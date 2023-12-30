In memory of the children who "died suddenly" in the USA and Canada in 2023: Children 11-20
This is the last of four posts on the staggering number of child deaths in North America this year
UNITED STATES
High School Freshman, 14, Dies After Having Stroke During Swim Practice
December 23, 2023
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ozark volleyball player Josie Orellana has died amid cancer treatment
December 22, 2023
Battle ends for Cole 'Fightin' Fitzgerald, Washington Township student and cancer patient
December 19, 2023
Cancer
Local teen remembered following battle with rare cancer
December 18, 2023
Cancer
‘The hardest goodbye' The Hills star Audrina Patridge mourns death of her 15-year-old niece
February 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Orioles minor league pitcher Luis Ortiz dies of cancer at 20
March 13, 2023
Who was Alex Graham? Pro Hockey player dead at age 20
June 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Coroner: 15-year-old student drowned as a result of seizure at Whiteland Community High School pool
May 31, 2023
Columbus Academy mourns death of alumnus, tennis standout Jack Madison
January 6, 2023
No cause of death reported
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
January 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Link
Ohio student died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity' at school, school says
January 10, 2023
18-Year-Old College Student Dies After Becoming 'Unresponsive' While Exercising on Campus
January 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Abby Perry Shallotte North Carolina, Vision Square Eye Care Optometric Technician, has died
January 25, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
18-Year-Old Freshman Dies Suddenly After Collapsing During Workout
January 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Boarding school ignored teen’s sickness complaints before she died, ex-staff say
January 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Austin Turley Sumner, Washington resident and Sumner Middle school student, has died
January 30, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Teen bull rider dies at rodeo
January 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Detroit teen [18] dies in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest playing basketball
February 6, 2023
13-year-old Georgia girl goes to hospital with headache, dies of leukemia just hours later
February 15, 2023
NJ Boy, 12, Collapses and Dies at Football Workout. Family Says CPR Might've Saved Him
February 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20
February 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Buffalo Grove High School mourning loss of 17-year-old student who unexpectedly died at her home
February 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emporia High 10th grader passes away, district offering grief support
February 24, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Wade Ryan Boswell, 11-year-old Waynesville Elementary student, died unexpectedly Friday
March 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Laney High School football player DJ McLeod, 18, dies after terminal cancer diagnosis
March 10, 2023
19-Year-Old National Guard Soldier Dies Suddenly After Completing a Two-Mile Run Fitness Test
March 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Berkeley High student who survived taxi crash dies at 16
March 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
In Memoriam Jadon Goins
March 22, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Mukilteo community devastated after Kamiak High School student [18] dies
March 22, 2023
Gabriel A. Puchalla, 18, St. James grad and U.S. Marine
March 22, 2023
aortic rupture
Student dies after collapsing at New Horizons Regional Education Center in Newport News
March 24, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Former Franklin Regional football player Joe Purdue remembered for kindness, positivity
March 26, 2023
pediatric brain cancer
Who Is Jackson Schneckloth? The Liberty Student [16] Disappeared, What Happened To Him?
March 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Susan Giovanniello Glen Cove EMS, Emergency Medical Technician, died at 19
April 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Pana student [13] remembered in special way by rival high school
April 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Dodson
April 5, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Timberline HS student died Monday after collapsing during tennis practice, Boise School District confirms
April 11, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Prospect Tragically Passes Away At 19 Years Old
April 16, 2023
Cancer
Khammam Student [20] Dies Of Heart Stroke In US
April 20, 2023
Students At Harvard-Westlake Grieve The Tragic Passing Of A 16-Year-Old Swimmer
April 21, 2023
cardiomyopathy
Autopsy results of teen [17] who died at Utah boarding school released
April 22, 2023
peritonitis
‘He was selfless': 16-year-old Kensington teen dies from cancer within 24 hours of diagnosis
April 24, 2023
Hundreds attend vigil honoring MU student who died
April 24, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Philadelphia HS Student [16] Dies of Leukemia on the Same Day of His Diagnosis
April 26, 2023
Cancer
Friends and family honor Washington-Marion student who died from leukemia
April 27, 2023
Leukemia
No age reported.
Phillipsburg boy [12] who died unexpectedly “always had a smile on his face,” family recalls
April 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
‘Gift from God.’ West Michigan freshman [15] remembered after sudden death
May 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Yonatan Vazquez Méndez, 16
May 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Perry, 19
May 3, 2023
Accidental fall
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete [18] unexpectedly dies, school confirms
May 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tehani Kealoha, 17
May 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
‘Adored Daughter' From Pepperell Dies Suddenly Month Ahead Of 16th Birthday
May 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
College waterski champ Micky Gellar dies at 18
May 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cause of death revealed for college football player who died at 20
June 6, 2023
hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
Davie County high school senior dies days before graduation; moment of silence, balloon release planned
June 9, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Dezarae Nichole Terry, 20
June 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Former Quincy High athlete [20] dies after two-year battle with brain cancer
June 18, 2023
Cancer
‘An inspiration’: Plainville teen [14] dies after two-year battle with cancer
June 19, 2023
Cancer
‘He was loved by everyone’: Chelmsford High athlete, 18, dies of cancer
June 21, 2023
Cancer
Young New York GAA player dies suddenly as heartfelt tributes paid to 'lovely, kind and beautiful' girl
July 7, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Organs of Long Island high school football player [17] who died after collapsing donated to 3 recipients
July 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
20-year-old New Mexico State University soccer player Thalia Chaverria found dead just after birthday
July 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Teen hiker [16] dies while hiking on Kenai Peninsula
July 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
New bleachers installed for upcoming football season to remember Miami County high school student
July 21, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Spencer County High School offers counseling following death of student, 17
July 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
‘A Christian who played football:’ Family, friends remember Dalton Gay, 17
August 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Drexel University basketball player Terrence Butler found dead on campus
August 3, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Mormon Liam Mildenstein, 19, collapses and dies of heart failure in front of his family moments after revealing his first mission for the church would be to Japan
August 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Liberty football player Tajh Boyd dead at 19
August 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
16-year-old cheerleader dead after ‘probably’ going into cardiac arrest, father says
August 10, 2023
Cardiac arrest
Autopsy to determine cause of death for Pinson Valley High School basketball player Caleb White, 17
August 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Beckville ISD mourning sudden, tragic loss of beloved freshman student-athlete
August 11, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
14-year-old from Encinitas dies while paddleboarding in Minnesota
August 15, 2023
undiagnosed heart condition
Newport boys soccer player dies after falling ill at practice
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Teenager [14] dies after collapsing at Mystic YMCA
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
LCHS dealing with sudden loss of a student
August 19, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Bystanders try to save 16-year-old who vanished during swim with family, Texas cops say
August 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
‘Vibrant' 12-Year-Old Boy Dies Suddenly In Central PA, Obituary Says
August 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Memorial service set for Chapin High football player who had ‘a huge heart for everyone’
August 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Junior Livestock Star, Jose 'JJ' Falcon, Succumbs to Bone Cancer at 18
August 28, 2023
Cancer
Memorial scheduled tonight for Carroll Middle School student who died last week
August 29, 2023
brain aneurysm
Lake Elsinore USD Student [12] Dies After On-Campus Medical Emergency
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Westlake High football player [17] dies after having trouble breathing
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
FL boy, 11, dies shortly after dad had a massive heart attack and recovered
August 30, 2023
myocarditis
California boy [12] dies after collapsing during PE class
August 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Worcester high school student [14] dies following spicy chip challenge
September 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
High school volleyball team honors former player after her sudden death
September 12, 2023
undiagnosed heart condition
No age reported.
College football player [19] dies suddenly after collapsing at practice
September 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eastwood High band fundraising for family of Bowie High band member [17] who died
September 15, 2023
heart attack due to complications from a rare heart condition called Kawasaki syndrome
Missionary [20] dies in Philippines after contracting 'undetermined medical illness'
September 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jersey Shore Area football player Max Engle [17] dies one week after collapsing on field during game
September 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Illinois: Sean Presley, 16, a Willowbrook High School Student, died unexpectedly
September 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Middlebury College student [20] found dead in dorm
September 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Greeneville Middle School student dies after medical emergency
September 22, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Beau Christensen, 18
September 24, 2023
Cancer
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents mourn 15-year-old after her sudden death
September 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Greenbrier teen buried in dress gifted to her from Conway dress store after fight with cancer
September 28, 2023
Cancer
‘Heavy heart’: Homecoming heartbreak for a local HS community
October 1, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Freshman student dies suddenly at Northern Indiana high school
October 2, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Savannah-Chatham school district confirms death of football player [15] following sideline emergency
October 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Family of Kayla Grace Rooney [16] say death has left them 'emotionally shattered'
October 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Teen [18] fatally struck by NYC subway after collapsing onto tracks: cops
October 18, 2023
Fell onto tracks after a “medical episode.”
Medical and Burial Expenses for Isabelle Herrera, 12
October 18, 2023
undiagnosed heart condition
Texas high schooler, 16, mysteriously collapses and dies after crossing finish line at cross country meet in which he ran a personal best time
October 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Student dies after medical emergency at high school, officials say. ‘Never be the same’
October 24, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
‘Bright Spot In A Dark World:’ Beloved Hunterdon County HS Grad Dies After Cancer Battle, 19
October 26, 2023
Cancer
F-M student, who with help of many got to go to his junior prom, dies
October 27, 2023
Cancer
Support Pours In For Family Of Beloved HS Student In Fairfield County Who Died At Age 15
November 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
‘Kind-hearted soul’: 14-year-old student dies during JROTC fitness competition in Broward
November 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
‘Jack was our miracle child': Mentor High School student Jack Sawyer [17] dies following battle with cancer
November 6, 2023
Cancer
[Another] Middlebury College student [19] found dead on campus, school officials say
November 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Teenage girl, 13, dies in woodlands after emergency services scrambled to scene
November 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
November 15, 2023
15-year-old student athlete dies from cardiac event in Reidsville
November 21, 2023
Georgia High School Football Player, 17, Found Dead Day Before Team Was Set to Play in State Championship
December 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brayden Edward McMillen, 15
January 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Gabriel Ryan Jungmann, 20
January 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hailey N. Eastman, 19
January 25, 2023
undiagnosed cardiac condition
Nick Kramer, 17
January 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Paden Schultz, 19
February 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kimora Yvonne Waugh, 19
February 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tabitha Soleil Mitchell, 20
February 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Joel P. Byrne, 15
February 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mercedes Drees, 11
February 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Javan Patrick Reigner, 19
February 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Marc Aragon Redondo Lim, 16
February 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cameron Jovon Law, 20
February 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Corbin Okeson, 20
February 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
George Matthew Moscony, 20
March 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emileigh Elizabeth Cawthorn, 20
March 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Shade N. Naugle, 17
March 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Joshua Shipley, 18
March 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
JaNylah Nemarii Shaw, 15
March 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Da'Quantavious Marquette Proctor, 19
March 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nolan Wesley Thompson, 16
March 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Vincent L. Peachey, 13
March 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jamir T. Hess, 18
April 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Joann Joylyn Balraj, 19
April 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Randall "Bubba" Brewer Jr., 18
April 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charles 'Tyler' Lee Scott, 18
April 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jashawn Samuel Trudel, 18
April 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Keylando "Rambo" Dotta Powers, 20
April 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
David Wayne Burleson, 14
April 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Liam Patrick James Day, 12
April 27, 2023
Cancer
Destiny Audrey Moubray, 18
May 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Carli Danielle Hartwig, 19
May 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ryan James Carter, 19
May 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Violet Anneliese Batman, 15
June 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Belle Brock Adelman-Cannon, , 17
June 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Owen Bartlett Fudge, 16
June 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ali Arizona Betancourt, 16
June 11, 2023
Cancer
Nathan Allen Carroll, 18
June 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Braylee Paige Vaughn, 11
June 16, 2023
Cancer
Exzavior R. Williams, 20
June 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Grace Nicolaus Erendi, 18
July 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Caleb Tanner 'Capi' Easterling, 19
July 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Teirany Brianna Anderson, 20
July 26, 2023
No cause of death reported
Jaylen Brandon Humphries, 13
July 26, 2023
MOG - a rare antibody disease that targets the central nervous system
Anna Solis, 20
August 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aidan Patrick Peters, 18
August 8, 2023
Cancer
Camdyn Elijah Woods, 15
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
John Paul Hendrickson Jr., 19
August 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Giovanni Cross McKinley, 16
August 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brock Jurrien Laine Hogan, 17
August 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kyle Jones, 19
September 1, 2023
Cancer
Joseph Samir Zuniga-Barahona, 13
September 1, 2023
Cancer
Logan Troy Wortham, 14
September 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Thomas Picou, 14
September 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Noah Carson Sansom, 19
September 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Arianna Bonelli, 11
September 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Christion Files, 20
September 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Adrian Antonio Juarez, 15
September 14, 2023
Cancer
Leroy Lesley James Smith, 18
September 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Darcie Marie Adams, 15
September 20, 2023
Cancer
Jeffrey David Cole, 20
September 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Isaiah Bun, 20
September 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Milica “Mimi” Konatar, 19
October 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Aleighia Emily Barker, 19
October 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Patrick Noel McHazlett, 19
October 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kolby Logan Taylor, 20
October 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ohio high school senior Breanne McKean, 17, passed away unexpectedly shortly after being announced as homecoming queen contender
October 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nevaeh Takia Robinson, 18
October 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sean Vernon Cason Jr, 20
October 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kyler J. Yozzo age 17, of Utica, NY, passed away unexpectedly
October 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Angel Rey Hernandez, 16
October 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Michael David Gavin, 20
October 18, 2023
Cancer
Adelina "Addy" Angel Martinez, 19
October 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
McKenna Miller, 16
October 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Benjamin M. Conley Jr., 14
October 23, 2023
Blastomycosis
Kingston Davidson, 14
October 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Julia Christine Black, 16
October 30, 2023
pericardial infection
Makai Wilkinson, 17
November 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Brianna Arnold
November 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brooklynn ReeAnn Miller, 12
November 1, 2023
Cancer
Joshua Reye Campos, 20
November 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Knox MacEwen, 14
November 6, 2023
cardiac arrest
Aldon “Hays” Thompson, 15
November 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
CANADA
Brian Jahn, 19
December 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Angel Sophie Merasty, 14
December 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Léa-Rose Pierre-Charles, 19
December 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kennisha Trudy Ninine, 16
December 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Gregory Lance Severight, 18
December 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nate Christopher, 14
June 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Death of young footballer William Caron-Cabrera [17]
February 11, 2023
Died in his sleep following a cardiac arrest
Rowan Beckie, 11
February 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Blake Fox, 17
February 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Michael Lanta
February 16, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Young Canadian boy [13] died suddenly while on holiday with his family in Mexico
February 24, 2023
hydrocephalus
Holly Evelyn Yeoman, 18
March 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Dejai Baptiste’s, 11
March 29, 2023
Suicide
Student dies during Bowness High School trip to Japan
March 29, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Harrison Trevor Gilks, 18
March 31, 2023
rhabdomyosarcoma
French school board pleads for privacy after death of student
April 14, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Nicki Edan, 19
May 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
National Champion Waterskier with ‘Full Throttle Approach to Life’ Dies Suddenly at 18
May 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Luna El-Jalkh, 11
May 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Edmonton Strathcona High School Owen Lapierre Death
May 31, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Tyson Downs, 18
July 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Arabelle Mary Jacqueline Gola, 17
August 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Madison Rae-Dawn Yew, 15
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Vanessa Wambura, 20
September 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jadyn Vivian Sage, 16
October 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jade Giroux-Poisson, 13
November 16, 2023
suicide
Tristan Tobias Thorassie, 18
January 4, 2023
No cause of death reported
Noah Kai Shiva Pangalia, 19
January 5, 2023
No cause of death reported
Brodie Alexander Ritchie, 19
January 9, 2023
No cause of death reported
Ty Marcel Corbett-Litschgy, 18
January 9, 2023
No cause of death reported
Aniston Kyra Bighetty, 12
January 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Noah David Bouzane, 17
January 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cameron Coulthart, 17
January 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
James Troy Elliott, 14
January 13, 2023
epileptic seizure
Thelonious James Gibbs, 18
January 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Traydee Carl Bull Bear, 16
January 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hubert Vezina, 15
January 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Luke Kenneth James Schofield, 19
January 18, 2023
osteosarcoma
Zander Gregory Campbell, 14
January 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lou Trinque, 11
January 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bassam "Sam" Abu Alassal, 18
January 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Meghan May Ruth Manduca, 20
January 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Fervent Joey Galon, 20
January 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Farrand, 12
January 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kyria-Lynn Purdy, 17
January 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Presley Clara Rose Wilchuck, 13
January 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jacob Allan Martin, 20
January 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Antoine Lavoie, 17
January 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Daryl Waldner, 19
February 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kayla Campilii, 12
February 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kalan Alexander Mahoney, 18
February 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brady Richard, 11
February 8, 2023
cancer
Dalena Raven Paige Peters, 17
February 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Wyatt Jeffrey John Adrian, 18
February 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tricya Amélia Chachai Préjent, 13
February 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Logan McNeary, 14
February 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charlie-Rae Percy, 19
February 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Addison Desrochers, 16
February 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kieran Sharisse Plain Eagle (White Quills), 20
February 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Richels Rogan Brendan Joseph, 16
February 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kayla June Baker, 20
March 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Misha Marcel Boulerice, 20
March 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emma Milja Sinikka "Squeaks" Paakkunainen, 14
March 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cassidy Brooklyn Ferland, 19
March 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Emily Marie Picard, 20
March 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rafaël Gilbert, 15
March 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ryan Alfred James Revet, 19
March 10, 2023
cancer
Adam “Thunder Ed” Atlookan, 19
March 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Abagale "Abby" Ella Salamunec, 11
March 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ethan Stone, 12
March 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tatyana Velychko-Simpson, 17
March 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Caleb Rider Calvin Reece Trottier, 18
March 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jade Bergevin, 11
March 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Teeara Little Plume Alvarez, 20
March 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Chanelle Adrieanna Natowcappo, 20
March 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Damien Clifford Rodney Swift, 13
March 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Michael Bridgelal, 18
March 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Silas James Crowe, 17
March 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Zacherina Whitecap, 20
March 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Preston DeSmit, 17
March 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Loretta Calder, 17
March 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cassius Cook, 18
March 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Jayda Snow Otosquaiob, 13
March 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Monica Sofia Pereira Janicas, 19
March 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brooklyn Annie Bishop, 16
March 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Chantel Amber Butler, 20
March 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sheena Margaret Secora Ross, 18
March 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Savanah Flora Adele Natomagan, 17
March 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rhyann Kassandra Van Damme, 14
April 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Latisha Delaney-Crow Chief, 18
April 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Billy 'Dozer' Adam
April 11, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Charlie Lacroix, 19
April 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kaytlyn Hemsworth, 19
April 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Miles Lucas Monstrey, 12
April 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Russell Campbell, 16
April 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Theodore Miles Lovely, 17
April 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kamélia Paul, 17
April 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cédrik Gariépy, 14
April 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Dyson Bowie, 16
April 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Thre Windego, 16
April 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sarita Louise (Pantherbone) Cardinal, 18
April 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kaleisha (Clay) Douglas, 14
April 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Carl ''Harry'' Burke, 17
April 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Troy Laub, 18
April 26, 2023
Diabetic complication
Hailey Kayseas, 18
April 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hayden Alexander Foote, 14
April 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
LJ Langan, 14
April 27, 2023