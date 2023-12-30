In memory of children who "died suddenly" in the United States in 2023: Children under 2
From the archive of this year's weekly posts, the names and, often, faces of the dead, representing just a fraction of the total. (This is the first of 4 such compilations of child deaths this year)
UNITED STATES
Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron and Fiance Dylan Brown Reveal Newborn Son Oliver Died ‘In His Dad’s Arms’
February 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brandi Boyd Of 'Love And Hip Hop' Announces Death Of Her Infant Son
March 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Internet Personality Christine Tran Ferguson Announces Death of 15-Month-Old Son
July 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
NYC influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s son, Asher, dead at 1: ‘Nightmare’
July 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sudden Tragic Death of a [Vaxxed] Baby from Cardiac Conditions
January 23, 2023
circulatory and cardiac conditions
Ore. infant dies of cardiac arrest; road conditions delayed ambulance, firefighters say
February 25, 2023
cardiac arrest
3 Children Die Within 1 Hour of Each Other After Becoming Unable to Breathe - Police Investigating
March 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
JSO: Investigation underway after child dies following incident Jacksonville daycare (SIDS)
April 11, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
3-month-old killed following medical emergency call in Katy
April 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Remembering Oaklynn; sudden death of 1-year-old
October 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Who Died 34 Hours After Vaccines Had Toxic Level of Aluminum in His Blood, Report Confirms
October 14, 2023
Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants
October 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Orange County 15-month-old dies 2 days after 'well-visit' vaccinations
November 8, 2023
‘So hard to let my baby go': Mom meets toddler who received heart from her dying baby girl
November 29, 2023
congenital heart defect
Emerald Rose Green, 3 months
January 2, 2023
No cause of death reported
Astraea Stambaugh, 19 Months
February 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sage Raelynn Wallen and Caisley Lynn Wallen, twins: stillborn; died at birth
February 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kar'Lee D. Hamilton, infant
February 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Annika Faith Margaret Harris, 9 days
February 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ezekiel Spells, infant
February 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Isabella Alta Ann Parsons, 5 months
March 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rylee Amada Williams, 21 months
March 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Archer Priebe, 9.5 weeks
March 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Callum Ezran Aponte, infant
No cause of death reported.
Amir Garland and Amor Garland, twins, died shortly after birth
March 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Beckham Garrison Hughes, stillborn
March 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Xavier James Santos, 1
March 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Paisley Jean Welch, 4 months
March 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kawika Douglas Mollenhour, two days
March 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
King Kiko Polke, infant
March 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Durante Antonio Lee, Jr., infant
March 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Reagan Johnson, 4.5 weeks
March 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Christian Michael Carlino, 3.5 weeks
March 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nolan Charles Givens (infant)
March 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mi'Kyael Jerome-Moore Horton, 3 months
March 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zekiel Kingston Keegan Pierce, 4 weeks
March 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Shawn A. Swank, 19 months
April 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Keith Jacob Holloway, 3 months
April 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Laura Jo Keeler, newborn
April 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jacob Liam Dlouhy, 2 months
April 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cameron Dale Rogers, 4 months
April 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Arya Jean Arceneaux, 1 year
April 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Gunnar Gohan Chavez, newborn
April 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emory Rose Honorado, 7 months
April 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Fetal Perez, newborn
April 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ava Michelle Patterson, 7 days
April 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Grier Elizabeth Fitzgerald, newborn
April 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rylee Sage Backus, 2 months
April 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ezekiel King Herbert, newborn
April 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Caylix Monett Stewart, 2 months
May 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Karma Jade Sellers, 10 months
May 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sahas Paudel, 6 days
May 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Gianni Cisneros, 1 day
May 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emory Isaac (infant)
May 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Infant Hadleigh Elisabeth Sullivan
May 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ja’ziah Milani "Moots" Freeman, 10 months
May 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
James Edward Alvin Letsinger, 3 months
May 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kayden Joseph Givens, 1
June 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emanuel Conejo Vasquez, 1 day
June 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Michelina Tema Korolev, newborn
June 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Journey Mae Mackey, 1 and 1/2 months
June 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aaron Anderson Jr, 1
June 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eloise Ruth Crews, newborn
June 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Arlo O'Dell Irvin, 2 weeks
June 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hope Anna Walker, 9 days
June 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Liam Yadier Noyola, 29 days
June 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Frances Louise Jaster, 1 day
June 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Carlos Moises Cerros, 29 days
June 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brooklyn Aliyah Harris, 3 months
June 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Han Nguyen, 1 day
July 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Darelys Diaz Perez, 1 month
July 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Amari Kash Cabrera, I day
July 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Benjamin Benito "Benji" Hernandez, 3 weeks
July 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ezekiel Mateo Valle, 1 day
July 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Journii Steer, newborn
July 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Layla Greer, newborn
July 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Belen Cantu-Rivas, 1 day
July 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rylan James Duncan, infant
July 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Adam Elander Lopez, 3 1/2 months
July 10, 2023
Dextrocardia, Simitar Syndrome, and Hypoplastic right lung
Carter Grant Ludwig, eight months
July 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Richmond James Hill, newborn
July 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Larena L. Reeder, 16 months
August 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Layken Raye McBride, stillborn
August 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Curtavius Jaeshawn Hughes, 2 months
August 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brandon Harrison, Jr., infant
August 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Marley Grace Dawn Flanagan, infant
August 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aziel Royce Covarrubias, 9 months
August 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emmanuel Paulin, newborn
August 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brielle Sofia Luevano, 1 day
August 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kallahan June "Kallie" Dunlap, 1 year, 10 months
August 10, 2023
infection
Leo Isaac Tobin, 7 months
August 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Clementine Alice Downey, 1 day
August 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Adela Violetta Rodriguez, 2 months
August 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Edwardo Pedro Salas Jr., 3 days
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Marina Anita Luevano, 10 days
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Leevi Gaut
August 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emery Leigh Salazar, 1 day
August 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Celeste Nova Copeland, newborn
August 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
I'syer Barner-Davis, 3 weeks
August 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Andrew Lightfoot, 1 day
August 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zayden Henry Ramos, 1 month
August 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charlotte and Amelia Lopez, 1 day
August 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Atlas James Wright, 7 months
August 27, 2023
Cancer
Dennis Smith III, 1 day
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brynlee Dalene-Kay Naramore, infant
August 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Camden Donovan Galmon, 2 months
August 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Santiago Zamora, 1 day
September 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aisly Louise McMahan, 9 months
September 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ja'el and Javery Criswell, 1 day
September 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Olivia Angelynn Olvera, 4 months
September 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Michail Logan Smith, 5 months
September 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Chrislynn Mylah Sanchez, 5 months
September 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eden Elizabeth Collins, 1 day
September 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Haubenschild, 1 day
September 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Landyn Avery Anaya, 3 months
September 19, 2023
congenital heart defect
Ravyn Ann McCloud, newborn
September 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Avery Otesanya, 1 day
September 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ianpaul Lugo, 1 day
September 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rodolfo Rodriguez IV, 1 day
September 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tina Marie Martin, 3 months
September 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Angel Thaddeus Martinez, 1 week
September 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Leevi Gaut, newborn
September 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Oaklee Rayne Winbush, 2 months
September 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mateo Marin Vasquez, 1 day
October 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sydney Pollock-Jenkins, 27 days
October 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aiden Marquise Landry, 15 months
October 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Chap Knox Robinson, 3 months
October 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ascensión Soledad Vogel, 2 1/2 weeks
October 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eric Curtis Lee Franklin, 1 day
October 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Anthony Latorre, 1 week
October 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Desiderio “Desi” Garcia-Calleros, age 1
October 6, 2023
complications from heart surgery
Ariyah Addie Mae McKnight, newborn
October 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nathaniel Antonio Thomas, 1
October 10, 2023
Esophageal Atresia and Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) in his heart
Annabelle Quinn Rangel-Flores, 1 day
October 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kensley Kouture Martin, 3 days
October 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eladia Ann Perez, 1 day
October 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jaxx Doyle Bourgeois, 3 months
October 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zayden Vasquez, 1 day
October 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Owen Mark Evetts, 3 months
October 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mezziah Devonta KingsLee Allen, 2 1/2 months
October 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Josalee Mae Sangelo, 3 months
October 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Luca Vincent LaFountain, 7 months
October 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Lucero Sanchez, 3 days
October 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ruth Emilia Casco Amaya, 1 day
October 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Baby Atzmiry Ruiz
October 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Oakley Wisniewski, 2 months
October 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Paul Smith, 8 months
October 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kendall Chrislip, infant
October 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Elianna Luna Valenzuela, 1 day
October 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Noel Maurer, infant
October 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Olivia Lynette Onofre, 7 weeks
October 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ivory Ella Alanis , 2 months
October 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Josue Amelio Tellez-Travis, 3 months
November 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Darriell Jones, newborn
November 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ezekiel Rene Arocha, 7 1/2 months
November 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Levi Louis Papadopoulos, 3 months
November 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Angel Bolden-Clark, infant
November 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hassan Joseph Jeanjacques, 2 1/2 months
November 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Elias Santiago Cortez, 1 day
November 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brylee Mae Messer, 4 months
November 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Collins Joy Pevoto, 3 1/2 weeks
November 16, 2023
congenital heart condition
Amanda May Boehl, infant
November 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Luis Antonio Sanchez, 1 day
November 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
James Warrior Anderson, newborn
November 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sariyah Amaris McPherson, infant
December 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Angel Lorenzo Marquez, 2 months
December 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jordan Benito Ruiz, 1 day
December 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Clayton James Taylor, 3 months
December 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
