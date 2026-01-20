Although we couldn’t know it at the time, those of us who lived through that catastrophic period of state assassinations were witness not just to an unprecedented series of atrocious crimes against democracy. We were also living at a time when certain public figures rose to fame on their own steam, by dint of their own bravery and eloquence, to grapple with the most important issues of the day. In short, they became essential figures—one might call them prophets—independently, rising to global fame and influence not out of nowhere, but out of long and perilous struggles for the good of all, fighting long enough and hard enough to draw the spotlight of the media, and thereby giving people—many people—promising ideas.

Their assassinations killed not just those extraordinary persons—JFK, Malcolm X, MLK, Jr, RFK, and Walter Reuther, Thomas Merton, Fred Hampton (whom I saw speak in Chicago a month before his murder), Dag Hammarskjold, Allard Loewenstein, and, later, Karen Silkwood, Olof Palme, Paul Wellstone, John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Seth Rich, among many others—but also ended that pre-digital era, before the concentration of the media, when it was possible to rise, or, if already risen, to change direction radically, and go against the grain.

This doesn’t happen anymore, now that we’re “living” in a world of “social media,” and a “free press” that does not include the likes of Ramparts and Covert Action Information Bulletin, and countless other radical newspapers and magazines, all of which have either disappeared or lost their edge—by design. Both “social media” and “our free press” are carefully controlled, in one way or another, by giant corporations and buccaneering billionaires, all of them connected to the CIA and its affiliates.

And so it is with those who do come out of nowhere, having been hatched or groomed for stardom by the Agency. So was it with Barack Obama, all of whose three parents had CIA connections, so that he shot from a brief stint in local politics in Illinois to become—hurray!—our “first black president,” and avid servant of the Military Industrial Complex. So it also was with both the Bushes, one a former officer (he was in Dallas on that gruesome day, and briefed Hoover about it) who later was appointed DCI, and the other his dim son. (There’s good reason to believe that Clinton had been similarly cultivated, initially to counter the ascent of Gary Hart, who, had he been president, would surely have pursued the truth about the murders of both Kennedys. Thus the Clintons, who infamous “death list” is endlessly recited by the right, were surely not the ones who gave those fatal orders.) While there are some online stars, like Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore, who tell some truths that those in power don’t want us knowing, and who had come to fame before their current gigs, others bear the marks of grooming by the so-called “deep state.”