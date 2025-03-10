Here—for the fourth year in a row—I note how many big names were among those missing from the “In Memoriam” segment of the recent Oscars. Such stars as Alain Delon, Mitzi Gaynor, Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Roberts, Chance Perdomo, Richard Lewis and James Darren (just to name a few) were left out of the eulogy, which, although unusually tasteful (the orchestra played Mozart’s Requiem), was also tastelessly selective, as many viewers reportedly complained.

The segment did include, along with David Lynch, Donald Sutherland, Kris Kristofferson, Gena Rowlands, Lew Gossett, Albert Ruddy, Robert Towne, Anouk Aimee and Teri Garr, such lesser figures as assistant director Adam Somner, publicist Fumi Kitahara and exhibitor Robert Laemmle. Of course, the industry depends on such backstage personnel, and so there’s nothing wrong with bidding them farewell—or, rather, ordinarily there would be nothing wrong with it, if the Academy had not also excluded (say) Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd, Linda Lavin, Richard Lewis, Olivia Hussey, Morgan Spurlock and Martin Mull.

Thus it would seem that the Academy was trying to obscure the startling toll of you-know-what in Hollywood last year—just as they did in 2024, 2023 and 2022. Throughout those years we’ve seen the same thing happen at the Emmys and the Grammys, so that it’s now become a (seeming) normal thing for those shows to be followed by complaints all over “social media” by viewers aggrieved that certain of their favorite stars were “snubbed,” and “news” outlets reporting those complaints.

But it’s not “normal” in the least—on the contrary: