Share this postNews from Underground by Mark Crispin MillerIn memory of the many surfers who "died suddenly" worldwide in 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIn memory of the many surfers who "died suddenly" worldwide in 2024Those "safe" shots are decimating even those who have been bronzed and hardened by the most exhilarating sportMark Crispin MillerJan 10, 202586Share this postNews from Underground by Mark Crispin MillerIn memory of the many surfers who "died suddenly" worldwide in 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore410ShareIf you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post.86Share this postNews from Underground by Mark Crispin MillerIn memory of the many surfers who "died suddenly" worldwide in 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore410Share
Thank you for reporting on another category of athletes who have died. Do you have any stats about ballet dancers? All the dancers in the National Ballet of Canada still seem to be okay, and I was wondering if their extreme level of fitness protects them.
YouTube link for this:
https://youtu.be/mZ0mIYJM1zU?si=f27ZGQHsptF4_qrm