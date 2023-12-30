In memory of the children who "died suddenly" in the USA and Canada in 2023: Children 2-10
This is the third of four posts on the staggering number of child deaths in North America this year
UNITED STATES
Jackson Ball, 6
January 6, 2023
Catastrophic brain event
Concho 9 year old dies in DCS home
January 11, 2023
Diabetic ketoacidosis
2-Year-Old Child Dies Suddenly One Day After Receiving Both the COVID Vaccine and Annual Flu Vaccine
January 16, 2023
“Died suddenly” one day after receiving one dose of the Moderna vaccine and FluLaval Quadrivalent vaccine.
Delaney Krings, 5
January 31, 2023
Cancer
Elementary school closes as 6-year-old student dies from sudden illness and 25 other students get sick
May 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rose Tylor Kunkes, 7
June 4, 2023
Strep throat
Jace MacGillivray, 2
June 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maycee Simpson, 7
June 7, 2023
“Sudden Death in Epilepsy”
Rydder Ames, 8
June 12, 2023
Cancer
Evan Orval Sweeney, 5
June 22, 2023
Brain cancer
Nica Mata, kindergarten student
June 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jaxon Smith, 7
July 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Panache Joseph, 2
July 17, 2023
“Died suddenly” in CPS custody.
Monea Pace, 10
July 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Dominic Kyrie Lyons, 6
July 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, 3
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charles McCauley, 5
August 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Death investigation underway after Upstate 7-year-old girl dies, officials say
September 7, 2023
Cardiac arrest
Watson Calhoun, 4
September 10, 2023
Cancer
Ikor Salvador, 9
September 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brooks Mittasch, 9
September 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Millie Lloyd, 2
September 24, 2023
Respiratory infection
Benjamin Bartalone, 5
October 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brendan Burns, 4
October 26, 2023
Cancer
Mason Miller, 2
November 16, 2023
Complications of presumed febrile seizure with coronavirus HKU1 as the contributing factor.
NYC twins, 5, were both vomiting before being found dead and foaming at the mouth on apartment floor
December 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, 5
December 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Finnegan Barrett “Finn” Gobelet, 7
January 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Anastasia M. Weaver, 6
January 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Avery Grace Tincher, 6
February 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cree Bennett, 9
February 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Damarion Quinn Byrd, 10
March 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mi'Angel Lillie Ruth Perry, 4
March 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charlie Darling Miethe, 6
March 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zoey Annabelle Meyer, 6
March 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jethro David Smith, 5
April 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Demetre Amaryae Outlaw, 3
April 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Au'Bri Kalee Stoner, 3
April 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cassius L. Ballanger, 3
April 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Caroline Blake Wright, 3
May 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Elijah Thomas Smith, 2
May 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Salvino Luis Ceballos, 7
June 7, 2023
Brain aneurysm
Brianna Valdivia Moreno, 8
July 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Stevie Lapore Carothers, 2
July 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cameron Michael Bruder, 3
July 27, 2023
Turner Wayne Simpkins, 5
July 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hunter Cayden Cowey, 6
August 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Adolfo Solis, III, 8
August 14, 2023
Cancer
Azarel Joseph Capuchino, 2
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Riley James Fair, 8
September 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maddox James Pearl, 5
October 1, 2023
Cancer
Cole P. Wade, 7
November 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mateo D. Roman, 2
November 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
CANADA
Nevaeh Muley, 2
March 28, 2023
Strep A bacterial infection
Anthony Yglesias, 8
June 15, 2023
Cancer
Carter Vigh, 9
August 10, 2023
asthma attack
Lochlan Birchall, 3
January 7, 2023
No cause of death reported
Jeremy Riendeau, 10
January 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Owen Christian Koopman, 10
January 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hudson Ryan, 4
January 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nashton Michael Boivin, 2
January 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Dylan Bergeron, 7
January 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Alexandros Hurdakis, 5
January 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Meron Gebrebrhan, 10
January 24, 2023
Cancer
Lily Leblanc, 6
February 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Roderick Cyr, 9
February 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Liam Paré, 2
February 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kayden Huffman
February 7, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Jake Knelsen, 7
February 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Danna Rachel Cordero, 5
February 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maïté-Héra, 3
February 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Maeva David, 5
February 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zachary David George Pettley, 10
February 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ezra Berg, 2
February 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Evelyn Marie Francis, 3
March 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Peyton Marie Kelly, 8
March 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lilith Millard, 2
March 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Evan Lloyd Corson, 10
March 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Quin Henderson, 5
March 29, 2023
pneumonia
Lucas Matthew Thomas, 10
April 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Lise Andrus, 10
April 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Dawson Antonio Giovanni Posella, 3
April 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Yavuz Selim Cobanoglu, 3
April 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charlie Gunnar Leitis, 2
April 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brynn Denise Fischer, 2
April 23, 2023
Heart complications
Kane Keil Shahlo Lamirande, 5
May 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Koda Allen James Badger, 7
May 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ana Cotton, 5
May 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Natalie Anne Jacko, 2
May 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Michael "Mikey" Da Costa, 5
May 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hani Morrison Trypuc, 2
May 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Samantha Grace Braun, 5
June 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Dominic Kenneth Raine Ryder, 7
June 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Loucas Carignan, 8
June 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Skylar Karen Stacey Tuck, 4
June 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sullivan Doucet, 7
June 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hunter Oliver Legacy Guimond "Little Walking Brown Bear", 2
June 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ivan Thomas Beardy, 3
July 3, 2023
Cancer
Elena Grace Andrews, 2
July 4, 2023
Cancer
Emerald Marie Donna Colli, 6
July 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Violet Lynn Juniper, 2
July 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Alessandro D'Apice, 2
July 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mavryk Crepeault, 6
July 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Carlos San Diego-Moar, 2
July 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lukas Selleck, 5
July 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Autumn Scarlett Hatcher-Saunders, 5
August 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ryder Kenneth Mason, 6
August 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nathan Lapointe, 2
August 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emma Galli, 7
August 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Marissa Miller, 5
August 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kendyl Smith-Trimm, 8
August 16, 2023
Osteosarcoma
Abigail Elizabeth May Parker, 8
August 24, 2023
Cancer
Brianna Mary Florence Nana StPierre-Joseyounen, 6
August 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tadeo Julian Espinoza Roque, 2
August 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Robert Broderick, 4
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
James Neil William Lipowy, 8
September 1, 2023
Cancer
Jackson David Reid, 2
September 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Vyktor Rabideau, 2
September 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Harseerat Kaur, 3
September 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jordy Pepperall, 6
September 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Theo Mallak, 10
October 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Veralynn Jade Ducharme, 8
October 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charles-Anthony Genois, 5
October 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kennedy Kara Rae O’Halloran, 3
October 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Quinn Alexander Albrecht, 4
October 14, 2023
Brain infection
Tyler Lavergne, 2
October 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Leighton Snider, 2
November 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Caelan Neufeld-Peterson, 3
November 3, 2023
Cancer
Florence Lavigne, 8
November 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Harper Marie Blocka, 10
November 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Noelie Bilodeau, 4
November 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tegan Kayseas- Paslowski, 10
November 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eva Mahi Jeewon, 3
December 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Olivia Suzor-Nadeau, 8
December 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jream Pratt, 6
December 9, 2023
Cancer
Jackson Paul Hoffman, 10
December 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zaëve Dubé, 2
December 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Don’t know how you do this, Mark. But thank you. We need to know this. Makes me so angry and sad.😡😢
Mark how on earth!? How do you do this? ….How do you make it through all these tragic, heaving sobs….statistics!?! What if all those parents could meet, and understand the darkness slipping in around our families, that they are not alone, they are not just one 7 year old’s family! ~~~We all send you hugs, and our great gratitude for keeping us awake and fighting on …. You are a priceless treasure to our world …