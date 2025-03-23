I am greatly saddened to report the death of my brother, Bruce Joshua Miller, who died, at only 70, on January 11 in Chicago. This death was not sudden, nor did it have anything to do with the “vaccine,” which he opposed in every way he could, just as he had done with masks, and all the other COVID rituals. It was an intractable digestive illness that did him in, depriving me of a close friend and ally, and his Substack readers of a trenchant voice as “Jerry Newfield.”

Bruce chose to use that pseudonym in order to protect himself from the indignation of—and, possibly, the firing by—his clients in the book business, in which he worked as a book rep for many years, dealing with (mostly) academic publishers and bookstore managers: staunch Covidians all, who would have been affronted by the heresies he aired throughout his Substack writings, and in his comic videos as Tony Fauci and Bill Gates. (See below.) So he kept his “anti-vaxxer” views securely under wraps, and duly pitched some books that ought to have been pulped instead of published, such as the works of Peter Hotez, one of the Johns Hopkins University Press’s favored authors. Meanwhile, off the job, he roamed Andersonville, his neighborhood on the North Side of Chicago, giving maskers quite an earful, based on his informed opinion, trying to talk others out of getting jabbed, and arguing with doctors in denial. (“I don’t know of any vaccine injuries,” one told him frostily, glaring at his over his paper mask.)

The details of Bruce’s education and career have been accurately summarized in this Publisher’s Weekly obituary:

Bruce Joshua Miller, Sales Rep and University Press Advocate, Dies at 70

January 13, 2025

Link

Of special note is Bruce’s passionate belief in serving, and preserving, independent publishers and bookstores, under the shadow of Amazon. He was a key fighter in the winning struggle to prevent the University of Missouri from closing down its press, and, under COVID, tried to get the bookstores in his neighborhood to let people gather there as usual, unmasked.

And yet, feisty though he was about “the virus,” “vaccination” and a range of other, subtler ills besetting us these days, Bruce was also something of a comic genius, from his youngest years, when he would often burst into absurdist riffs and/or spot-on mimicry—as you may see below, in the videos he made with his wife Julia, “doing” mostly Fauci, as well as Bill Gates and Francis Collins. (That last one we’re still looking for.) I shared those videos on my Substack, and urged him to start his own, myself reposting many of his sharpest pieces.

Bruce is survived by Julia, as well as by myself and our brother Eric (a book packager in Reno), and his nephews Louie and Billy (my sons), and nieces Tali and Isobel (Eric’s daughters).

I miss Bruce terribly in these chaotic, strangely hateful times, wishing I could hear what he would have to say about them, and that he could make me laugh about them, at their craziest.

Bruce’s videos:

Fauci 1:

Fauci 2:

Fauci in prison:

Bill Gates:

Bruce’s writings

Bruce posted his essays and observations (often deftly illustrating them) from late June of 2023 through late July of 2024. They are all well worth reading:

https://substack.com/@jerrynewfield