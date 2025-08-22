Those six shots left the baby feverish and sluggish; then he had a nosebleed, and then died.

Just as the doctors always do when such things happen, they claimed the baby’s death was just a sad coincidence. Since there was a day or two between his vaccinations and his passing, they couldn’t chalk it up to “SIDS,” it having not been “sudden”; nor did they blame it on what they call “Shaken Baby Syndrome” when circumstances seem to make that diagnosis feasible.

So it was just this really, really sad coincidence, they said, with professional long faces—an explanation as believable as it would be if you had clams for dinner at some restaurant, followed by a night of vomiting and diarrhea, and then your doctor (a part-owner of the restaurant, perhaps) assured you that some “stomach bug” (“It’s going around”) had caused your night of pain.

The record of Giovanni’s final vaccinations:

Giovanni’s story is just one example of a trend that started under Reagan, and steadily accelerated ever since, the CDC’s ruthlessly expansive childhood vaccine schedule reaping billions for the pharmaceutical cartel, by killing and disabling countless of our children. And now those doctors in Big Pharma’s pocket, thanks to the criminal collusion of the CDC, use much the same kind of fake-scientific logic to explain (away) the countless “sudden deaths” and crippling ailments following COVID “vaccination,” with the difference that the latter are generally explained (away) as symptomatic of “long COVID.”

It is therefore the best of news, in these horrific times, that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has made good on his pledge to put a stop to the infanticidal protocol long “recommended” by the CDC. Having purged that agency of its well-paid vaccine fanatics, he’s pledged now to investigate that protocol at last; and his stance has emboldened some real doctors—“real” meaning that they work not to get rich(er) but according to the Hippocratic Oath—to take the CDC to court, for its criminal failure to test the cumulative impact of its 72-dose childhood vaccine schedule:

This is major news, with profound implications for the health of all Americans—which is precisely why Big Pharma, and its multitudinous shills in Congress and (especially) “our free press,” are reacting to RFK, Jr.’s move with the same virulent hysteria that drove medieval peasants to attack “the Jews” for poisoning wells. As accessories to mass murder, may those shills, too, get theirs, along with the infanticidal captive agency that Kennedy is finally cleaning out.

