted. I can see how upsetting that must be. Unfortunately, my expertise is limited to issues with disabled or restricted ad accounts and failed payments. Since your issue involves a hacked account and a deleted page, I’m not the right person to help you with this. Would you like me to look into additional support options for you?

YES. I have been told that it was being referred to specialists three times but they have not contacted me.

It appears that you’ve already received a response regarding this issue, so I’m unable to provide any additional support. If you need assistance with a different issue, please submit a new request.

I appreciate your prompt attention to this problem.

Regards,

Rob McKenzie

From this post there are two important takeaways: that the US deep state’s repression of the US left throughout the Sixties was even bloodier and more thorough than we thought; and that what we cluelessly call “social media” is a powerful state instrument of censorship and propaganda.