ITALY

13 “died suddenly” in the waters, on the beach:

Sickness while at the seaside with her mother: 24-year-old dies

August 8, 2024

Riviera Romagnola (Emilia Romagna) - Silvia Coppolino reportedly felt ill. She died after being admitted to intensive care. The information is still fragmentary, the only certainty is the most dramatic: Silvia Coppolino died at only 24 years old while on vacation with her mother on the Riviera Romagnola, in Igea Marina. According to initial information, the girl was the victim of an illness, most likely cardiac arrest. Despite prompt medical attention and attempts to resuscitate her in hospital, she never recovered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Alberto De Domenico dies after falling ill after diving into the pool

October 8, 2024

Tragedy in Vulcano (Aeolian Islands, Sicily). A young man from Messina 22 years old, died this afternoon struck down by a sudden illness after a swim in the pool. Alberto De Domenico suddenly felt ill and according to initial information, the helicopter rescue intervened to take him from Vulcno to the hospital in Lipari. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the young man. The tests will establish the causes of death.

Link

A 32-year-old man dies while bathing: tragedy in the municipal swimming pool of Marsciano

August 10, 2024

Marsciano (Umbria) - Tragedy in the municipal swimming pool of Marsciano. A 32-year-old man of Moroccan origins died suddenly while bathing in the pool. The incident occurred in the early afternoon of Saturday, July 10. The 118 medics immediately intervened on site to try to revive the man but, unfortunately, there was nothing they could do.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The last farewell to the 30-year-old struck down by an illness in the swimming pool

August 9, 2024

In San Donato, the last farewell to 30-year-old Matteo Di Maio, the young victim of a tragic illness in a swimming pool. The tragedy occurred around 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, in the municipal swimming pool where Di Maio ended up under water after being the victim of a sudden illness. The young man was rescued by the lifeguards of the sports facility, who then entrusted him to the 118 paramedics, who upon arrival found him in cardiac arrest. After trying in every way to revive him, the rescuers accompanied him to the hospital where he passed away on July 31, after a week of agony.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drama at Lake Maggiore, he bathes on the forbidden beach and is struck by an illness: 31-year-old drowns

August 11, 2024

A dive into the waters of Lake Maggiore to try to escape the heat. Then the sudden illness. The afternoon of a 31-year-old of Peruvian origin and resident in the Milan area turned into a tragedy: the man was in the body of water in front of the city beach of the Arena. The help of the 118 operators, who for over half an hour tried to revive him, was in vain. According to initial information, around 6 pm on Sunday 11 August, the man, who was in the company of a friend, called for help while swimming a few meters from the shore. It is likely that he felt ill, but it is not yet clear.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in San Salvo: Jude Rodica is the woman who died suddenly on the beach

August 11, 2024

San Salvo Marina (Province of Chieti) - A morning that was supposed to be a relaxing summer day turned into a tragedy on the beach of San Salvo Marina. Jude Rodica, a 64-year-old woman of Romanian origin, died after feeling suddenly ill while she was in the water in front of a stretch of free beach. According to initial information, the woman was in the sea when she began to feel ill. The lifeguards present on the beach intervened immediately, bringing her to shore and starting the first rescue manoeuvres. Shortly after, the 118 doctors also arrived, who continued to perform resuscitation manoeuvres for about 40 minutes. Given the seriousness of the situation, the air ambulance was also requested. Unfortunately, every attempt to save her life was in vain. After about 40 minutes of resuscitation attempts, the doctors could do nothing but declare the woman dead.

No cause of death reported.

No URL

Sickness on the beach, he dies at 70: what happened

August 8, 2024

Giba (Sardegna) - Fatal illness this morning on the beach of Porto Botte in Giba where a man of about 70 years old lost his life while he was in the water. The tragedy occurred mid-morning. According to initial reconstructions, the victim may have been struck by a sudden illness while swimming. The swimmers immediately alerted the emergency services. Despite the timely attempts at rescue by the lifeguards and rescuers, the resuscitation maneuvers were unsuccessful. The helicopter rescue team, which quickly arrived at the scene of the tragedy, attempted to provide further assistance, but there was nothing that could be done for the man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies from illness during a spearfishing trip

August 7, 2024

Tragedy this morning in the waters of Portoscuso, in southern Sardinia. A man died during a spearfishing trip in front of the Baia degli Spaniards. He was probably struck by a sudden illness and there was nothing that could be done for him. The body was seen floating by swimmers on the beach, who carried it to shore and alerted the rescue services. The man was wearing a wetsuit and was equipped with a signal buoy. The 118 doctors who arrived on the scene could do nothing but confirm his death. The victim's personal details have not yet been released.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gianluca Rapali, 56, drowns during midnight swim

August 6, 2024

Sabaudia (Province of Latina) - A carefree evening among friends turned into a tragic loss for the community of Bella Farnia. The sudden death of Gianluca Rapali, 56 years old, has left an unfillable void. It all happened on the Sabaudia seafront, in the Bufalara area, during the night. He dived into the sea after eating but never returned to shore. Probably due to an illness he was unable to return to the beach and found death. The tragedy occurred before the incredulous eyes of his friends, leaving a deep sorrow in the community of Bella Farnia. Condolences for the premature death of Gianluca Rapali have spread rapidly among the inhabitants of Bella Farnia and Sabaudia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He drowns in the lake before his wife's eyes: Guido's drama. All rescue attempts were in vain

August 6, 2024

Lake Iseo - Drama yesterday afternoon in the waters of Lake Iseo. Guido Belussi – 72 years old from Grumello del Monte – drowned in front of the pier of the Lido Nettuno in Sarnico. Belussi knew how to swim and often went to the public beach to take a dip with his wife. It was his wife who raised the alarm, when she did not see him resurface. His body was recovered by rescuers about an hour later, about twenty meters away from where he had dived. It is not excluded that the cause of death was a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Torvaianica, tragedy at sea: man feels ill in water, dead

August 4, 2024

Torvajanica (Lazio) - He had entered the water with two friends, on the free beach in Torvajanica, when a sudden illness struck him shortly after entering. The man, about 70 years old, began to have difficulty, ending up with his head under water. The scene was noticed by other swimmers, who raised the alarm. Rescue operations began immediately, and the man was brought to shore, unconscious. The desperate screams of a woman, who was asking for a defibrillator, echoed along the beach until the machine was brought. The 118 paramedics intervened and began the rescue procedures with the defibrillator. After about 40 minutes of cardiac massage, first manual, then with the defibrillator, the emergency helicopter arrived on site, landing in the nearby supermarket. But despite their efforts, the man's heart could not take it. The swimmer died after almost 50 minutes of total resuscitation attempts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Struck down by illness (at home), while resting after a long swim

August 11, 2024

Chiessi (Elba Island) – A sudden illness, which would prove fatal, struck him shortly before 5 pm on Sunday 11 August, while he was inside his home in Chiessi and was resting, returning from a long swim he had taken that morning with a friend. The timely assistance given to the man (a seventy-eight-year-old) by the Volunteers of the Misericordia of Pomonte and the medics of the 118 service was of no avail. There was nothing more that could be done for the man, most likely struck down by a heart attack.

Link

Tragedy in Busto Arsizio, 64-year-old man dies in his swimming pool

August 4, 2024

A 64-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in the swimming pool of his home in Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese. It is not clear at the moment whether the death was accidental or whether the sixty-four-year-old had a sudden illness. The alarm to the Regional Emergency Agency arrived shortly after 16:30 with an ambulance, unfortunately, the rescuers' attempts to resuscitate him were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Link