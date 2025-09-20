In 2025 alone, 238 politicians worldwide "died suddenly," while another 42 were hit with crippling illness, or just collapsed
A follow-up to our compilation of “sudden deaths” and incapacitating illnesses in Congress since 2020. This one includes U.S. state and local legislators along with politicians the world over
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapses during Senate session:
Fatal (238):
AUSTRALIA (3)
Disgraced former Queensland Labor minister Gordon Nuttall dies aged 71. In 2023, he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer
May 9, 2025
Tributes flow at council meeting [to Cr Christine Walker, “died suddenly” died August 1]
September 1, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
City of Newcastle mourns sudden death of councillor [40]
June 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
AUSTRIA (10)
The district's first FPÖ mayor [68] has died unexpectedly
June 16, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Longtime trade unionist and district councilor Zellhofer [64] has passed away
September 2, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Mayor] Martin Hohenegg died unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of just 57
July 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
PRO-GE Union Mourns Rainer Wimmer [69, “short serious illness”]
June 25, 2025
No cause of death reported.
ÖVP Local Party Chairman [67] Dies Suddenly
June 23, 2025
No cause of death reported.
The district's first FPÖ mayor has died unexpectedly. Willibald Ebner [68] was a veteran of Breitenau's municipal politics
June 16, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Styrian SPÖ mourns Detlef Gruber [72]
June 16, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Irnfritz's mayor, Karl Weiß, passed away unexpectedly on June 11 at the age of 58 [pulmonary embolism]
June 12, 2025
Region mourns the death of Marchegg city councillor and school principal. Two weeks after her 56th birthday, Barbara Steinau died suddenly and unexpectedly after a short illness
May 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Ex-FPÖ representative Johannes Hübner dies after a serious illness [69, “serious illness”]
February 3, 2025
BELGIUM (3)
Saint-Ghislain: Walloon MP Pascal Baurain (Les Engagés) has died at the age of 55 [cancer]
September 4, 2025
Politician Jef Maes [70] unexpectedly passed away
January 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Municipal councilor] Ludovic Bechet, 40 [probably suicide]
April 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
BOLIVIA
Bolivian Labor Minister Dies, Arce Government Orders Investigation.
The circumstances surrounding the official's sudden death are unknown.
June 21, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
BOTSWANA
Tributes pour in for Member of Parliament Dr Micus Chimbombi [64, short illness at home]
July 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
BRAZIL (4)
Councilman Nilo Silva (MDB) dies at 47 in Guaratinguetá, SP [heart attack]
August 31, 2025
President of the Rio Grande do Norte Health Council dies four days after suffering a stroke during a session at the Legislative Assembly
August 17, 2025
No age reported.
President of the City Council [52] dies after suffering a heart attack during a session of the council in the West of SC.
July 8, 2025
Founder of the Afro Council of Fernandópolis, Evandro Inácio, dies after suffering a heart attack
March 25, 2025
No age reported.
CANADA (3)
The Honourable Gail Shea, 66 [former MP]
August 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Drumheller councillor passes away after battle with cancer
May 6, 2025
No age reported.
Elmwood–East Kildonan Councillor Jason Schreyer Dies [57, unexpectedly]
April 30, 2025
No cause of death reported.
CHAD
[Ambassador] Aziza Baroud, a life of service to Chad and international diplomacy [59, illness]
June 19, 2025
No cause of death reported.
CHILE (2)
Former Undersecretary Javiera Montes [51], daughter of Housing Minister Carlos Montes, dies
February 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Felipe Delpin [66], former mayor of La Granja and former president of the DC, dies
February 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
CHINA
Taiwan : Rescue failed! Former Minister of Transportation Guo Yaoqi reportedly died [69, aortic dissection]
March 24, 2025
COSTA RICA
Eduardo Cruickshank, former president of Congress, dies at 67
March 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.
DENMARK (3)
Former Minister of Defense Peter Christensen has died [49, recurring cancer, 4 years ago, after surviving a childhood cancer]
February 6, 2025
Politician and parish priest Christian Langballe has died. He was 58 years old [cancer]
April 21, 2025
Shared political message on his deathbed - now former city council candidate is dead [57, cancer]
June 12, 2025
EL SALVADOR
Supreme Court Justice José Ángel Pérez Chacón [48] Dies
February 2, 2025
No cause of death reported.
FINLAND (3)
Eemeli Peltonen: Member of Parliament Dies in Finnish Parliament [30, presumed suicide]
August 19, 2025
Chair of Freedom of Movement Council Kimmo Sasi has died [73, “serious illness”]
April 16, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Municipal councillor Esko Ahonen has died, says Ilkka-Pohjalainen [69, short illness]
June 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
FRANCE (7)
Jacques Martial [69], alias "Bain-Marie" in "Navarro" and deputy mayor of Paris, has died
August 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
French Conservative MP Olivier Marleix [54] Commits Suicide
July 7, 2025
Bruno Lepley, Mayor of Crasville, died on Friday, August 15 [71, heart attack] only 3 days after his wife [55, stroke]
August 16, 2025
Three mayors of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques region have died in one week
July 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Michel Fontaine, mayor of Saint-Pierre and "baron" of the Reunion Island right, died Thursday [72, heart attack]
March 28, 2025
GEORGIA
[Politician] Levan Gachechiladze has died [61]
August 19, 2025
No cause of death reported.
GERMANY (42)
Mourning for long-time Justice Minister [66, “unexpected death”]
February 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Meinhard municipal council member Matthias Mengel [61] has died [on vacation]
September 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Neustadt an der Weinstraße mourns the loss of [MP]Brigitte Hayn, who passed away at the age of 72
September 2, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Link
Former City Councilor Reinhard Winkler Passes Away [56] Died May 4, 2025
August 4, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Steinheim Councilor Gottfried Braun passed away unexpectedly last week at the age of 71
July 23, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Ulrike Griß died age 62 [“serious illness”]
July 23, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Neutraubling mourns Wolfgang Kessner [73]: VdK Chairman passes away
July 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Eckhard Montzka, the former mayor of the Meinersen municipality, died last Saturday at the age of 67
July 19, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Bolkart, mayor of Margrethausen, has passed away at the age of 58 [“serious illness”]
July 18, 2025
No cause of death reported.
VdK Chairwoman Monika "mom" Meyer Passes Away [63, “short serious illness”]
July 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Tübingen City Councilor Bernd Gugel has died. [62, lifeguard, triathlete; "sick since spring”]
July 11, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Former councilor, deputy mayor] Hugo Adler has passed away at the age of 72 [“serious illness”]
July 6, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Obrigheim Mayor Achim Walter dies at 55 during a business trip
July 2, 2025
No cause of death reported.
CDU state parliamentary group mourns Dietmar Panske [58, cancer]
July 2, 2025
[Green Party district chairman] Dirk Wildt dies at 62 [heart attack]
June 30, 2025
Long-time First City Councilor Klaus-Dieter Schneider [70] has passed away
June 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
SPD mourns Holger Bull [76, “short serious illness”]
June 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former Bramsche politician Bernhard Rohe [64] has passed away
June 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Ozan Atakani, a long-time member of the Viersen City Council, has died unexpectedly at the age of 52. His sudden death causes consternation in the city
June 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.
The long-time Leinburg municipal councilor and CSU group chairman Konrad Ringel is dead. He died on Tuesday of this week after a serious illness at the age of only 69 years
May 31, 2025
Gifhorn District Administrator Tobias Heilmann [49] has died
May 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
The Eberbach City Councilor Oskar Dexheimer [39] died suddenly and unexpectedly last Monday
May 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Deep sadness in the local council: Roland Bechtold died at the age of 61 after a short serious illness
May 17, 2025
Meerbusch councillor Marco Nowak died surprisingly at the age of 41
May 16, 2025
No cause of death reported.
AfD district council member Dieter Ebert from Niefern died unexpectedly
May 2, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Eupen mourns the death of Werner Baumgarten: long-time alderman dies at the age of 67 [cancer]
May 2, 2025
Well-known doctor and city councilwoman Brigitte Schuler-Kuon died completely unexpectedly
April 29, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Halle City Councilor Tom Wolter died at the age of 56
April 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Bernd Bloß, Municipal Councillor of the Free Voters in Unterwellenborn, died unexpectedly at the age of 72
April 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former alderman and rock'n'roll veteran: Martha Limburg [69] is dead
April 11, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Alfeld Councillor Sabine Voshage-Schlimme died unexpectedly
March 28, 2025
No age reported.
He loved Bamberg: City Councilor Michael Bosch passed away at 56
March 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
District Councillor Simone Bauermeister has died unexpectedly
March 20, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Grief for local politician Sieglinde Wieser
February 28, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Local politician Axel C. Welp [68] passed away after a short serious illness
February 26, 2025
Mourning for Birgit Wunder [58]: Committed cultural promoter and councillor unexpectedly passed away in Pinneberg
February 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Green politician] Rainer Moritz [60] has died - "His sudden death leaves us stunned"
February 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Jesteburg mourns for [local politician] Steffen Burmeister [62] who surprisingly passed away
February 13, 2025
Weilersbach village head Silke Lorke [53] suddenly died
February 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Deputy mayor of Geiselhöring dies [suddenly]: minute of silence before meeting
February 7, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
[MP] Erwin Rüddel died unexpectedly [69]
February 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Tuttlingen city councilor [52] dies suddenly and unexpectedly
January 31, 2025
No cause of death reported.
GHANA (2)
Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi, confirmed dead [41, brief illness]
July 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former MP [Member of Parliament] for Ashaiman Alfred Agbesi dies [70, short illness]
May 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.
GUYANA
Shocking: PPP/C candidate Daniel Williams dies of heart attack mid-campaign speech in Guyana
August 5, 2025
No age reported.
HUNGARY
Tamás Wachsler [59], former Fidesz MP, dies
March 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
INDIA (13)
Kerala Congress leader Prince Lukose passes away during train journey [53, heart attack]
September 8, 2025
‘Nagmoti' Actor And Politician, Joy Banerjee Passes Away At 62 After Being Hospitalised For Ten Days [diagnosed with pneumonia; “after being on the ventilator for over a week, he suffered a heart attack”]
August 25, 2025
Kerala CPI legislator Vazhoor Soman, 72, passes away following heart attack
August 21, 2025
Former AIADMK MLA Gunasekaran passes away [58, “after a bout of illness”]
June 9, 2025
No cause of death reported.
BRS MLA [Member of the Legislative Assembly] Maganti Gopinath Dies After Heart Attack At 63
June 8, 2025
Former Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia passes away at 69 [“prolonged illness”]
September 8, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away at 62 [“collapsed in his residence earlier this month”]
August 15, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former AIADMK MP C. Perumal [68] passes away in Krishnagiri [“health complications”]
April 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Veteran TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed [70] dies of heart attack
February 2, 2025
Socialist HT Rajendra dies of cardiac arrest [active in politics until recently]
July 14, 2025
No age reported.
Former Wyra MLA Madanlal passes away [62, “heart related ailments”]
May 27, 2025
Former Rajshahi councillor [55] dies while ‘trying to escape from police’ [heart attack]
May 1, 2025
MP yoga enthusiast suffers ‘heart attack’ while driving, dies [54, a locally popular veterinarian; “His disciplined lifestyle, emphasis on healthy eating and consistent routines earned him admiration from the local community”]
March 23, 2025
INDONESIA (2)
[Singer and politician] Emilia Contessa [67] Dies of Heart Failure
January 27, 2025
Economist and Jokowi's Special Staff Arif Budimanta Passes Away at 57
September 6, 2025
No cause of death reported.
JAMAICA
Don Wehby, former GraceKennedy CEO and senator, has died [62, “had been ailing for some time, took leave of absence in late 2024, then later resigned. He also resigned from the Senate in November last year”]
July 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
ITALY (37)
Nicola Rivelli [69], former deputy and entrepreneur: Heart attack struck down in his home in Posillipo
April 25, 2025
Renzo Grannonio [65], an accountant and politician from Pietranico, died on the beach in Francavilla al Mare
August 16, 2025
No cause of death reported.
San Quirino, farewell to former Deputy Mayor Maurizio Tomizza [55]
July 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Farmer and former city councilor, farewell to Nicola Zambarda [53]
July 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Former councilor] Gesualdo Agostino dies at 72: he was on vacation in Valprato Soana [heart attack]
July 17, 2025
Ettore Gerosa [70, mayor of Mortara) Dies in Scooter Accident
July 12, 2025
Sudden illness in his office: the President of the Municipal Council of Vitulano [51] dies
June 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Chiaravalle is mourning the death of [former councilor] Giulia Fanelli [52]
June 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Former councilor] Lanfranco Cucchiarini dies on vacation: sick in the pool [74]
June 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Acerbo (PRC): Ali Rashid is dead, one day his Palestine will be free
May 14, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Morciano, after more than three years in a coma, former councilor Erica Quaranta dies [35]
May 14, 2025
Former Mayor of Arcugnano Paolo Gozzi Has Died [54, brain tumor]
May 14, 2025
Marco Causi dies suddenly at 68, the former deputy mayor of Rome struck down by a heart attack
May 8, 2025
Valgoglio - illness in the mountains, city councilor dies 2 days before birthday [66, heart attack]
April 28, 2025
[Former councilor] Claudio Bernini dies at 60
April 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Mourning the death of deputy mayor Bruno Arione [58, heart attack]
April 14, 2025
Farewell to [councilor] Maurizio Leoni, Porta del Foro and Fratelli d'Italia in mourning [49, sudden illness]
April 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Spotorno, farewell to Giancarlo Zunino [77], former mayor [sudden illness]
April 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Valmusone is mourning the sudden death of the former mayor of Castelfidardo Mirco Soprani [65, heart attack]
April 5, 2025
Codroipo mourns Daniele Gigante [57], former city councilor with a passion for Bocce [illness diagnosed last January]
March 15, 2025
Mourning in Venetian politics, Davide Quarta dies at 47. He was a councilor of Fratelli d'Italia of the Municipality of Venice, Murano and Burano: last night he was struck by a cerebral hemorrhage
March 9, 2025
Farewell to Isabella Giancola, dead at 62. Mourning for the regional councilor of Italia Viva
March 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Mourning in Magliese politics: farewell to former PD secretary Raffaele Cesari: Lawyer, former mayoral candidate for the centre-left and city councillor, dies at 55
March 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Farewell to former city councilor Maria Cristina Franic, she was 50 years old [sudden illness]
March 4, 2025
Bagheria in tears: Ciccio Lima, former president of the city council, dies. He passed away last night at the age of 72. He had been suffering from a serious illness for some time
February 26, 2025
San Costantino, the city councilor Domenico Suppa [62], dies after suffering a sudden heart attack: he worked as a mathematics teacher [collapsed at work]
February 18, 2025
Avellino in mourning: farewell to Rita Sciscio, [56], former councilor and architect of great value
February 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Capovalle, politics is in mourning: with Flavio Carretta [74], an idealist has passed away [suddenly]
February 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Mimmo Lucà, historic leader of the Christian Socialists, has died: he was 71 years old after a short illness
February 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Calvizzano, mourning in the political world: Sudden illness at home: former councilor Sequino dies
February 13, 2025
No age reported.
[Former councilor] Claudio Monticchio [47], is dead, found lifeless at home
February 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Mourning in the world of politics: illness kills the mayor of San Giacomo Vercellese, Massimo Camandona [65, probably a heart attack]
February 10, 2025
Farewell to City Councilor Antonella De Benedittis. The majority councilor passed away at the age of 57, struck down by a terrible disease [recent cancer]
February 9, 2025
Mourning in Sedico, former city councilor and assessor Gioia Nardin has died. She was 49 years old and very active in volunteering [recurring cancer]
February 9, 2025
Riposto, city mourning for the death of former mayor and respected general practitioner, Dr. Carmelo Spitaleri, 67
February 8, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Paolo Perini, president of the sixth district, dies [60, “due to an illness he had in recent months”]
January 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Pain and emotion for the sudden death at 46 of Alex Zanon. He had been a soccer player, also a city councilor, appreciated for his commitment to the community, and for his cheerful and sunny character
January 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
JAPAN
Professional wrestler [and politician] Osamu Nishimura [53] dies of cancer
February 28, 2025
KENYA (7)
Former Garissa North MP Dies [67]
August 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Kenya's First Gusii Woman MP Catherine Nyamato Dies [66, “collapsed suddenly by the roadside near her farm”]
July 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Kariobangi North MCA [Member of the County Assembly] Joel Munuve collapses and dies in Nairobi [“had appeared to be in good health until his sudden death”]
April 22, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Chemundu MCA [Member of County Assembly Representative] Julius Kipruto dies after short illness [“He had been hospitalised for three weeks at the health facility”]
April 13, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Chief Collapses, Dies At First Lady Event [while sitting at the VIP podium just behind the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa; “we saw him walking on foot to the venue and he was looking fit”]
April 12, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Malava MP Malulu Injendi [60] Dies [“reportedly enduring breathing problems in the days leading up to his passing; the second high-profile demise of a prominent Kenyan politician, and it comes just a day after Baringo Senator William Cheptumo passed away aged 57]
February 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Vihiga Politician Dies after Landing New Job, Video of Mum Mourning Her Moves Kenyans [short illness]
March 30, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
MALAWI
Aspiring Ntcheu North MP Chrispin Mphando dies after short illness [“his death has come as a shock to the community, especially as he was actively preparing for the upcoming 2025 general elections”]
June 26, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
MALAYSIA (3)
Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin dies after collapsing during football event in Penang [58, acute coronary syndrome]
February 22, 2025
Former Mais deputy president, PH candidate Nicholas Bawin passes away at 66 [“after battling an illness for some time”]
March 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
MALI
Tiébilé Dramé, Voice for Rights in Mali, Is Dead at 70 [stomach cancer]
August 22, 2025
MALTA (2)
Sharon Ellul Bonici, former MEP candidate, dies aged 55
August 31, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Francis Zammit Dimech, former minister and acting president, dies aged 70 [“long illness,” but was named acting president in 2024]
April 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
MEXICO (3)
Alderman Fernando Mendoza Casados [48] dies of heart attack
June 6, 2025
June 6, 2025
Alderman Fernando Mendoza Casados [48] dies of heart attack
Juan Manuel Gastélum Buenrostro [70], former mayor of Tijuana on two occasions, died
April 9, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Martha Hilda González Calderón, former mayor of Toluca, dies [59, “unofficial sources say she died of a stroke in England, where she was receiving treatment”]
January 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
NEPAL (3)
Former State Minister for Health Khadga Bahadur Bashyal passes away [cancer]
August 9, 2025
No age reported.
Lumbini Provincial Assembly member Sarita Pun passes away [32, “taken to Kathmandu a few days ago after developing health complications; doctors at the hospital performed two major surgeries: she gave birth to a daughter through one operation, and underwent another surgery to implant an artificial heart valve; passed away during the course of treatment”]
August 30, 2025
No cause of death reported.
RPP lawmaker Deepak Bohara dies at 74 [“post-covid health complications”]
April 1, 2025
NETHERLANDS (5)
Councillor Ad Theuns [72] unexpectedly passed away
June 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Texel alderman Cees Hooijschuur [67] passed away
June 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Former councilor] Maxim van Ooijen unexpectedly passed away [57]
April 18, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Councillor Kick Luttik of POV Wormerland unexpectedly passed away [84, “sudden, unexpected death”]
March 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former PvdA council member Robert-Jan van Ette passed away [57, unexpectedly]
February 18, 2025
No cause of death reported.
NEW ZEALAND
Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp [50] dies [kidney disease]
June 26, 2025
NIGERIA (5)
Breaking: FCT’s First female Head of Civil Service, Grace Adayilo [57], slumps, dies
September 1, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Shock as newly sworn-in Lagos Councillor passes away shortly after oath of office [brief illness]
August 13, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
State councillor slumps and dies during football match [“third sitting councillor to die in Delta State in just nine months”]
June 3, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Kaduna Monarch Suddenly Slumps, Dies At Occasion
January 30, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
APC [All Progressives Congress] secretary [58] slumps, dies while returning from farm [“appeared healthy earlier in the day”]
June 16, 2025
No cause of death reported.
PERU
[Former minister] Gloria Montenegro [69] dies: politicians and other figures mourn her passing and highlight her fight for women's rights
May 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
POLAND
Witold Tomczak [67], Member of Parliament of the 3rd and 4th term, has died
March 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
PORTUGAL (3)
Miguel Macedo, former Minister of Internal Affairs, died at the age of 65 [heart attack]
March 13, 2025
[Former MP] Teresa Caeiro found dead at her home [56]
August 15, 2025
No cause of death reported.
RUSSIA
Chief Justice of Russia’s Supreme Court Dies at 72 [cancer]
July 22, 2025
SLOVAKIA
Jozef Krošlák, Chairman of the STVR Council, died suddenly at the age of 68
July 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.
SOUTH AFRICA (4)
SA mourns passing of High Commissioner to Kenya, Mninwa Mahlangu [73, short illness]
August 25, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Family points to stroke in Uhuru Moiloa’s sudden passing [66, “former Member of the Executive Council died suddenly at home from natural causes, probably a stroke or heart attack; had undergone successful surgery for prostate cancer two weeks earlier”]
August 30, 2025
IFP stalwart Senzo Mfayela [63] passes away [“long illness”]
February 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Bela-Bela bids farewell to councillor [51, “short illness”]
February 20, 2025
SPAIN (6)
Joan Callau i Bartolí [66], former mayor of Sant Adrià del Besòs, dies
July 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former PP MP in the Catalan Parliament, Esperanza García, dies at 50 [cancer]
June 19, 2025
Santo Domingo mourns the sudden death of its former mayor, David Mena, at the age of 51
May 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Former mayor] Pilar Zubiarrain dies [58, heart attack]
May 7, 2025
Jesús Santos [43], Deputy Mayor and Leader of Ganar Alcorcón, Dies of Cancer
March 23, 2025
[Former councilor] Jesús Anta dies at the age of 69
January 30, 2025
No cause of death reported.
SRI LANKA (2)
Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away [57, “had been receiving treatment for a liver-related condition for several months”]
August 15, 2025
NPP MP Kosala Nuwan [38] passed away [heart attack; “newly elected MP and a prominent youth figure within the NPP”]
April 6, 2025
SURINAME (2)
MP Patricia Etnel (NPS) dies aged 49
June 23, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Member of Parliament and NDP candidate Belfort [59] has passed away
April 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
SWITZERLAND (5)
Thomas Hanke dies unexpectedly.
The long-time FDP politician died on August 14 at the age of 69
August 19, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former St.Gallen GLP National Councillor Thomas Brunner has died at the age of 64
May 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Bernese Grand Council member Hannes Zaugg-Graf unexpectedly passed away at the age of 58
March 31, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former Grand Councillor Robert Obrist [66] has died unexpectedly
February 15, 2025
Former National Councilor Fathi Derder dies at the age of 54
January 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
TANZANIA
Ex-speaker Ndugai succumbed to respiratory infection, says Parliament [62, “sharp drop in blood pressure caused by a severe respiratory infection”]
August 10, 2025
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Independent Senator, Deoroop Teemal, has died [69, “had been unwell over the past week and passed away at his home”]
August 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
TURKEY (5)
Former Minister of Public Works and Resettlement Mustafa Demir has passed away at the age of 64 in the hospital where he was receiving treatment
August 6, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Erdoğan adviser who promoted unorthodox economic policies dies at 53 [pancreatic cancer]
July 11, 2025
Former CHP member of parliament Lale Karabıyık [59] has passed away
July 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former CHP Bursa Deputy Prof. Dr. Lale Karabıyık passed away [59, cancer]
July 20, 2025
Turkish deputy parliamentary speaker dies weeks after cardiac arrest [62; “the veteran politician underwent at least two surgeries but his condition deteriorated rapidly, with worsening neurological symptoms and progression to multiple organ failure”]
May 3, 2025
UKRAINE
Due to a serious illness, MP Serhiy Shvets has passed away [48, “before being elected worked as a morning news anchor on ‘1+1’"]
May 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
UNITED KINGDOM (12)
Family and friends pay tribute to former Hartlepool councillor and karate instructor Victor Tumilty [80, after a four-year battle with cancer]
August 27, 2025
Tributes paid to Fairfield Parish Council's Nick Reynolds [63]
August 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie dies aged 57 [“had taken leave from her role as Drugs and Alcohol Minister last year to seek treatment for secondary breast cancer”]
March 27, 2025
Keir Starmer leads tributes to Hefin David after Welsh Labour MS dies suddenly aged 47
August 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Tributes to former Brentwood mayor after 'unexpected death' [57, at his home]
July 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Labour peer David Lipsey [77] found dead after swimming in River Wye
July 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Cheshire East pays tribute to councillor following sudden death
June 19, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Sentencing Council chair Lord Justice William Davis dies suddenly at 70
June 9, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Party leaders' shock at death of ex-MEP Patrick O'Flynn [59, “went to the doctor after feeling unwell, was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer and told he only had weeks to live”]
May 21, 2025
Long-serving Welsh councillor dies suddenly as colleagues pay tribute [“first elected to Neath Port Talbot Council in June 2004 and had served continuously until the time of his death”]
May 13, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Tributes paid to councillor [74] after sudden death [at home]
April 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Tribute paid after well-known Lancaster politician passes away suddenly at 75 [“Bob was attending the FA Cup match on January 14 when he was taken ill and died the following day”]
February 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.