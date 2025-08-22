News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Kathleen Nathan
7h

I am very sad for your loss and especially for his parents who must be devastated. Our pharma controlled "health" system is an atrocity. Have you read SACRIFICE by dr. James Thorp? He documents the terrible results of the mRNA technology on pregnant women and infants. mRNA platform should be taken off the market. It has been known for a long time that it is toxic and causes autoimmune attack at a cellular level. A terrible crime against humanity has been committed on our watch. Fauci tried the same gambit with AZT back in the AIDS "epidemic". What is happening now is exponentially so much worse. We are all victims. My husband got two Pfizers "vaccines" and now has severe neurological damage. It was predictable. Please keep posting. You have opened many eyes.

INGRID C DURDEN
6h

So sad to see how America is poisoning its youth, so sad for this beautiful child that now would be a teenager. When reading books and articles on 'vaccines' several seem to agree, that especially boys of black descent are vulnerable to the poison. But I think no jabs should be given to anyone, unless they absolutely are resolved to get them, and have been admonished about the adverse reactions that are possible. Poor baby, and poor parents, who thought they were doing the right thing... so sad.

