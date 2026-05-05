No doubt many readers of this post have seen that infamous moment when Bill Gates, in his 2010 TED talk, used the fake threat of too much CO2 to argue for depopulation, a murderous project that he slyly lowballed, and misrepresented as a public health program. After a lot of fake statistics (projected on the giant screen above him) demonstrating the urgency of getting the planet down to “net zero carbon,” Gates said this:

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on “vaccines,” “healthcare,” [and] “reproductive health services,” we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.

Sixteen years later, having lived through (or not) the COVID crisis, and duly noted its macabre aftermath, we know what Gates really meant by those euphemisms that I’ve put in scare quotes just above: “vaccines” means bioweapons, “healthcare” means mass murder by Big Pharma and the corporate hospitals, and “reproductive health services” means abortion. We also know that his modest-sounding goal of reducing humankind “by perhaps 10 or 15 percent” was a deliberate understatement, since he and his towering peers intended, and are working hard, to exterminate far more than that—more like 65-75%, as Ted Turner (about whom more below) has made clear (although that too is an understatement).

Thus Gates’ concept of “public health” recalls the Nazi concept of Rassenhygiene (Racial Hygiene), or Volksgesundheit (National Health, or Volk Health), which cast those populations destined for Vernichtung (extermination) as vermin and/or microbes to be burned away, to keep the Aryan bloodstream pure. Gates indiscreetly made that clear in 2020, on national TV, in conversation with Covidian toady Stephen Colbert, who gently urged the vulpine multibillionaire to watch his language:

Much has changed, for Gates and all the rest of us, since he was exalted as the super-brainy sage who’d save the world, in league with Dr. Fauci, “America’s Doctor [Mengele].” For one thing, Gates’ halo has been knocked off his freckled head by the revelation of his close personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which no doubt meant that he was treated to the services of captive nymphets. (He went to Little Saint James 17 times.)

Naturally “our free press” has focused on that scandal, and its soap-operatic details, such as Gates’ admission to having had affairs with two Russian women—Mila Antonova, a bridge player, and an unnamed nuclear physicist (who turned out to be a spy, and was deported). After Gates dumped Antonova, leaving her without a cent and “living on a couch,” Epstein paid for her to attend software coding school; and when, in 2017, the two psychopaths stopped being pals (because Gates would not donate to some “charitable fund” that Epstein was organizing, along with JP Morgan Chase), Epstein threatened to blackmail him, and demanded reimbursement for Antonova’s tuition. Meanwhile, that whole sordid subplot understandably repelled Melinda Gates, who reverted to Melinda French by filing for divorce from big-brained Bill.

Now, one might infer that Gates confessed those episodes of mere adultery to make us all not think about the nymphets. One might say the same about “our free press,” whose salacious over-focus on Gates’ sex life (no, I don’t want to think about that, either) distracts us from Gates’ far more consequential partnership with Epstein, who wasn’t just his high-flying pimp (assuming that he even served Gates in that capacity): Gates and Epstein were both passionate eugenicists, keen to cleanse the world of you and me and nearly everybody else.

This is clear enough from Epstein’s crackpot goal, which he discussed with several of the elite scientists he’d collected, of spawning hundreds of “designer babies,” in order to upgrade humanity. On July 31, 2019—ten days before Epstein’s murder/suicide/escape—the New York Times reported his “unusual dream: He hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch.” The piece quotes Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker:

At one session at Harvard, Mr. Epstein criticized efforts to reduce starvation and provide health care to the poor because doing so increased the risk of overpopulation, said Mr. Pinker, who was there. Mr. Pinker said he had rebutted the argument, citing research showing that high rates of infant mortality simply caused people to have more children. Mr. Epstein seemed annoyed, and a Harvard colleague later told Mr. Pinker that he had been “voted off the island” and was no longer welcome at Mr. Epstein’s gatherings.

That Epstein shared this obsession with Bill Gates in particular is crystal-clear in an email included in the tranche of Epstein files that haunts Trump’s dreams (if he has time for dreams). Dated Feb. 4, 2011, with the subject line “Re: Fwd: your neice [sic],” the email (its author’s name redacted) thus replied to Epstein (and another party, name also redacted):

COOL!!!! I’m excited

Also—I’ve been thinking a lot about that question that you asked bill gates “how do we get rid of poor people as a whole” and I have an answer/comment regarding that for you… When can I call you today to discuss this??

Epstein had good reason to ask Gates that question, since the latter was no less zealous a eugenicist, having absorbed that creed in childhood, at the family dinner table, from his father, Bill Gates, Sr.—a prominent Seattle lawyer, who sat on the board of Planned Parenthood in that city, and was a close friend of the Rockefellers, whose foundation was the leading source of funds for the American and international eugenics movement. When Hitler was appointed chancellor in 1933, the eugenics press was jubilant, as there was now a head of state who understood their “science.” (Once the world found out what the Nazis had been doing “in the East,” the eugenics movement went dark, then changed its name, re-emerging a bit later as a movement for “population control,” spearheaded by the Population Council, founded in 1952 by John D. Rockefeller III.)

There is much more to say about the Gates Foundation’s pseudo-altruistic ventures in Kenya, India and other Third World countries where Bill, Jr.’s vaccination drives had deadly consequences for the children there. Those wanting to know more about those scandals should avoid the likes of ChatGPT, which consistently downplays Gates’ crimes abroad, just as it denies the toll of COVID “vaccination.” On the crucial subject of eugenics, one can do no better than to start with Edwin Black’s magisterial War Against the Weak. Overall, the history of eugenics should be taught in every school, from its beginnings in the late 19th century, as a Darwinian pseudo-science funded by the Rockefellers, Carnegies and Harrimans, to its evil flowering under Hitler (an avid student of the movement in America) to its covert sway in the guise of “population control,” and also as the basis of the ideology of “climate change.”

The buried backstory of Bill Gates’ TED talk in 2010