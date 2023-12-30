UNITED STATES

Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron and Fiance Dylan Brown Reveal Newborn Son Oliver Died ‘In His Dad’s Arms’

February 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brandi Boyd Of 'Love And Hip Hop' Announces Death Of Her Infant Son

March 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Internet Personality Christine Tran Ferguson Announces Death of 15-Month-Old Son

July 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

NYC influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s son, Asher, dead at 1: ‘Nightmare’

July 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden Tragic Death of a [Vaxxed] Baby from Cardiac Conditions

January 23, 2023

circulatory and cardiac conditions

Link

Ore. infant dies of cardiac arrest; road conditions delayed ambulance, firefighters say

February 25, 2023

cardiac arrest

Link

3 Children Die Within 1 Hour of Each Other After Becoming Unable to Breathe - Police Investigating

March 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

JSO: Investigation underway after child dies following incident Jacksonville daycare (SIDS)

April 11, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

3-month-old killed following medical emergency call in Katy

April 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Remembering Oaklynn; sudden death of 1-year-old

October 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Who Died 34 Hours After Vaccines Had Toxic Level of Aluminum in His Blood, Report Confirms

October 14, 2023

Link

Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants

October 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Orange County 15-month-old dies 2 days after 'well-visit' vaccinations

November 8, 2023

Link

‘So hard to let my baby go': Mom meets toddler who received heart from her dying baby girl

November 29, 2023

congenital heart defect

Link

Emerald Rose Green, 3 months

January 2, 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Astraea Stambaugh, 19 Months

February 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sage Raelynn Wallen and Caisley Lynn Wallen, twins: stillborn; died at birth

February 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kar'Lee D. Hamilton, infant

February 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annika Faith Margaret Harris, 9 days

February 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ezekiel Spells, infant

February 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isabella Alta Ann Parsons, 5 months

March 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rylee Amada Williams, 21 months

March 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Archer Priebe, 9.5 weeks

March 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Callum Ezran Aponte, infant

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amir Garland and Amor Garland, twins, died shortly after birth

March 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beckham Garrison Hughes, stillborn

March 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Xavier James Santos, 1

March 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paisley Jean Welch, 4 months

March 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kawika Douglas Mollenhour, two days

March 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

King Kiko Polke, infant

March 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Durante Antonio Lee, Jr., infant

March 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reagan Johnson, 4.5 weeks

March 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Michael Carlino, 3.5 weeks

March 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nolan Charles Givens (infant)

March 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mi'Kyael Jerome-Moore Horton, 3 months

March 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zekiel Kingston Keegan Pierce, 4 weeks

March 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn A. Swank, 19 months

April 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Jacob Holloway, 3 months

April 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Jo Keeler, newborn

April 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob Liam Dlouhy, 2 months

April 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cameron Dale Rogers, 4 months

April 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arya Jean Arceneaux, 1 year

April 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gunnar Gohan Chavez, newborn

April 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emory Rose Honorado, 7 months

April 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fetal Perez, newborn

April 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ava Michelle Patterson, 7 days

April 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grier Elizabeth Fitzgerald, newborn

April 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rylee Sage Backus, 2 months

April 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ezekiel King Herbert, newborn

April 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caylix Monett Stewart, 2 months

May 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karma Jade Sellers, 10 months

May 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sahas Paudel, 6 days

May 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gianni Cisneros, 1 day

May 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emory Isaac (infant)

May 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Hadleigh Elisabeth Sullivan

May 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ja’ziah Milani "Moots" Freeman, 10 months

May 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Edward Alvin Letsinger, 3 months

May 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayden Joseph Givens, 1

June 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emanuel Conejo Vasquez, 1 day

June 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelina Tema Korolev, newborn

June 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Journey Mae Mackey, 1 and 1/2 months

June 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Anderson Jr, 1

June 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eloise Ruth Crews, newborn

June 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arlo O'Dell Irvin, 2 weeks

June 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hope Anna Walker, 9 days

June 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liam Yadier Noyola, 29 days

June 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frances Louise Jaster, 1 day

June 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carlos Moises Cerros, 29 days

June 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brooklyn Aliyah Harris, 3 months

June 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Han Nguyen, 1 day

July 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darelys Diaz Perez, 1 month

July 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amari Kash Cabrera, I day

July 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Benito "Benji" Hernandez, 3 weeks

July 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ezekiel Mateo Valle, 1 day

July 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Journii Steer, newborn

July 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Layla Greer, newborn

July 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belen Cantu-Rivas, 1 day

July 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rylan James Duncan, infant

July 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Elander Lopez, 3 1/2 months

July 10, 2023

Dextrocardia, Simitar Syndrome, and Hypoplastic right lung

Link

Carter Grant Ludwig, eight months

July 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richmond James Hill, newborn

July 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larena L. Reeder, 16 months

August 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Layken Raye McBride, stillborn

August 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtavius Jaeshawn Hughes, 2 months

August 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brandon Harrison, Jr., infant

August 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marley Grace Dawn Flanagan, infant

August 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aziel Royce Covarrubias, 9 months

August 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emmanuel Paulin, newborn

August 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brielle Sofia Luevano, 1 day

August 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kallahan June "Kallie" Dunlap, 1 year, 10 months

August 10, 2023

infection

Link

Leo Isaac Tobin, 7 months

August 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clementine Alice Downey, 1 day

August 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adela Violetta Rodriguez, 2 months

August 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edwardo Pedro Salas Jr., 3 days

August 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marina Anita Luevano, 10 days

August 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Leevi Gaut

August 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emery Leigh Salazar, 1 day

August 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Celeste Nova Copeland, newborn

August 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

I'syer Barner-Davis, 3 weeks

August 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Andrew Lightfoot, 1 day

August 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zayden Henry Ramos, 1 month

August 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte and Amelia Lopez, 1 day

August 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Atlas James Wright, 7 months

August 27, 2023

Cancer

Link

Dennis Smith III, 1 day

August 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brynlee Dalene-Kay Naramore, infant

August 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Camden Donovan Galmon, 2 months

August 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Santiago Zamora, 1 day

September 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aisly Louise McMahan, 9 months

September 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ja'el and Javery Criswell, 1 day

September 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Angelynn Olvera, 4 months

September 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michail Logan Smith, 5 months

September 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chrislynn Mylah Sanchez, 5 months

September 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eden Elizabeth Collins, 1 day

September 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Haubenschild, 1 day

September 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Landyn Avery Anaya, 3 months

September 19, 2023

congenital heart defect

Link

Ravyn Ann McCloud, newborn

September 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Avery Otesanya, 1 day

September 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ianpaul Lugo, 1 day

September 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rodolfo Rodriguez IV, 1 day

September 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Marie Martin, 3 months

September 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angel Thaddeus Martinez, 1 week

September 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leevi Gaut, newborn

September 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oaklee Rayne Winbush, 2 months

September 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mateo Marin Vasquez, 1 day

October 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sydney Pollock-Jenkins, 27 days

October 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aiden Marquise Landry, 15 months

October 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chap Knox Robinson, 3 months

October 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ascensión Soledad Vogel, 2 1/2 weeks

October 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Curtis Lee Franklin, 1 day

October 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Latorre, 1 week

October 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Desiderio “Desi” Garcia-Calleros, age 1

October 6, 2023

complications from heart surgery

Link

Ariyah Addie Mae McKnight, newborn

October 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathaniel Antonio Thomas, 1

October 10, 2023

Esophageal Atresia and Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) in his heart

Link

Annabelle Quinn Rangel-Flores, 1 day

October 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kensley Kouture Martin, 3 days

October 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eladia Ann Perez, 1 day

October 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaxx Doyle Bourgeois, 3 months

October 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zayden Vasquez, 1 day

October 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Owen Mark Evetts, 3 months

October 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mezziah Devonta KingsLee Allen, 2 1/2 months

October 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josalee Mae Sangelo, 3 months

October 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luca Vincent LaFountain, 7 months

October 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Lucero Sanchez, 3 days

October 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Emilia Casco Amaya, 1 day

October 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Atzmiry Ruiz

October 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oakley Wisniewski, 2 months

October 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Paul Smith, 8 months

October 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kendall Chrislip, infant

October 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elianna Luna Valenzuela, 1 day

October 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noel Maurer, infant

October 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Lynette Onofre, 7 weeks

October 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ivory Ella Alanis , 2 months

October 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josue Amelio Tellez-Travis, 3 months

November 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darriell Jones, newborn

November 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ezekiel Rene Arocha, 7 1/2 months

November 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Levi Louis Papadopoulos, 3 months

November 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angel Bolden-Clark, infant

November 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hassan Joseph Jeanjacques, 2 1/2 months

November 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elias Santiago Cortez, 1 day

November 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brylee Mae Messer, 4 months

November 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Collins Joy Pevoto, 3 1/2 weeks

November 16, 2023

congenital heart condition

Link

Amanda May Boehl, infant

November 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luis Antonio Sanchez, 1 day

November 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Warrior Anderson, newborn

November 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sariyah Amaris McPherson, infant

December 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angel Lorenzo Marquez, 2 months

December 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Benito Ruiz, 1 day

December 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clayton James Taylor, 3 months

December 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Benito Ruiz, 1 day

December 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link