UNITED STATES

Jackson Ball, 6

January 6, 2023

Catastrophic brain event

Link

Concho 9 year old dies in DCS home

January 11, 2023

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Link

2-Year-Old Child Dies Suddenly One Day After Receiving Both the COVID Vaccine and Annual Flu Vaccine

January 16, 2023

“Died suddenly” one day after receiving one dose of the Moderna vaccine and FluLaval Quadrivalent vaccine.

Link

Delaney Krings, 5

January 31, 2023

Cancer

Link

Elementary school closes as 6-year-old student dies from sudden illness and 25 other students get sick

May 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rose Tylor Kunkes , 7

June 4, 2023

Strep throat

Link

Jace MacGillivray, 2

June 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maycee Simpson, 7

June 7, 2023

“Sudden Death in Epilepsy”

Link

Rydder Ames, 8

June 12, 2023

Cancer

Link

Evan Orval Sweeney, 5

June 22, 2023

Brain cancer

Link

Nica Mata, kindergarten student

June 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaxon Smith, 7

July 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Panache Joseph, 2

July 17, 2023

“Died suddenly” in CPS custody.

Link

Monea Pace, 10

July 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dominic Kyrie Lyons, 6

July 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, 3

August 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles McCauley, 5

August 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Death investigation underway after Upstate 7-year-old girl dies, officials say

September 7, 2023

Cardiac arrest

Link

Watson Calhoun, 4

September 10, 2023

Cancer

Link

Ikor Salvador, 9

September 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brooks Mittasch, 9

September 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Millie Lloyd, 2

September 24, 2023

Respiratory infection

Link

Benjamin Bartalone, 5

October 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan Burns, 4

October 26, 2023

Cancer

Link

Mason Miller, 2

November 16, 2023

Complications of presumed febrile seizure with coronavirus HKU1 as the contributing factor.

Link

NYC twins, 5, were both vomiting before being found dead and foaming at the mouth on apartment floor

December 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, 5

December 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Finnegan Barrett “Finn” Gobelet, 7

January 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anastasia M. Weaver, 6

January 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Avery Grace Tincher, 6

February 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cree Bennett, 9

February 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Damarion Quinn Byrd, 10

March 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mi'Angel Lillie Ruth Perry, 4

March 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlie Darling Miethe, 6

March 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zoey Annabelle Meyer, 6

March 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jethro David Smith, 5

April 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Demetre Amaryae Outlaw, 3

April 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Au'Bri Kalee Stoner, 3

April 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cassius L. Ballanger, 3

April 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline Blake Wright, 3

May 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elijah Thomas Smith, 2

May 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salvino Luis Ceballos, 7

June 7, 2023

Brain aneurysm

Link

Brianna Valdivia Moreno, 8

July 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stevie Lapore Carothers, 2

July 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cameron Michael Bruder, 3

July 27, 2023

Link

Turner Wayne Simpkins, 5

July 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hunter Cayden Cowey, 6

August 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adolfo Solis, III, 8

August 14, 2023

Cancer

Link

Azarel Joseph Capuchino, 2

August 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Riley James Fair, 8

September 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maddox James Pearl, 5

October 1, 2023

Cancer

Link

Cole P. Wade, 7

November 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mateo D. Roman, 2

November 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

Nevaeh Muley, 2

March 28, 2023

Strep A bacterial infection

Link

Anthony Yglesias, 8

June 15, 2023

Cancer

Link

Carter Vigh, 9

August 10, 2023

asthma attack

Link

Lochlan Birchall, 3

January 7, 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Jeremy Riendeau, 10

January 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Owen Christian Koopman, 10

January 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hudson Ryan, 4

January 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nashton Michael Boivin, 2

January 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan Bergeron, 7

January 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandros Hurdakis, 5

January 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Meron Gebrebrhan, 10

January 24, 2023

Cancer

Link

Lily Leblanc, 6

February 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Roderick Cyr, 9

February 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liam Paré, 2

February 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayden Huffman

February 7, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jake Knelsen, 7

February 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danna Rachel Cordero, 5

February 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maïté-Héra, 3

February 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maeva David, 5

February 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary David George Pettley, 10

February 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ezra Berg, 2

February 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Marie Francis, 3

March 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peyton Marie Kelly, 8

March 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lilith Millard, 2

March 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evan Lloyd Corson, 10

March 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Quin Henderson, 5

March 29, 2023

pneumonia

Link

Lucas Matthew Thomas, 10

April 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Lise Andrus, 10

April 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawson Antonio Giovanni Posella, 3

April 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yavuz Selim Cobanoglu, 3

April 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlie Gunnar Leitis, 2

April 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brynn Denise Fischer, 2

April 23, 2023

Heart complications

Link

Kane Keil Shahlo Lamirande, 5

May 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Koda Allen James Badger, 7

May 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ana Cotton, 5

May 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natalie Anne Jacko, 2

May 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael "Mikey" Da Costa, 5

May 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hani Morrison Trypuc, 2

May 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samantha Grace Braun, 5

June 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dominic Kenneth Raine Ryder, 7

June 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Loucas Carignan, 8

June 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Skylar Karen Stacey Tuck, 4

June 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sullivan Doucet, 7

June 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hunter Oliver Legacy Guimond "Little Walking Brown Bear", 2

June 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ivan Thomas Beardy, 3

July 3, 2023

Cancer

Link

Elena Grace Andrews, 2

July 4, 2023

Cancer

Link

Emerald Marie Donna Colli, 6

July 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Violet Lynn Juniper, 2

July 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alessandro D'Apice, 2

July 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mavryk Crepeault, 6

July 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carlos San Diego-Moar, 2

July 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lukas Selleck, 5

July 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Autumn Scarlett Hatcher-Saunders, 5

August 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryder Kenneth Mason, 6

August 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan Lapointe, 2

August 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Galli, 7

August 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marissa Miller, 5

August 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kendyl Smith-Trimm, 8

August 16, 2023

Osteosarcoma

Link

Abigail Elizabeth May Parker, 8

August 24, 2023

Cancer

Link

Brianna Mary Florence Nana StPierre-Joseyounen, 6

August 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tadeo Julian Espinoza Roque, 2

August 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Robert Broderick, 4

August 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Neil William Lipowy, 8

September 1, 2023

Cancer

Link

Jackson David Reid, 2

September 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vyktor Rabideau, 2

September 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harseerat Kaur, 3

September 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordy Pepperall, 6

September 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theo Mallak, 10

October 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veralynn Jade Ducharme, 8

October 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles-Anthony Genois, 5

October 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kennedy Kara Rae O’Halloran, 3

October 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Quinn Alexander Albrecht, 4

October 14, 2023

Brain infection

Link

Tyler Lavergne, 2

October 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leighton Snider, 2

November 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caelan Neufeld-Peterson, 3

November 3, 2023

Cancer

Link

Florence Lavigne, 8

November 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harper Marie Blocka, 10

November 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noelie Bilodeau, 4

November 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tegan Kayseas- Paslowski, 10

November 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eva Mahi Jeewon, 3

December 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Suzor-Nadeau, 8

December 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jream Pratt, 6

December 9, 2023

Cancer

Link

Jackson Paul Hoffman, 10

December 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zaëve Dubé, 2

December 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link